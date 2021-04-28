Lady Raiders host
Bradford Wednesday
WEST SUNBURY — The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team took a 1-7 record into Wednesday’s home game against Bradford at Northside Field.
Monday, the Lady Raiders dropped a 15-0 decision via the 15-Run Rule in three innings at Moniteau. Tory McKinney, Ashton Pangallo and Megrah Suhan all hit singles.
Last Friday, the Lady Raiders lost to Cranberry, 18-9, at Northside Field.
The visiting Berries put the game away with a five-run seventh inning.
The Lady Raiders trailed 9-1 after four innings, but scored five in the fifth and then three in the sixth after Cranberry added three runs in the top of inning to get within 12-9.
Elizabeth Wonderling, Julie MacWilliams and Emily Steel each had two hits for the Lady Raiders with Tory McKinney and MacWilliams hitting doubles. Wonderling and Steel singled in runs in the Lady Raiders’ five-run fifth. MacWilliams singled in a run in the sixth as well.
Cranberry had 15 hits with six different players with two apiece. Rylee Coe had two hits with a double and four runs batted in. Alaina Hogue doubled twice and Jenna Reynolds ripped a home run.
Friday, the Lady Raiders visit St. Marys before heading to Brockway Monday. They host St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy next Wednesday.
Dworek shining on track at Slippery Rock
ERIE — Brookville’s Bryan Dworek, a sophomore at Slippery Rock University, continued his solid spring track and field season over the weekend.
Last Thursday at the Slippery Rock Invitational, Dworek turned in his best-ever long jump, going 23 feet, 8 3/4 inches to win the title. He also won the 200-meter dash in 22.09 seconds and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay that finished in 42.87 seconds.
Sunday at Penn State-Behrend, Dworek won the long jump as well at the four-team event with a leap of 22 feet, 7 inches. He ran a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay (42.93).
Also for Slippery Rock, Brookville freshman Danielle MacBeth competed at both events. Sunday, she was third in the long jump (15 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.26). At the Invite, she finished seventh in the javelin (79 feet, 9 inches) and 10th in the shot put (25 feet, 8 3/4 inches).
This weekend is the final one of the regular season in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference as the PSAC Championships are May 6 at Shippensburg. Friday is the Carnegie Mellon Field Event Classic and Saturday is the Pitt-Johnstown Invitational.
Duquesne’s Thrush places at St. Francis Invite
LORRETTO — Brookville freshman Ian Thrush turned in three top-five finishes for Duquesne University at last Saturday’s Red Flash Invitational.
Thrush was part of the runner-up 4x100-meter relay that finished in 42.24 seconds. He was also third in the 400 dash (50.32) and fifth in the 200 dash (21.89).
Next up for the Dukes is the Atlantic 10 Championships at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., this Saturday and Sunday.
— Also at Grove City College, Brookville senior Seth Ray will compete at the Presidents Athletic Conference Championships this Thursday and Friday in Morgantown, W.V.
Postseason basketball
honors continue
Clarion-Limestone junior Frances Milliron was named to the Second Team All-Star squad in the annual Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express Basketball All-Star team comprised of the area coverage teams.
While Brockway’s Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery were Co-Players of the Year with Dick Esposito the Coach of the Year, the rest of the First Team All-Star group included Redbank Valley’s Caylen Rearick, DuBois’ Saige Weible, DuBois Central Catholic’s Kayley Risser and St. Marys’ Kyla Johnson.
Milliron was on the Second Team with Redbank Valley’s Madison Foringer, Clarion’s Erica Selfridge, Elk County Catholic’s Sydney Alexander and DuBois’ Abby Guiher.
Brookville junior Alayna Haight earned Honorable Mention notice.
The paper is part of a coverage area that includes sister papers at the Leader-Vindicator, Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville and the Clearfield Progress. Teams in the coverage group include Redbank Valley, Brookville, Clarion-Limestone, Clarion, Curwensville, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Brockway, St. Marys, Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg and Ridgway.
Earlier this week, the PA Sports Writers released its annual All-State Girls’ Basketball squad — All six classifications with three teams in each division — and three District 9 players earned honors.
In Class 3A, Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry was a Third team pick, while in Class 1A, Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers was on the Second Team and Port Allegany’s Bree Garzel was a Third Team pick.
Benefit golf scramble scheduled May 22
DAYTON — A memorial golf scramble tournament honoring the late James “Jim” Lindermuth is scheduled for May 22 at White Oak Golf Course near Dayton.
The cost to play is $60 person or $240 per four-person team with other fund-raising opportunities during the event that benefits the Roseville Independent Chapel’s Ezra Building Fund.
Prize money, based on 16 teams, is $400 for first place, $240 for second with a third-place prize of four free rounds of 18 holes at White Oak.
Dinner follows the tournament.
For more information, contact Paul Hetrick (814-952-1563), Jeff Lindermuth (814-715-5788) or Sandy Lindermuth (814-849-2235).