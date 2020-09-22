Zacherl joins CUP mat staff
CLARION — Clarion University wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced today that former Brookville Raiders state champion Brock Zacherl, a six-year member of the Golden Eagles program and a 2020 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-American, will join the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Zacherl will work alongside second-year assistant coach Nathan Kraisser and fellow volunteer coach Nick DeLoia.
“Brock was a transformative leader during his six seasons at Clarion, and I have no doubt he will continue to have an immense impact in this coaching role,” Ferraro said. “I have believed for quite a while that Brock’s talent and skill set would make him an incredible wrestling coach.”
Zacherl finished his Golden Eagles career as one of the most decorated wrestlers in Ferraro’s six years as head coach, earning four trips to the NCAA Division I Championships and compiling an all-time record of 114-17 in the Blue and Gold, including a 59-2 mark in dual matches. Perhaps the most impressive number attached to Zacherl’s career is his undefeated record in home matches, as he compiled a 44-0 record in varsity matches as a Golden Eagle. Zacherl finished his career ranked 14th in all-time wins at Clarion. He also excelled in the classroom, earning four NWCA Scholar All-America honors over the course of his career.
The 2016 Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) champion at 141 pounds and 2020 Mid-American Conference (MAC) runner-up at 149 pounds, Zacherl punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships four times in his career. His best showing came in 2018 when he won two matches to start the tournament to reach the round of 16. Zacherl was set to compete in his fourth Championships in 2020 before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zacherl earned a pair of degrees from Clarion, starting with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2018. He went on to earn his MBA in 2020.
JV Raiders top Karns City
BROOKVILLE — Charlie Krug threw touchdown passes to Coyha Brown and Truman Sharp as the Brookville Raiders junior varsity football team beat Karns City, 22-8, in its season-opener Monday night.
Cam Moore ran for a touchdown while scoring a two-point conversion as did Carson Weaver.
The Raiders host DuBois Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Jr. high soccer wins three
NEW BETHLEHEM — Sergio Sotillo assisted on Kaida Yoder’s goal as the Brookville junior high co-ed soccer team improved to 3-0-1 with a 1-0 win at Redbank Valley Monday.
Gannon McMaster teamed up with his defense for the shutout as the Raiders visit DuBois Central Catholic Thursday and Karns City Saturday before hosting Brockway next Monday.
In other games, the Raiders beat Clearfield last Thursday in a 3-1 decision. Sotillo scored twice, once on a penalty kick and Maddox Harmon added a goal off a Yoder assist for Brookville’s scoring.
Last Wednesday, the Raiders also beat Karns City, 2-0, as Sotillo scored in the first half and Isaac Reitz scored off an assist from Daniel Turner in the second half with goalkeeper McMaster getting the shutout.
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — Here are results from last week’s action prior to the Fritz Cup event. Those results will be reported in a later edition.
MEN’S DAY results from Sept. 17 — Low gross score honors with a 143 went to the team of Jake Bowser, Tom Simpson, Dan Luton and Tyler Toy. The low net score team with a 130 was Kevin Hoffman, Jamie Holt, Matt Melillo and Nate Simpson.
Finishing two strokes back in low net in second was the foursome of Tim Kammerdeiner, Tom McClaine, Don Espy Jr. and Bill Barrett. Tying for third in low net with a 135 were the foursomes of Bill and Rick Reitz, Mike McMurray and Larry Weary, and Lee Krull, Jim Fulton, Alan Wein and Jim Manners.
Skins went to Mark Nesiwonger (Nos. 3 and 13), Melillo (Nos. 4 and 17), Dave Sayers (No. 5), Simpson (No. 6), Luton (No. 8 eagle), Hoffman (No. 9), Toy (No. 10 eagle) and Bowser (No. 14).
SKINS from Sept. 15 — Ray Carlson (No. 6) and Don Espy Jr. (No. 16).
Youth soccer roundup
Here are the latest fall soccer reports from the Brookville Soccer Association:
SUNDAY, Sept. 20
Under-13
Mercer 3, Tommy’s Pizza 1
Declan Reitz scored Tommy’s lone goal in a loss to Mercer. Colton Gardner and Declan Reitz were the goalkeepers.
SATURDAY, Sept. 19
Under0
FOE 6, S&T Bank 0
At the fairgrounds, FOE blanked S&T Bank as Trey Wilson scored three goals and Anna Northey scored twice. Devon Brocius also found the back of the net. Anna Smith and Chase Smith were the winning goalkeepers.
THURSDAY, Sept. 17
Under-9
FOE 8, North Fork 4
Trey Wilson scored seven goals and Anna Northey added a score for FOE in its win over North Fork. North Fork goals were not reported. Chase and Anna Smith were the winning goalkeepers.