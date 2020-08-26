Lumberjacks open season with split at East Brady
EAST BRADY — The Brookville Lumberjacks opened their ABC Youth Football League season with a split decision at East Brady last Saturday.
The seniors lost 60-0 while the juniors routed their way to a 58-0 win.
In the junior game, Cody Householder and Gabe Hannah each scored four touchdowns with Householder scored three two-point conversions and Hannah added two two-pointers. One of Hannah’s touchdowns came on an interception return while Householder made a fumble recovery.
Both teams are at home this week at Brookville Area High School for a 4:30 p.m. bantam division kickoff. The Lumberjacks got permission to use the field provided they stay within the 250-person limitation mandated by the state along with provisions set up by the ABC League.
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
SENIORS
Slippery Rock 32, Redbank Valley 0
Karns City 36, Union 8
East Brady 60, Brookville 0
Armstrong 14, C-L 6
JUNIORS
Redbank Valley 22, Slippery Rock 6
Union 26, Karns City 0
Brookville 58, East Brady 0
Armstrong 14, C-L 0
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
SATURDAY, Aug. 29
Slippery Rock at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at Armstrong, 8 a.m.
C-L at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Redbank Valley, Union
SATURDAY, Sept. 5
Brookville at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Byes: Armstrong, Karns City
Flag Football signup dates set
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by July 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $45 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 2-3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The six-week season will likely start Sept. 19 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the ninth season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broader use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
Check out the league website at www.jeffcoflag.com. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.