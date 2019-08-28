Lumberjacks juniors win
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks junior division football team improved to 2-0 with a 38-0 rout of Redbank Valley at home last Saturday morning.
Parker Kalgren threw a 20-yard TD pass to Parker McKillop and added a touchdown run and two-point conversion. Gabe Hannah scored on runs of 15 and 38 yards and added a forced fumble. Cody Householder ran for a touchdown and scored a two-point conversion and Maddox Mansell added a two-point conversion.
In the bantam exhibition, Owen Weaver scored both touchdowns while on defense Landon Smith and Easton Rhoades made five and four tackles respectively.
The Lumberjacks are off this week and hosts Moniteau for a 9:30 a.m. start on Sept. 7.
Upcoming schedule
THURSDAY, Aug. 29
Golf
Brookville boys at DuBois, DuBois CC, 3:30 p.m.
Brookville girls at Brockway, 3 p.m.
C-L boys at Hunter Station GC, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Football
Brockway at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Clarion, at C-L HS, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Brockway girls at Brookville, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
ABC Youth Football
C-L at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Sept. 3
Volleyball
Brookville at Brockway, 6 p.m. (JV)
C-L at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m. (JV)
Soccer
Brookville boys at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Brookville at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Junior high girls basketball
Elk Co. Catholic at Brookville, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4
Volleyball
DuBois at Brookville, 6 p.m. (JV)
Golf
Ridgway boys at Brookville, Pinecrest CC, 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
C-L at North Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
Junior high football
Karns City at Brookville, 5 p.m.