Lumberjacks juniors win

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks junior division football team improved to 2-0 with a 38-0 rout of Redbank Valley at home last Saturday morning.

Parker Kalgren threw a 20-yard TD pass to Parker McKillop and added a touchdown run and two-point conversion. Gabe Hannah scored on runs of 15 and 38 yards and added a forced fumble. Cody Householder ran for a touchdown and scored a two-point conversion and Maddox Mansell added a two-point conversion.

In the bantam exhibition, Owen Weaver scored both touchdowns while on defense Landon Smith and Easton Rhoades made five and four tackles respectively.

The Lumberjacks are off this week and hosts Moniteau for a 9:30 a.m. start on Sept. 7.

PSAC-Southeast: 1. Shippensburg, 2. Shepherd, 3. Millersville, 4. West Chester.

Upcoming schedule

THURSDAY, Aug. 29

Local Sports Coverage

Golf

Brookville boys at DuBois, DuBois CC, 3:30 p.m.

Brookville girls at Brockway, 3 p.m.

C-L boys at Hunter Station GC, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 30

Football

Brockway at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Moniteau at Clarion, at C-L HS, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Brockway girls at Brookville, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, Aug. 31

ABC Youth Football

C-L at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 3

Volleyball

Brookville at Brockway, 6 p.m. (JV)

C-L at Venango Catholic, 6 p.m. (JV)

Soccer

Brookville boys at C-L, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Brookville at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Junior high girls basketball

Elk Co. Catholic at Brookville, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4

Volleyball

DuBois at Brookville, 6 p.m. (JV)

Golf

Ridgway boys at Brookville, Pinecrest CC, 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

C-L at North Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

Junior high football

Karns City at Brookville, 5 p.m.

