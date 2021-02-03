Clarion University wrestlers 0-3 at SIUE Duals
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team battled through what proved to be a difficult day on the road last Saturday, with Clarion falling in three team matches at the SIUE Duals hosted by SIU-Edwardsville. They dropped a 34-3 decision to Northern Illinois, a 28-12 decision to SIU-Edwardsville, and a 29-7 bout to Buffalo.
Red-shirt senior Greg Bulsak improved to 7-0 on the season, bolstering his position in the national rankings and in MAC Championships seeding with a win over Northern Illinois’s Gage Braun in the first match of the day. Bulsak defeated Braun for the second consecutive meeting between the two nationally-ranked 197-pounders, holding on for a 5-2 decision.
Seth Koleno and DuBois graduate Kolby Ho were each victorious in the second team match of the day, claiming decisions against Cougar wrestlers for the second straight week. Koleno followed up his one-point decision win over Cardeionte Wilson from last week with another victory on Saturday, this time defeating him by 6-4 decision. Ho beat Chase Diehl at 165 pounds for the second straight week, working him for numerous takedowns to claim the 8-3 decision.
Ho went on to post a major decision against Buffalo in the final match of the day, beating Hunter Shaut by a score of 14-5. Brookville graduate Caleb Hetrick followed that up with a close win over Jake Lanning at 174 pounds, beating him by 5-4 decision.
Ho finished the day 2-1 while Hetrick was 1-1. Brookville’s Taylor Ortz, at 157, finished the day 0-3.
Next up for the Golden Eagles (2-5) and head coach Keith Ferraro is a home match with Edinboro Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.
From there, only the Mid-American Conference Championships and national tournament are on the schedule. The MAC Championships is at Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.U., Feb. 26-27.
Nationals in St. Louis is set for March 18-20.
Brookville Jr. high
basketball rdp
BROOKVILLE — Here are the latest game reports for the Brookville Raiders junior high basketball program.
Two teams are scheduled to host Warren Wednesday with the eighth grade game canceled by Warren due to COVID concerns. Thursday, the eighth- and ninth-grade teams visit Clearfield while all three teams host Curwensville Friday. Saturday, the seventh- and eighth-grade teams host Cambridge Springs at 3 p.m. in the auxiliary and main gyms respectively.
THURSDAY, Jan. 28
Eighth grade: Brookville 47, DuBois 42, OT
Against the visiting Beavers, the Raiders (6-3) needed overtime to avenge an earlier loss. Kellen Haines scored 23 points while Carter Mackins finished with seven points. Jesse Lucas scored five points.
Seventh grade: DuBois 39, Brookville 23
Also at home against the Beavers, the Raiders (4-5) got 12 points from Luke Burton and five points from Sam Krug. Jameson Blair added four points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27
Ninth grade: Brookville 39,
Punxsutawney 26
Charlie Krug’s 16 points paced the Raiders (4-4) past the Chucks at home. Jack Knapp finished with seven points.
Eighth grade: Punxsutawney 32,
Brookville 24
Also at home against the Chucks, the Raiders lost as Jesse and Wyatt Lucas scored 10 and seven points respectively.
Seventh grade: Punxsutawney 36,
Brookville 29
Also at home, the Raiders lost to the Chucks. Luke Burton and Sam Krug scored 13 and 12 points respectively.
Brookville Jr. high wrestlers top DuBois
DuBOIS — The Brookville junior high wrestling team returned to the mat for the first time in the 2021 calendar year due to COVID concerns with a 51-24 win at DuBois last Thursday.
The Raiders (1-1) were 5-3 in bouts wrestled and scored forfeit wins in four others.
Winning on the mat were Owen Felming (pin) at 108 pounds, Cole Householder (decision) at 130, Gavin Hannah (pin) at 145, Easton Belfiore (pin) at 155 and Kolton Griffin (pin) at 170.
In exhibition bouts, Raiders winners were Christopher Carroll, Fleming, Gavin Baughman and Daniel Drake.