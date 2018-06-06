Dunkle, Park all-stars
Brookville sophomores Seth Dunkle and Aaron Park were recently named to the Northern Allegany League Large School Division All-Star team.
Dunkle, the Raiders’ starting shortstop, was actually named to the team as a second baseman. He hit .338 with a team-best eight doubles and 17 runs scored.
Park was named as a pitcher. He was 3-4 with a 1.25 earned average in eight games, striking out 58 in 39 1/3 innings.
Park led the Raiders with a .451 average at the plate while Dunkle was effective on the mound as well, going 4-2 with a 0.84 ERA in 12 appearances, all but one in relief, with 15 strikeouts in 25 innings.
St. Marys, the league champs, put four players on the team led by Player of the Year Nate Beimel, the other pitcher named to the team. Also for the Dutch were shortstop Jared Groll, and outfielders Tim Beimel and Brandon Sicheri. Bradford had catcher Caleb Nuzzo and first baseman Danny Manion on the team while Punxsutawney put outfielder Tyler Richardson and utility player Brandon Matthews on the team. DuBois’ lone player was third baseman Dylan McCluskey.
No Lady Raider was named to the softball all-star squad. League champion Punxsutawney put five players on the team, led by Player of the Year in pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter.
Sr. Legion starting
PUNXSUTAWNEY — For another year, Brookville and Punxsutawney will combine forces for the Senior Legion baseball season under the Post 62 flag in Punxsutawney.
Post 62 opens the year at Clearfield next Monday before visiting DuBois next Wednesday.
Brookville has players on the 17-man roster this year: Tanner and Cole Labenne, Aaron Park, Seth Dunkle, Dane Lyle, Brady Caylor, Adam Mackins, Chase Palmer, Kaleb Kalgren and Tyler Park.
Once again, it’s a four-team league with Clearfield, Curwensville and DuBois. Each team plays the other teams three times each for a 12-game schedule that wraps up July 8. All home games are in Punxsutawney.
The schedule:
June: 11-at Clearfield, 13-at DuBois, 18-Curwensville, 21-Clearfield (DH); 22-DuBois (DH); 25-at Curwensville; 27-at Clearfield; 29-at DuBois.
July: 2-Curwensville; 8-at Curwensville.
All games start at 6 p.m., including doubleheaders with second game to follow.
Jr. Legion/Jr. Little League roundup
BROOKVILLE — The Kelly Chrysler Blue Sox Junior Legion baseball team picked up its first league win last Saturday in the first game of what was supposed to be a doubleheader at McKinley Field.
Against Kovacik Insurance of Blairsville, the Blue Sox (1-4) broke a 2-2 tie after two innings for a 13-3 win in six innings via the 10-Run Rule.
Hunter Geer went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Carson Weaver singled twice and Hunter Roney doubled to lead the Blue Sox at the plate.
Jamison Rhoades struck out five and walked two in 3 2/3 innings of hitless relief of starter Taylor Zmitravich to get the win. Bryce Rafferty pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
In the second game against Young Township (Saltsburg), the Blue Sox were up 4-1 in the first inning before rain forced the suspension of the game to a later date.
The Blue Sox are scheduled to visit Young Township Wednesday and Punxsutawney Friday before hosting Punxsutawney next Monday at 8 p.m.
In other games:
FRIDAY, June 1
Indiana Lions 6, Blue Sox 3
At Indiana, the Blue Sox outhit the Lions, 11-9, but stranded 13 baserunners.
Hunter Geer had three hits, Danny Lauer singled twice, and Jace Miner and J.P Young hit doubles.
Young and Hunter Roney shared pitching duties.
The Lions scored five of their six runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-1 lead. The Blue Sox scored their other two runs in the seventh inning.
THURSDAY, May 31
FOE 12, Homewood Suites 7
In a five-inning game at DuBois’ City Park, the Brookville Junior Little League squad scored in its first four at-bats to beat Homewood Suites.
Ryan Geer, Bryce Weaver and Noah Shaffer combined on a five-hitter with Geer going the first three innings to get the win.
