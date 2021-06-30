Softball All-Stars ousted at Bradford
BRADFORD —Scoring in every inning, the Bradford Little League Softball All-Stars knocked Brookville out of the District 10 Tournament with a 17-5 win last Wednesday night.
Brookville finished 0-2 while Bradford moved on and was eliminated in the next round with an 11-8 loss to DuBois last Friday.
Punxsutawney eliminated DuBois with an 18-7 win Sunday and played unbeaten St. Marys Tuesday night, needing to beat it twice for the D10 title. The D10 champion advances to sectionals held in Brookville starting next Tuesday.
Bradford was the visiting team via the pre-game coin toss and led 6-0 before Brookville scored four of its runs in the bottom of the second inning. But Bradford kept scoring, including a six-run top of the seventh.
Bradford pitcher Daisy Greene gave up seven hits while striking out three and walking one.
Brookville’s Makaya McLaughlin singled twice. She, Paige Huffman, Payton Eble, Emma Northey and Palynn Lindermuth singled in its four-run second inning.
Aubrey Belfiore pitched for Brookville, striking out 12 and walking eight.
All-D9 baseball/softball teams posted
D9and10Sports.Com announced its first-ever All-District baseball and softball teams and a some area players got on the honor roll.
In baseball, Brookville’s Jace Miner and Clarion-Limestone’s Bryson Huwar were on the team. Miner hit .474 while playing center field when not pitching. He’s head to Wichita State this fall and will pitch for the Shockers.
Huwar was named a utility player after batting .596 and going 5-1 with a 0.91 ERA on the mound.
Johnsonburg’s Camron Marciniak was Player of the Year while Kane’s Carson Whiteman was Pitcher of the Year. Clarion’s Dawson Smail earned Rookie of the Year with Johnsonburg’s Mike Porter the Coach of the Year.
In softball, Clarion-Limestone sophomore Kendall Dunn was named the shortstop after hitting .656 with six doubles, seven triples and 28 RBIs. She helped lead the Lady Lions to their first trip to the state playoffs after a runner-up finish in District 9 Class 1A.
The softball Player of the Year was Keystone sophomore Natalie Bowser while Clearfield’s Emma Hipps was Pitcher of the Year. Bowser was also Rookie of the Year with Punxsutawney’s Alan Pifer named Coach of the Year.
Click on to www.d9and10sports.com for complete all-star teams.
Pinecrest CC golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Last Thursday’s Men’s Day event, best ball two of four, had the foursome of Dan Luton, Mike Marron, Rory Page and Zack Hepler winning low gross score honors with the team of John McLaughlin, Andy Martino, Terry Moore and Mike Gray finishing second.
In net scoring, the winning team was Paul Pysh, Craig Coon, Russ Wieszcyzk and Alan Reitz. Runner-up was the foursome of Wade Northey, Cole Cook, Ryan Schuckers and Dan Conti.
Skins were won by Kevin Doverspike (Nos. 1 and 12), Gregg Rafferty (No. 2), Bill Barrett (No. 3), Alan Reitz (No. 4), Michael Fritz (No. 6) and Chris Neil (No. 18).
Last Tuesday’s Ladies Day event was Cha, Cha, Cha and the winning foursome was Mary Kay Slimak, Cheryl Kush, Lindsay Hanna and Judy Roberts.
Tuesday’s skins were won by Kevin Hoffman (No. 1), Brian Dougherty (Nos. 3 and 15), Jamie Holt (Nos. 6 and 9), Jeff McAninch (No. 11), Rafferty (No. 12), Gray (No. 13) and McLaughlin (No. 18).
Hunting licenses on sale, deadines posted
Pennsylvania hunting licenses are on sale.
The first day that county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 12. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.