Clarion U. holds off Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN — The Clarion University football team survived a rain-soaked, turnover-filled game last Saturday, scoring 16 second-half points en route to a 30-21 win over Lock Haven at Hubert Jack Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (1-1) won their first road game since the 2016 season, setting the stage for back-to-back home games in the next two weeks. They host Lincoln University this Saturday in a non-conference game starting at 1 p.m.
It wasn’t always pretty for either team last Saturday, as the teams combined for 10 interceptions and three lost fumbles. Clarion’s six interceptions were the most for the Golden Eagles in a single game since 1999. Critically, the Golden Eagles solved their turnover woes after the halftime break while inducing three more interceptions against the Bald Eagles.
Clarion ended Lock Haven’s first two drives of the second half with interceptions, and halted their penultimate drive of the game with a pick that essentially sealed the win.
Defensive backs Sam Fareri and Dorian Johnson each came away with two interceptions, while Fareri also added six tackles and a forced fumble. Paul Blendinger had a team-high seven tackles to go with an interception and a fumble recovery, and Gus Schmitt rounded out the interception party with a pick of his own.
One fumble was actually forced by an offensive player, as Maverick Kelsea turned around what had been a Lock Haven interception by knocking the ball loose from Javon Whitfield for Mylique McGriff to recover.
Breaking up a 14-14 halftime tie, the Golden Eagles went up for good at 23-14 by the 5:44 mark of the third quarter with a James Metzgar 24-yard field goal and Jovante Seard’s 11-yard TD pass to Marcus McCoy.
After Lock Haven (0-2) got to within 23-21 late in the third, the Golden Eagles set the final with 11:19 left in the game on Mylique McGriff’s 5-year TD run.
McGriff ran for 65 yards on 26 carries with his TD run while catching four passes for 76 yards. McCoy caught four passes for 53 yards and two scores, the first coming from starting quarterback Jeff Clemens in the first half.
Clemens completed 12 of 24 yards for 144 yards, but was intercepted four times. Seard replaced him and was 8-for-12 for 126 yards with the TD pass.
Jr. high football opens at KC
KARNS CITY — Both Brookville junior high football teams lost their openers at Karns City last week. The seventh-and-eighth graders lost 22-18 while the ninth-grade squad fell, 57-6.
In the seventh-and-eighth grade game, quarterback Miles Bogush threw two touchdown passes of 48 and 34 yards to Truman Sharp, and Hunter Greeley ran for a 5-yard touchdown for the Raiders’ scores.
The ninth-graders’ lone points came on Hunter Smith’s 65-yard pass to Truman Sharp.
The ninth-graders were scheduled to host Clarion/C-L Thursday at 4 p.m.
Next Thursday, the seventh-and-eighth graders visit Punxsutawney for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Jr. high basketball begins
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville junior high girls’ basketball teams took a two-game winning streak into Tuesday’s home game with Punxsutawney.
Both Lady Raiders squads improved to 2-1 after sweeping Brockway at home Monday. The seventh-graders won 32-8 while the eighth-graders won, 41-18. In the seventh-grade game, Eden Wonderling scored eight points and Hannah Lundgren added seven to lead the way while Wonderling poured in 17 points and Reggan Olson added six in the eighth-grade game.
Last Thursday at Curwensville, the eighth-graders won 37-22. Lundgren and Wonderling each scored 10 points. The seventh-graders notched a 23-10 win as Lundgren and Kerstyn Davie scored 10 and eight points respectively.
Both teams host Bradford Thursday before visiting DuBois and Ridgway next Monday and Tuesday.
L’jacks blanked by Grove City
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville Lumberjacks youth football teams were shut out by visiting Grove City last Saturday morning.
The juniors fell to 0-3 with a 36-0 loss while the seniors fell to 1-2 with a shutout loss to Grove City as well.
In the bantam division exhibition, the Lumberjacks racked up nine touchdowns as Cody Householder (6), Gabe Hannah (2) and Owen Weaver each found the end zone.
The Lumberjacks host Moniteau this Saturday for a 9:30 a.m. bantam kickoff.
Semi-Late special at Thunder Mtn
KNOXDALE — Last Friday’s Semi-Late Special at Thunder Mountain Speedway had two feature races with Joe Martin winning the A Main and Eric Lucas taking the B Main.
Other feature wins went to Michael Lake in the Legends Powersports Late Models, Bill Hurrelbrink in the Chad Lilley Septic Street Stocks and John Champisano in the Bubba’s Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinders.
Top five results below:
Windstream Semi-Lates A Main: 1. Joe Martin, 2. Nick Loffredo, 3. Jarid Ivory, 4. Ed Connor, 5. Nick Erskine.
Windstream Semi-Lates B Main: 1. Eric Lucas, 2. Bernie Whiteford, 3. Jim Challingsorth, 4. Scott Umbaugh, 5. John Weaver.
Legends Powersports Late Models: 1. Michael Lake, 2. Jared Miley, 3. Jon Lee, 4. Matt Lux, 5. Skip Lindemuth.
Chad Lilley Septic Street Stocks: 1. Bill Hurrelbrink, 2. Ray Hickok Jr., 3. Gary Luzier, 4. Brandon Connor, 5. Dale Yeaney.
Bubba Racing Supply Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinders: 1. John Champisano, 2. Curtis Mohney, 3. Joe Huber, 4. Jeff Hubey, 5. D.J. Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.