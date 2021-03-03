Bulsak qualifies for NCAAs; CUP 7th at MACs
TRENTON, N.J. — The weekend ended with one ticket to the NCAA Championships and a handful of near misses, but the Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team acquitted itself well overall at the 2021 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships hosted by Rider.
The tournament represented a major improvement for Clarion from a year ago, with the Golden Eagles jumping from 12th place as a team in 2020 to seventh place in 2021. The Golden Eagles finished with 57.5 team points thanks to their strong finish on Sunday.
The biggest news of the day was Greg Bulsak punching his ticket to the NCAA Division I Championships with a third-place finish at 197 pounds, marking the fourth straight year he has qualified for the Big Dance.
The NCAA Championships are March 18-20 in St. Louis.
After falling in the semifinals last Friday, Bulsak needed to win a pair of matches on Saturday to clinch an automatic qualifier spot, and win he did, starting with a bout against Northern Illinois’s Gage Braun. Bulsak defeated Braun for the second time this year, with the result never really in doubt as the former controlled action until reaching a 6-2 decision.
That set up another meeting with Rider’s Matt Correnti in the third-place bout, an opponent that Bulsak had pinned twice this season – once at home, and once in the quarterfinal round last night. There were no wins by fall this time, but the result remained the same as Bulsak worked Correnti for a 10-2 major decision and a bid to NCAAs.
Just missing out on making a trip to the championships was senior Max Wohlabaugh, who nearly put together a string of exciting victories to take third place at 184 pounds, but lost an overtime decision to Cleveland State’s DeAndre Nassar.
Elsewhere, the Golden Eagles rallied in several other weight classes to put a couple more grapplers on the podium at the end of the day. Freshman John Worthing started his first career MAC Tournament unseeded but finished in fifth place.
DuBois Kolby Ho took sixth place at 165 pounds, beating Ohio’s Colt Yinger in the consolation quarters before falling to Central Michigan’s Alex Cramer and Rider’s Jake Silverstein. Kyle Schickel and Ty Bagoly also finished in the top-eight in their respective brackets, at 141 and 285 respectively.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz, at 157, finished 0-2. He lost a 23-6 technical fall to Buffalo’s Michael Petitte and then a 6-2 decision to Cleveland State’s Daniel Patten.
Missouri, ranked No. 5 nationally, won its ninth straight MAC title with a tournament-record 188.5 team points with Central Michigan, Rider, Northern Illinois and Edinboro making up the rest of the top five. Cleveland State was sixth ahead of Clarion.
BALL signups under way
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League’s registration for the upcoming season for boys and girls ages 5 through 16 is going on now through March 10 at www.brookvillearealittleleague.com.
Families can access registration information along with league announcements and important updates at the web site.
Questions or for more information, contact League President Kevin Smith at 221-0339 or Vice-President Kenny Lindermuth at 715-0675.
Brookville Area Little League is also efforting to rebound from some offseason damage to the complex from the fall of 2019. One of the light poles at Zufall Field fell due to high winds and damaged a dugout at the adjacent Baughman Field.
At this point, the league does not have lights for Zufall Field for the upcoming season. While planning to move forward to upgrade the facility, BALL is seeking sponsors of all sizes to aid in the project, from monetary to volunteer time with specific skill sets such as electricians and construction experts.
Contact the above officers if willing and able.