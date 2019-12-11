Brookville JH wrestlers win huntingdon Bearcat tourney
HUNTINGDON — Putting four wrestlers in the finals and winning three titles, the Brookville Raiders junior high wrestling team captured its first-ever team title at the 19th Annual Huntingdon Bearcat Wrestling Classic last Saturday.
Cole Householder, Ganen Cyphert and Baily Miller won titles at 115, 190 and heavyweight respectively while Carson Weaver reached the finals at 130 pounds and finished second.
Householder went 4-0, getting a forfeit win in the final to complete his perfect day. Cyphert was 3-0 with three pins at 190 while Miller was also 3-0 at heavyweight with two pins, one of them in the finals.
Weaver won his first two bouts before losing in the final at 130.
Jared Popson finished third at 101 pounds, going 2-1 while Easton Belfiore was fourth at 138, finishing 1-2. Owen Fleming finished 3-1 at 94 pounds, placing fifth as did Hunter Greeley at 210 pounds, going 2-1. Bryce Weaver was sixth at 155 with a 2-2 record.
Also wrestling were Alec Geer (2-2) at 87, Burke Fleming (1-2) at 122, Gavin Kelly (0-2) at 145 and Daniel Drake (0-2) at 170.
The Raiders scored 155 points, ahead of runner-up Tyrone (139) and Muncy (129.5).
The Raiders are coached by Andy Viglione and assistants Scott Park, Casey Belfiore and Kenny Lindemuth. Their dual meet schedule begins Wednesday at Johnsonburg before heading to the Burrell Invitational Saturday. Next Tuesday, the Raiders are at home against Redbank Valley.
ROSTER
Freshmen: Hunter Greeley, Caden Marshall, Ganen Cyphert, Baily Miller, Carson Weaver, Bryce Weaver, Devon Kuntz, Aiden Jesberger.
Eighth Grade: Alec Geer, Jared Popson, Jake Popson, Burke Fleming, Antonio Thornton, James Carberry, Daniel Drake, Kai Kaltenbach, Chase Bish, Gavin Baughman.
Seventh Grade: Owen Fleming, Easton Belfiore, Gavin Hannah, Cole Householder, Gavin Kelly, Clayton Knapp, Austin Colgan, Carl Gibson, Lance Spencer, Lincoln Girt.
SCHEDULE
December
11-at Johnsonburg; 14-at Burrell Invitational, 9 a.m.; 17-Redbank Valley; 28-at Fort LeBoeuf Invitational, 9 a.m.
January
7-Curwensville, 4:30 p.m.; 9-at Brockway; 14-St. Marys; 23-DuBois; 28-at Punxsutawney.
February
8-at Brockway Invitational, 9 a.m.; 10-at Philipsburg-Osceola, 5:30 p.m.
Dual matches begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Brookville JH basketball begins
JOHNSONBURG — Both Brookville junior high teams — the seventh-and-eighth graders — got the season started on a winning note Monday with a sweep at Johnsonburg.
Tuesday, all three teams including the freshmen, traveled to DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday before Friday’s home date with Elk County Catholic.
At Johnsonburg, the seventh-graders won 39-6. Nine players scored as Gage Miller led the Raiders with 13 points while Kellan Haines scored six points. Wyatt and Jesse Lucas each scored four points.
The eighth-graders won 48-21 as Jack Pete and Charlie Krug each scored 12 points. Jack Knapp scored nine points and Caleb Kornbau finished with seven points.
The junior high coaching staff consists of Jim McCracken (ninth), Ben Pete (eighth), Rich Rhoades (seventh) and volunteer coach Don Gill.
ROSTERS
Ninth Grade: Dylan Tollini, Connor Marshall, Lucas Haight, Miles Bogush, Noah Peterson, John Colgan, Isaac Hetrick, Riley Smith, Clayton Cook.
Eighth Grade: Ronald Songer, Jack Knapp, Charlie Krug, Brad Fiscus, Jack Pete, Nick Shaffer, Logan Loy, Caleb Kornbau, Jack Gill.
Seventh Grade: Rilee Payne, Gage Miller, Hunter Whitlatch, Will Shofestall, Jacob Murdock, Kellan Haines, Jacob Clinger, Jesse Lucas, Wyatt Lucas, Zayden Jordan, Carter Mackins, Holden Shaffer, Jake Semeyn, Gannon McMaster, Damion Rittenhouse.
SCHEDULES
9TH GRADE
December
9-at DuBois CC; 13-Elk Co. Catholic; 14-at Elk Co. Catholic Tournament, TBA; 17-at Oil City; 20-at St. Marys.
January
7-at Curwensville; 10-at Bradford; 13-at DuBois; 16-at Brockway; 20-DuBois CC; 22-at Punxsutawney, 4:15 p.m.; 24-St. Marys; 28-Oil City; 29-Brockway.
February
4-at Elk Co. Catholic; 6-Curwensville; 7-Bradford; 14-DuBois.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SEVENTH-EIGHTH
December
9-at Johnsonburg; 10-at DuBois CC; 13-Elk Co. Catholic; 16-at Ridgway; 20-at St. Marys; 30-Clearfield.
January
3-Punxsutawney; 8-at Kane; 10-at Bradford; 13-at DuBois; 15-Ridgway; 16-at Brockway; 20-DuBois CC; 22-at Punxsutawney; 24-St. Marys; 29-Brockway; 31-Johnsonburg.
February
3-Mount Nittany; 4-at Elk Co. Catholic; 7-Bradford; 10-Kane; 14-DuBois.
Doubleheaders start with seventh grade at 4 p.m.
PIAA football champs crowned
HERSHEY — The PIAA football season wound to a close last weekend as six teams won state titles at Hersheypark Stadium last week.
— In Class 1A: Farrell beat Bishop Guilfoyle for its second straight title in a 10-7 overtime win decided by Brian Hilton’s 22-yard field goal, his first-ever attempt at a three-pointer. The Steelers outgained BG, 215-104, but a BG blocked punt set up its only touchdown.
— Class 2A: Southern Columbia pummeled WPIAL champion Avonworth, 74-4. The Tigers actually trailed 7-0. They returned three interceptions for touchdowns within a span of 3:49 late in the first quarter and early in the second and wound up outgaining Avonworth, 436-191.
— Class 3A: Wyoming Valley scored 21 unanswered points and rallied to beat WPIAL champion Central Valley, 21-14.
— Class 4A: WPIAL champion Thomas Jefferson walloped Dallas, 46-7.
— Class 5A: Scoring the winning touchdown with four seconds left on the clock, Archbishop Wood edged Cheltenham 19-15.
— Class 6A: St. Joseph’s Prep beat Central Dauphin, 35-13.