C-L basketball begins
The Clarion-Limestone varsity basketball season gets going strong out of the gate this week as the first game has the Lady Lions hosting Karns City Wednesday.
The Lady Lions play again on Friday when they visit Moniteau.
The Lions have two games as well, hosting Moniteau Thursday and then visiting A-C Valley on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. junior varsity start.
The other games are 6:30 p.m. JV starts at home and 6 p.m. JV starts on the road.
Jr. high hoops get started
All three Brookville junior high boys’ basketball teams started their schedules last Friday and continued this week. The Raiders’ ninth-grade team visited Mars Tuesday. The seventh- and eighth-grade teams host DuBois Central Catholic Thursday while all three teams host Clearfield Friday.
Here are the most recent game reports:
MONDAY, Jan. 11
Ninth grade: Warren 56, Brookville 47
At Warren, the Raiders (1-1) climbed out of an 18-point halftime deficit, but still lost to the Dragons. Charlie Krug and Caleb Kornbau scored 21 and 15 points respectively to lead the Raiders. Jack Knapp finished with six points.
Eighth grade: Brookville 27,
Punxsutawney 22
Carter Mackins led the Raiders (2-0) with 10 points in a win over the Dragons. Will Shofestall scored six points while Jesse Lucas added five points.
Seventh grade: Warren 32, Brookville 22
Luke Burton led the Raiders (0-2) with 10 points and Sam Krug finished with six points in a loss to the Dragons.
FRIDAY, Jan. 8
Ninth grade: Brookville 46,
Punxsutawney 24
At Punxsutawney, the Raiders opened the season with a win over the Chucks. Jack Knapp and Charlie Krug scored 15 and 12 points respectively. Kellan Haines added seven points.
Eighth grade: Brookville 32,
Punxsutawney 28
The Raiders held off the Chucks as Kellan Haines scored 13 points. Wyatt Lucas scored five points while Carter Mackins and Jesse Lucas each scored four points.
Seventh grade: Punxsutawney 34,
Brookville 27
Sam Krug scored nine points while Luke Burton and Hayden Freeman each scored six points for the Raiders in the loss to the Chucks. Aaron Turner added four points.
Raiders jr high wrestlers resume
The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team resumes its schedule Thursday at Curwensville.
Prior to the three-week delay back on Dec. 11, the Raiders preceded the varsity match at Reynolds with their opener and fell to the Raiders of District 10, 32-15. The Raiders got wins from Cole Householder (pin) at 122 pounds, Kolton Griffin (pin) at 155, Gavin Baughman (decision).
In exhibition matches, Gavin Hannah won a decision for the Raiders.
Others who wrestled are Christopher Carroll, Carter McKinney, Kai Kaltenbach, Easton Belfiore, Ladd Blake, Daniel Drake, Gavin Kelly and Ayden Cieleski.
Other members of the junior high squad this year are Alec Geer, Owen Fleming, Austin Colgan, Rilee Payne, Zane Esposito and Josiah Balzer.