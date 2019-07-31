Legion states in DuBois
DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania State Senior Legion baseball tournament wraps up at Showers Field on Wednesday.
The eight-team double-elimination setup was down to four teams going into Tuesday’s matchups with the winners advancing to Wednesday’s final at 3:30 p.m. — Hempfield East vs. Hopewell and Swoyersville vs. South Parkland.
DuBois, the host team with an automatic berth, finished 0-2 with two one-run losses — 4-3 to Hopewell and 7-6 to French Creek Valley.
Flag Football signup dates set
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by July 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $40 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA on Sept. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. The six-game season will likely start Sept. 21 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the eighth season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broader use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
More details will be announced later. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.
YMCA hoops clinics scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA is sponsoring two youth basketball clinics at the outdoor courts at Walter Dick Memorial Park in August.
A girls’ clinic is scheduled for August 12-14 6-7:30 each night for players ages 8 to 12.
A boys’ clinic for children going into second through sixth grade is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Players may bring a suitable indoor/outdoor ball to use at the clinic and in case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the YMCA.
The cost for both is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for members. Sign up at the YMCA.
Area racing results
Here are results from last weekend’s racing at Thunder Mountain and Hummingbird speedways:
FRIDAY, July 26
Thunder Mountain
410 Sprints: 1. Carl Bowser, 2. Russ Sansosti, 3. Brandon Matus, 4. AJ Flick, 5. Jack Sodeman Jr., 6. Brandon Spithaler, 7. Dan Shetler, 8. Jordan Giuler, 9. Johnny Garvin, 10. Sye Lynch.
Dunlap Lawn & Garden Front Wheel Drive 4-Cylinders: 1. Jeff Huber, 2. Curtis Mohney, 3. Rob Williams, 4. Joe Huber, 5. Bill Fuchs, 6. Chad Greeley.
Legends Power Sports Super Late Models: 1. Michael Lake, 2. Chris Hackett, 3. Del Rougeux, 4. Nate Brady, 5. Skip Lindenmuth, 6. Tom Merryman Jr., 7. Paul Kot, 8. Charles Powell Jr., 9. Wyatt Scott, 10. Kyle Knapp.
SATURDAY, July 27
Hummingbird
Gateway Special $2,000 to win Street Stocks: 1. Andrew Gordon, 2. Tim Bish, 3. Zach Gustafson, 4. Jim Bloom, 5. Dale Yeaney, 6. Mike Van Zandt, 7. Bob Rosman, 8. Cregan Brady, 9. Joey Zambotti, 10. Jamie Barber.
Sunny 106.5 Pure Stocks: 1. Bryce Swauger, 2. Justin Watt, 3. Greg Blystone, 4. Andy Frey, 5. Stephen Hazlett, 6. Tyler Blystone, 7. Makinna Pearce, 8. Wayne Garvey, 9. Jacob Weyer, 10. Jenna Pfaff.
BWP Bat Late Models: 1. Paul Kot, 2. Michael Lake, 3. Bo Dobbie, 4. Tom Jobe, 5. Jerry Redden.
Lockwood Processing 4-Cylinders: 1. Keegan Bell, 2. Wayne Truitt, 3. Zach Frantz, 4. Randy Albert, 5. Joe Anthony, 6. Travis Timko, 7. Jim Boyer, 8. Zach Lennox, 9. Tim Maines Jr., 10. Ben Lehane.
Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi-Lates: 1. Doug Surra, 2. Nick Erskine, 3. Ed Connor, 4. Nick Loffredo, 5. Cheyenne Reed, 6. Denny Curry, 7. Jim Challingsworth, 8. Raven Fuller, 9. Bob McMillen, 10. Dustin Challingsworth.
Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks: 1. Andrew Gordon, 2. Tim Bish, 3. Joey Zambotti, 4. Dale Yeaney, 5. Fuzzy Fields, 6. Mike Dempsey, 7. Cregen Brady, 8. Mike Van Zandt, 9. Jim Bloom, 10. Bob Rosman.