FOE (8-2) worked four Homewood pitchers for 13 walks and seven hits. Hunter Roney had two hits with a double. Jamison Rhoades doubled, scored two runs and drove in three. Geer, Josh Popson and Ryan Davis each scored two runs. Davis also drove in three runs.
Monday’s game at home against Coldwell Banker of DuBois was postponed. Thursday, FOE travels to Punxsutawney to play Brackman Chevrolet. Saturday, it visits Femco Machine in Punxsutawney. Monday, it hosts Brackman at 6 p.m. before the Blue Sox game.
C-L’s Smith wins
leadership award
STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone mathematics teacher Todd Smith, a longtime football and basketball coach, and current Lions varsity baseball coach, recently received the third annual Western Excellence in Male Leadership award from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Smith received the award for his work with the Coaching Boys into Men program that was implemented by his Lions baseball program. It’s funded by the Centers for Disease Control that teaches student-athletes healthy relationship skills and the idea that violence does not equal strength.
“The program talks about a lot of the stuff I would already talk about as a coach,” Smith said. “It moves on from not only respecting yourself, but then into respecting women and girls. We also talk to the guys about domestic abuse. In our culture, there is an issue with how women are treated. i think the best way that we can deal with it is to talk about it. If the young men that are in our life can take leadership, then it can make an impact for a long time.”
Smith will be honored prior to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ June 16 4:05 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds. He’ll throw out the first pitch and be presented with his award.
CUP wrestlers at U-23 Freestyle Nationals
AKRON, Ohio – The Clarion University wrestling program was represented well on a national stage over the weekend, placing two and watching a handful of others advance deep into the bracket at the United World Wrestling Under-23 Freestyle Nationals.
Brookville’s Brock Zacherl (65kg) and Greg Bulsak (92kg) were among the top performers at the event, taking fourth and seventh at their respective weight classes. All told, six Golden Eagles advanced to the second day of action, with five of them moving on to the round of 12 at the three-day weekend in Akron that featured top college-aged competition from around the country.
Zacherl advanced to the quarterfinal round, starting his weekend with a win over Lehigh’s Joe Lobeck and adding a victory over Nick Lirette of North Carolina. He topped American’s Jack Mutchnik in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals, where he dropped a close 2-1 decision. He won three bouts in the consolation bracket, culminating with a victory over All-American Kevin Jack of North Carolina State in the consolation semifinals to ensure a top-four finish.
In the 92kg bracket, Bulsak scored his first win of the day with an 8-3 decision over Virginia’s Tyler Love. He went on to win a high-scoring bout with Buffalo’s Brett Perry in the quarterfinals before falling to reigning 197-pound NCAA champion Michael Macchiavello.
Undeterred, Bulsak rebounded with a 4-0 decision over Ohio’s Aaron Naples. That ensured him a spot in the top-eight and Bulsak took advantage, beating Anthony Perrine for a seventh-place finish.
Other Golden Eagles excelled over the weekend, as well. Brookville’s Taylor Ortz reached the round of 64 in the 70kg bracket, opening with a win over Jake Tucker before being sent to the consolation bracket. There Ortz won three more matches, including 10-0 victories over American’s Elijah Murphy and Illinois’ Dylan Thurston.
Taylor Cahill dropped his first match in the championship bracket but ran wild in the consolation bracket, winning three straight matches to reach the consolation round of eight.
Tyshawn White also won three matches in the consolation bracket, reaching the consolation round of eight after a win over Ohio’s Kyran Hagan. Jack Peura claimed a win in his first championship bracket bout of the day, beating Bailey Neises to move to the round of 32.
Youth soccer reports
BROOKVILLE — Here are recent game reports from the Brookville Soccer Association:
SUNDAY, June 3
Under-10
Kelly CJD 2, Brockway 1
Ally Wilson scored both goals to lead Kelly Chrysler Jeep Dodge past Brockway. J.R. Rahalla and Dicen Bish were the goalkeepers.
SATURDAY, June 2
Under-6 Players of the Game:
FOE: Ella Siar, Addison Greenawalt.
Driven Auto: Trey Wilson.
