Smith, White head to USGA Four-Ball
BANDON, Ore. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith and his teammate Todd White got their tee times for the two qualifying rounds at the United States Golf Association’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship this weekend at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The two tee off Saturday at the Old MacDonald Course at 12:12 p.m. and then 8:48 a.m. on Sunday at the Pacific Dunes Course.
The low 32 teams qualify for the single-elimination match play tournament starting Monday and continuing through Wednesday with the semifinal round in the morning and the 18-hole final in the afternoon.
Smith and White won the inaugural Four-Ball event in 2015. Since then, they reached the second round in 2016, quarterfinals in 2017 and were ousted in the first round last year.
Smith is a five-time USGA champion, with four Mid-Am titles and the Four-Ball title. There is a sixth that’s not apparently recognized by the USGA, a men’s state team title he helped Pennsylvania win in 2009.
Powell headed to NCAAs; Ray sets GCC record
KINGSVILLE, Tex. — Brookville’s Elaina Powell, a junior at Slippery Rock University, throws the javelin at the NCAA Division II Championships this Saturday at Texas A&M University at Kingsville. Last week’s story was incorrect on the date of nationals.
Powell, who throws Saturday at 11:30 a.m., is seeded 20th out of 23 throwers. She placed third at the PSAC Championships two weeks ago with a season-best throw of 148 feet.
Last week, Powell was one of 18 SRU athletes to earn All-Region honors by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Fellow national qualifiers J.J. Ollio and Maddy Marshall were also all-region picks.
At Cortland, N.Y., the Grove City College track and field teams wrapped up their season at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships at Cortland State.
Brookville’s Seth Ray, a sophomore, helped lead the men’s team by earning fifth place in the decathlon. Ray posted a Grove City-record score of 5,659 points during the meet. Thursday, Ray won the decathlon javelin with a throw of 160 feet, 9 inches. He also took fourth in the 1,500-meter run (5:05.52), 110 hurdles (17.32) and discus (95 feet, 6 inches). Ray also cleared 10 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault, good for sixth in the nine-man decathlon field.
Grays open season with win
DuBOIS — Joe Lopez had two hits, scored four runs and combined with Kane McCall on the mound to lead the Brookville Grays for a season-opening 10-3 win over the Pulaski Generals.
Lopez started and went 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out three. McCall went the final 4 1/3 innings, giving up four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Dane Lyle and Jace Miner doubled for the Grays, who scored three in the first and three more in the third to take control of the game that was played at Showers Field rather than the originally scheduled venue at McKinley Field.
Tuesday, the Grays were scheduled to visit Rossiter before Thursday game at DuBois against the Rockets. Next Tuesday, the Grays host the Sykesville Senators.
Junior Legion off to 3-0 start
BROOKVILLE — Hunter Roney tossed a five-hitter over six innings while striking out eight to lead the Brookville Blue Sox Junior Legion baseball team to a 10-1 win over visiting Marion Center Monday night at McKinley Field.
The Blue Sox scored two in the first and third innings, then put the game away with two three-run innings in the fourth and sixth innings.
Bay Harper singled twice and drove in two runs while throwing a scoreless seventh inning to finish off the win. Roney doubled and Hunter Geer tripled as the Blue Sox improved to 3-0 going into Thursday’s game at SW Jack.
Friday, the Blue Sox visit Blairsville before playing Punxsutawney twice next week, Wednesday at Punxsutawney and next Friday at home.
In last Saturday’s season-opening doubleheader at home against Blairsville, the Blue Sox came up with a sweep with 12-10 and 5-4 wins.
In the nightcap, the Blue Sox trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh before rallying for four runs. With two outs, Harper scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and Geer singled home Owen Caylor for winning run. Geer and Danny Lauer each singled twice.
Geer and Bryce Rafferty pitched, with Geer striking out eight in five innings and Rafferty getting the win in relief by throwing the final two innings.
In the first game, the Blue Sox jumped out to a 12-3 lead before holding on for the 12-10 win after Blairsville scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning.
The Blue Sox banged out 14 hits with eight runs coming in the second inning, four of them on Geer’s grand-slam homer over the fence in left field at McKinley.
Roney went 3-for-4 with a double and triple. Lauer and Griffin Ruhlman each had two hits and Rafferty tripled. Carson Weaver, Dylan Tollini, Ryan Davis, Owen Caylor and Pierson Ruhlman hit singles.
BALL game reports listed
Here are the latest reported Brookville Area Little League baseball games:
FRIDAY, May 17
Brookville Chevrolet 18, FOE 1
Joel and Luke Burton had hits for FOE with Joel ripping a double.
THURSDAY, May 16
FOE 5, S&T Bank 4
Luke Burton struck out 12 over 5 2/3 innings to lead FOE to a one-run win over FOE.
Soccer scores posted
Here are some recent game reports from the Brookville Soccer Association.
Coaches should submit reports with first and last names of players who scored goals and were goalies for their team and the opposing team if it’s a Brookville team.
Submit reports to the main street office in the drop box if not during business hours or email to rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com.
SUNDAY, May 19
Under-10
FOE 5, Punxsutawney 2
At Punxsutawney, Jaeden Kennedy scored all five goals to lead FOE to a win over Punxsutawney. Kennedy, Isabelle Schrecengost, Gage Schrecengost and Mia Cieleski were the goalkeepers.
Reynoldsville 4, Kelly CJD 0
At Reynoldsville, Kelly Chrysler, Jeep Dodge was blanked by the hosts. Dicen Bish, Bryson Pangallo and Landon Altemus were the goalkeepers.
Under-8
Little Owls 8, Brockway 0
At Brockway, the Little Owls blanked the hosts as Austin Werner scored four goals, and Jocelyn Gardner added two goals and Trey Wilson added a goal. Werner, Jaxson Strauser and Donovin Cyphert were the goalkeepers.
THURSDAY, May 16
Under-10
Reynoldsville 8, FOE 0
At the fairgrounds, visiting Reynoldsville blanked FOE. Avalee Sheakley, Isabelle Schrecengost, Jaeden Kennedy and Mia Cieleski were the goalkeepers.
Youth Field Day July 27
KOSSUTH — Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth is currently planning their 27th Annual Youth Field Day to be held on July 27 at Camp Coffman.
Youth Field Day is a day-long event for kids 8 to 12 years old, which was designed to introduce them to activities in the outdoors. Some of the events include trout fishing, boating safety, archery, trapping, wild game tasting, firearm safety, and shooting sports including shotguns, .22 rifles and muzzleloaders.
All events are non-competitive and stress safety and appreciation of the outdoors. Not only do the kids participate in 15 events, but hats, event t-shirts, lunch and door prizes are provided at no cost to the kids or their families.
Adults must accompany youth and 450 spots are available. Registration for the event will begin promptly at 5 p.m. on June 3 via the PA Game Commission website. Interested parents can find the link on the Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth Facebook page or by visiting the Game Commission website. Any questions regarding the event can be directed to youthfieldday@gmail.com.