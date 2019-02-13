Indoor track hits seven records
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Brookville Area High School indoor track and field team tied or set seven team records at last Saturday’s meet at Youngstown State University.
Ian Thrush finished ninth in the 60-meter dash, but broke the team record in the prelims with a time of 7.22 seconds. In the 200 dash, Thrush tied the team mark with his second-place finish in 23.08 seconds. Ethan Brentham was fourth in the 1,600 run, but set the team record with a 4:38.98.
Dillon Olson finished eighth in the 60 hurdles, setting the team record with a time of 8.74 seconds. Bryan Dworek won the long jump, breaking the team record with a leap of 22 feet, 3 3/4 inches. Dworek combined with Olson, Thrush and Kyle MacBeth to win the 4x200 relay with a record time of 1:32.97. Olson, MacBeth, Thrush and Olson won the 4x400 relay with a team-record mark of 3:35.99.
The 4x200 relay is now ranked 17th in the state and the top 24 qualify for the state meet at Penn State University on Feb. 24. Dworek is ninth in the long jump and the top 16 qualify for states.
For the girls, Brooke Quairiere finished fourth in the triple jump (32 feet, 3 3/4 inches) and 60 hurdles (10.18), and Dani MacBeth was fifth in the long jump (15 feet, 8 inches).
At Sunday’s All-Comers Meet at Slippery Rock University, Brentham won the 3K run in 9:37.34. Quairiere was second in the triple jump, third in the 55 hurdles (9.92) while Olson won the boys’ 55s in 8.28. Thrush won the 200 dash (24.18) and was second in the 55 dash (6.98).
On Feb. 3 at the University of Mount Union meet, Dworek eclipsed Thrush’s previous record in the 60 dash with a time of 7.31 (Thrush record 7.35) and finished sixth. Dworek also won the long jump (21 feet 1 1/2 inches) and was sixth in the 200 dash (24.32).
Also at Mount Union, Quairiere was fifth in the triple jump (30 feet, 1/2 inch) and eighth in the 60 hurdles (10.32).
Legion baseball signups scheduled
BROOKVILLE — Any players between ages of 13 to 18 who have an interest in American Legion baseball this spring and summer should register at Fox’s Pizza on Main Street Monday or Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The cost of registration is $75 with checks made payable to Brookville Legion Baseball. New players must bring their original birth certificate and their parent’s medical insurance information.
For more information, contact Rob LaBenne at 814-715-4911.
CUP wrestlers fall to Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN — The Clarion University wrestling team had a tough Sunday afternoon against a nationally-ranked opponent, falling 35-6 to Lock Haven at Thomas Fieldhouse. The Golden Eagles (6-6, 3-2 EWL) will close out their conference schedule against Edinboro on Feb. 22.
The Golden Eagles competed hard against their Bald Eagle opponents, taking two matches on the afternoon but otherwise struggling against Lock Haven. Clarion’s own nationally-ranked competitor Greg Bulsak was one of the two to claim a win on the day, defeating Parker McClellan 5-0 in the 197-pound bout near the end of the match. The other winner was Avery Shay, who took his second straight win at 149 pounds with a 3-2 decision over Brock Port.
Lock Haven opened the match with a major decision at 125 pounds, and jumped out to a 12-0 lead after a technical fall at 141 pounds. Shay cut that lead to 12-3 before the Bald Eagles responded with wins at 157 and 165, and they clinched the team win with Jared Siegrist’s decision over Max Wohlabaugh.
Brookville’s Gavin Park opened for the Golden Eagles at 125 pounds and lost a 13-1 major decision to Luke Werner.
Lady Lions lose at Cranberry
SENECA — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team wraps up its season Thursday at home against Keystone.
They’re 2-19 after last Friday’s 56-19 loss to Cranberry. Maddy Craig led the Lady Lions with six points. Also in the game, the Berries’ Malliah Schreck scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, going over 1,000 for her career. She went over 1,000 career points last year.
Last Monday, the Lady Lions lost 54-26 at home against West Shamokin. That game was originally scheduled for Monday.
JV basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville junior varsity basketball teams beat Redbank Valley Monday night.
