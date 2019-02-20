Swimmers close regular season with split
BROOKVILLE — In a home makeup meet to close the dual meet schedule Tuesday night, the Brookville Area High School swimming and diving teams split with visiting St. Marys.
The Raiders beat a short-handed Dutch squad, 108-25, to complete a sweep of St. Marys. They finished the year with a 4-6 record.
The Lady Raiders lost, 114-72, and finished 1-9.
Next up for both teams is the District 9 Class 2A Championships at Clearfield March 1-2.
Against St. Marys, the Raiders won 9 of 12 races with uncontested wins in the all three relays. Thad Johnson was a double individual winner in the 200 individual medley (2:18.91) and 100 backstroke (1:05.46). Other individual wins came from Calvin Doolittle, who turned in a season-best time in the 200 freestyle (1:58.96), Aaron Briggs in the 100 freestyle (59.56) and Luc Doolittle (5:52.43) and Bay Harper in diving (139.35).
St. Marys won all 12 events in the girls’ meet. The Lady Raiders got runner-up finishes from Sadie Shofestall in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Mattisen Drake in diving and Chloe Smith in the 500 freestyle.
Emma Fiscus was third in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly as was Smith in the 200 freestyle, Julia Bailey in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Cheyenne Gotwald in the 100 freestyle, Cierra Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke, Sydney Barto in the 500 freestyle and Dani MacBeth in diving.
Dworek, 4x200 relay headed to indoor states
UNIVERSITY PARK — Brookville’s indoor track and field team qualified in two events for this year’s Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association’s Indoor Championships at Penn State University this Sunday.
Bryan Dworek is seeded second in the long jump while the Raiders’ 4x200-meter relay of Dworek, Dillon Olson, Kyle MacBeth and Ian Thrush is seeded second as well.
Sunday at the Youngstown State Open, the 4x200 improved on its school-record time with a 1:32.20 to finish second behind Reynoldsburg, Ohio, which set the facility record with a 1:29.67.
Four other school records were established. Thrush improved on his 200 dash time, finishing second in 22.72. Addison Singleton was second in the 60 hurdles in 8.66 seconds, Ethan Brentham finished fifth in the 3,200 run in 10:19.06 and Emily Martz broke the Lady Raiders’ 400 dash record with her 10th-place time of 1:05.74.
Dworek finished second in the long jump (22 feet, 1/2 inch) and fifth in the triple jump (38 feet, 4 inches). Also in the 60 hurdles, Olson was fifth. Tim Park was fifth in the pole vault.
For the Lady Raiders, Mattisen Drake cleared 10 feet to win the pole vault. Dani MacBeth was third in the long jump (15 feet, 10 1/2 inches) while the 4x200 relay of MacBeth, Brooke Quairierie, Madison McAninch and Rylee Stancliffe finished fourth in 1:57.16.
Other notable finishes at Youngstown:
— Dworek and Thrush were 14th and 15th in the 60 dash.
— Kyle MacBeth and Brentham finished 11th and 14th in the 400 dash.
— Dani MacBeth and Quairiere finished 11th and 12th in the 60 hurdles. MacBeth was also 15th in the 400 dash.
— Stancliffe finished 14th in the long jump.
BALL registration continues
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League’s registration for the upcoming youth baseball and softball seasons continue this Sunday (1 to 3 p.m.) and next Tuesday (6 to 8 p.m.) at the Brookville YMCA.
Registration covers children ages 4 to 14 from T-ball through Junior Little League. First-year players must bring birth certificates.
All girls ages 4 or 5 must play at least one year of T-Ball.
The cost to register is $35 per child, $65 for two children in the same family, $85 for three children and then $10 per child after three.
For more information, contact League President Mike Marrara at 502-5632.
JV basketball wraps up
Both Brookville junior varsity basketball teams finished their schedules last Friday.
The Raiders finished 17-2 after a 46-27 win at DuBois while the Lady Raiders turned in a 16-5 season after a 36-32 loss at home to DuBois.
In the Raiders’ win, Danny Lauer led the way with 15 points while Griffin Ruhlman, Jace Miner and J.P. Young each had six points.
Last Wednesday for the Lady Raiders in a 42-36 win over St. Marys, Elizabeth Wondering scored 22 points while Alayna Haight finished with 10.
Jr. high basketball finishes
DuBOIS — The Brookville junior high basketball teams finished their seasons by going a combined 2-1 at DuBois last Friday.
The ninth-graders finished 15-2 after dropping a 39-28 decision to the Beavers. Garner McMaster scored 10 points while Hunter Geer and Ian Pete finished with seven and six points respectively.
The eighth-graders finished 19-5 after beating the Beavers 36-19. Charlie Krug scored 10 points while Jack Pete and Connor Marshall each finished with eight points.
The seventh-graders wound up 21-2 following a 47-20 win. Jack Pete led the Raiders with 13 points, Jack Knapp scored 11 points and Carter Kessler scored nine points. Caleb Kornbau finished with five points.
