Lady Lions fall to NC, Ridgway
FRILLS CORNERS — North Clarion put three players in double-figure scoring in a 62-41 win over the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions Tuesday night.
The loss dropped the Lady Lions to 0-5 going into next week’s trip to the Union Christmas Tournament. They’ll open with Cameron County next Thursday.
Mackenzie Bauer, Haley Sherman and Abby Gatesman scored 16, 14 and 13 points respectively for the Wolves, who improved to 3-1.
For C-L, Maddy Craig and Anna Kennemuth scored 13 and 10 points respectively.
In last week’s game:
SATURDAY, Dec. 15
Ridgway 63,
C-L 40
At home, the Lady Lions lost a non-conference matchup with the visiting Elkers.
Janelle Pezutti led the Lady Lions with 13 points and Francis Milliron finished with 12 points. Madi Craig scored seven points.
For Ridgway, Christina Fullem scored 15 points with nine steals and seven rebounds. Eve Cobaugh scored 10 points.
Swimmers swept at Clearfield
HYDE — Against traditional power Clearfield last Tuesday, the Brookville swimming and diving teams were swept with the boys losing 124-60 and the girls falling 133-52.
Clearfield took firsts in all of the events. Both Brookville squads grabbed some runner-up finishes. For the Raiders, Thad Johnson was second in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke while Calvin Doolittle was runner-up in the 100 butterfly. Donavan Hoffman picked up a second in the 100 breaststroke.
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Fiscus was second in the 200 individual medley, Emma Afton finished second in the 100 butterfly and Sadie Shofestall was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
Adding thirds for the boys were Doolittle in the 200 freestyle, Aaron Briggs in the 50 freestyle, Hoffman in the 100 freestyle and Luc Doolittle in the 500 freestyle.
For the Lady Raiders finishing third, it was Shofestall in the 200 individual medley, Cheyenne Gotwald in the 50 freestyle, Mattisen Drake in diving, Fiscus in the 100 butterfly and Chloe Smith in the 500 freestyle.
Both teams are off until going back to the Clearfield Invitational on Jan. 5.
Jr. high basketball: Ninth-graders 2-0 at tourney
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders ninth-grade boys’ basketball team won both of its games at last Saturday’s four-team tournament at home.
The Raiders started with a 46-24 win over Warren, then claimed the tournament title with a 45-31 win over Punxsutawney.
Against Warren, Hunter Geer led the Raiders with 22 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists. Ian Pete finished with nine points, four steals and four assists, and Jamison Rhoades scored five points.
Then against Punxsutawney, the Raiders (3-0) put three players in double-figure scoring. Garner McMaster finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Geer scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Pete added 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
All three junior high teams were scheduled to play at Warren Tuesday before hosting St. Marys Friday. In last Friday’s games at Elk County Catholic:
Correction: In last week’s edition, Hunter Rupp was incorrectly identified on the eighth-grade roster.
Eighth grade:
Elk Co. Catholic 37, Brookville 26
The Raiders (0-3) got seven points apiece from Noah Peterson and Riley Smith while Jack Pete scored five points.
Seventh grade:
Brookville 28, Elk Co. Catholic 16
Jack Pete scored 16 points to lead the Raiders (3-0), who also got four points apiece from Jack Gill and Caleb Kornbau.
Jr. high wrestlers rout Clarion
CLARION — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team opened its dual meet schedule with a 76-24 win at Clarion last Wednesday.
The Raiders won six of 10 bouts contested on the mat while notching seven forfeit wins over the Bobcats. Winning on the mat for the Raiders were Jake Popson (pin), Brayden Kunselman (pin), Coyha Brown (pin), Jackson Zimmerman (pin), Tate Lindermuth (major) and Bryce Rafferty (pin).
Several exhibition bouts were wrestled. Winning for the Raiders were Jared Popson (pin), Antonio Thornton (pin), Logan Oakes (pin), Carson Weaver (decision), Ganen Cyphert (pin) and Aiden Jesberger (pin).
After Ridgway Tuesday, the Raiders travel with the varsity squad on Saturday to face Cambridge Springs starting at 5 p.m.
