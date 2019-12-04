PIAA football finals set: Farrell back in Class 1A final
HERSHEY — The PIAA will crown champions in six classifications as the finals will be played at Hershey’s Hersheypark Stadium starting Thursday and going through Saturday.
Here’s a class-by-class look:
CLASS A — It’ll be defending champion of Farrell from District 10 taking on Bishop Guilfoyle of District 6 Thursday at 1 p.m.
The Steelers got back to the final with a 10-7 win over WPIAL champion Clairton while Bishop Guilfoyle edged District 2’s Lackawanna Trail, 11-7. BG won three straight Class 1A titles from 2014-16, which included a 35-0 win over Farrell in 2015.
CLASS 2A — District 4’s Southern Columbia guns for its third straight title and fourth in five years as it makes its fifth straight championship game appearance on Friday at 1 p.m. against WPIAL champion Avonworth.
CLASS 3A — WPIAL champion Central Valley meets District 2 champion Wyoming Area Saturday at noon.
CLASS 4A — WPIAL champion Thomas Jefferson meets District 2’s Dallas Thursday at 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A — District 12’s Archbishop Wood plays District 1 champion Cheltenham Friday at 7 p.m. Archbishop Wood has won four titles in the past six years, including 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. It also won in 2011 and lost in the 2012 final.
CLASS 6A — District 12’s St. Joe’s Prep meets District 3’s Central Dauphin on Saturday at 6 p.m. St. Joe’s is the defending champion while winning titles in four of the last six years.