The Lady Raiders improved to 12-5 with a 47-24 win. Elizabeth Wonderling scored 24 points while Brooke Ganoe finished with 10 points.
The Raiders hiked their record to 16-3 with a 52-21 rout of the Bulldogs. Robert Keth scored 11 points while Jace Miner and Cameron Hooven each scored eight points. Danny Lauer added seven points.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
Raiders 48, Bradford 30
At Bradford, Jace Miner led the Raiders with 15 points. Robert Keth and Danny Lauer each scored nine points.
Lady Raiders 39, Bradford 21
At Brookville, Elizabeth Wonderling scored 14 points while Ella Zimmerman and Alayna Haight scored nine and six points respectively.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6
Lady Raiders 35, Elk CC 31
At St. Marys, the Lady Raiders got by Elk County Catholic as Elizabeth Wonderling scored 12 points. Alayna Haight and Brooke Ganoe scored six and five points respectively.
TUESDAY, Feb. 5
Elk CC 47, Raiders 45, 2 OT
At Brookville, the Raiders went double-overtime with the Crusaders before losing. David Cable and Robert Keth each scored 12 points while Danny Lauer added seven points.
MONDAY, Feb. 4
Punxsutawney 35, Lady Raiders 34
The Lady Chucks handed a one-point loss as Elizabeth Wonderling scored 18 points and Alayna Haight added nine points for Brookville.
Junior high teams triumph
KANE — Two Brookville junior high boys’ basketball teams swept to wins Monday at Kane. The seventh-graders dumped the Wolves, 54-23, while the eighth-graders rallied late for a 32-29 win.
The seventh-graders improved to 20-2 as three players finished in double-figure scoring. Jack Pete and Jack Knapp each scored 11 points while Carter Kessler scored 10 points. Charlie Krug and Pierson Ruhlman each scored six points.
For the eighth-graders (18-5), Connor Marshall led the Raiders with 13 points and Jack Pete scored 10. Noah Peterson scored four points.
Both teams along with the ninth-graders were scheduled to play at Brockway Tuesday, weather-permitting. Friday, all three teams travel to DuBois to wrap up the season.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
Ninth grade: Brookville 54, Curwensville 27
At Curwensville, the Raiders (15-1) on their 12th straight game with a win over the Golden Tide. Hunter Geer scored 22 points while Ian Pete finished with 16 points. Ryan Geer added eight points.
Eighth grade: Brookville 49, Bradford 12
Noah Peterson and Connor Marshall each scored 14 points to lead the Raiders past the Owls. Jack Pete finished with seven points.
Seventh Grade: Brookville 40, Bradford 27
Also at Bradford, the Raiders put three players in double-figure scoring as Jack Knapp led the way with 13 points followed by Jack Pete and Charlie Krug with 11 and 10 points respectively.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6
Ninth grade: Brookville 49, DuBois CC 30
At DuBois, the Raiders got 21 points and 19 rebounds from Ian Pete against the Cardinals. Garner McMaster scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Ryan Geer added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Eighth grade: Brookville 38, DuBois CC 27
Also at DuBois, the Raiders avenged an earlier loss to the Cardinals as Riley Smith scored 10 points, Isaac Hetrick added eight points and Connor Marshall finished with six points.
Seventh grade: Brookville 43, DuBois CC 27
Nine different players scored as the Raiders beat the Cardinals, led by Jack Pete’s 15 points. Jack Gill scored six points while Carter Kessler, Caleb Kornbau, Nick Shaffer and Charlie Krug each scored four points.
TUESDAY, Feb. 5
Ninth grade: Brookville 43, Slippery Rock 34
At home, the Raiders topped the Rockets as Hunter Geer scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Ian Pete finished with 11 points while Garner McMaster added nine points.
Eighth grade: Brookville 37, Elk Co. Catholic 27
At home, the Raiders avenged an earlier loss to the Cavaliers as Connor Marshall scored nine of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter. Jack Pete and Noah Peterson scored seven and six points respectively.
Seventh grade: Brookville 37, Elk Co. Catholic 19
Also at home, the Raiders jumped out to a 17-4 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Cavaliers. Jack Pete, one of nine players to score, led the Raiders with 12 points. Carter Kessler scored six points.
