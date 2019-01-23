CUP wrestlers beat George Mason
CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team went off for three pins and closed out its home schedule with a victory, defeating George Mason 27-16 at Marwick-Boyd Auditorium last Thursday night.
The Golden Eagles (5-4, 2-0 EWL) close out their home slate with a perfect 4-0 record in the Clarion borough.
Clarion entered the night winning by fall in roughly 31 percent of their dual matches, and the trend continued on Thursday as the Golden Eagles won three matches by fall. Those bonus points were part of the difference as the total number of bouts were just 6-4 in favor of Clarion.
While the pinfalls made the highlights, it was also a series of close decisions that decided the outcome against the Patriots. Joe Sliwoski and Mike Bartolo gritted out one-point decisions at 149 and 157 pounds, respectively, with Bartolo defeating 2018 NCAA qualifier Tejon Anthony.
Seth Koleno got things going in the 133-pound bout, scoring a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it fall against Spencer Reed just 33 seconds into the match. Julio Alegria countered with a second period pin in the 141-pound bout to put the Patriots back up by a score of 9-6, but from there Sliwoski and Bartolo racked up back-to-back wins to give the Golden Eagles a 12-9 lead.
Max Wohlabaugh broke a 12-12 deadlock in the 174-pound bout against Cornelius Schuster, holding on for a 3-2 decision to put his team ahead 15-12. Ty Bagoly and Greg Bulsak clinched the bout with back-to-back first period pins, with Bagoly defeating Philip Stolfi and Bulsak flattening Alex Donahue. That locked up the result for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 2-0 in EWL action.
Brookville’s Gavin Park, the Golden Eagles’ starter at 125, opened the night with a 7-6 loss to Talha Farooq.
Head coach Keith Ferraro’s squad closes the regular season with five straight dual meets on the road, starting with a trip to Rider Saturday. Next Friday, the visit Cleveland State.
JV basketball teams triumph
Both Brookville junior varsity basketball teams won games last week. The Raiders improved to 11-2 with wins over Sheffield and Johnsonburg while the Lady Raiders topped Johnsonburg, improving to 9-2.
Here’s a closer look at those games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 18
Lady Raiders 41, Johnsonburg 23
At home, Elizabeth Wonderling led the Lady Raiders with 12 points while Alayna Haight and Brooke Ganoe scored eight and six points respectively.
THURSDAY, Jan. 17
Raiders 48, Johnsonburg 31
At Johnsonburg, David Cable scored 12 points, Jace Miner added nine points, and Danny Lauer and Robert Keth scored seven points apiece against the Rams.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 16
Raiders 63, Sheffield 18
At home against the Wolverines, four Raiders reached double figures led by Danny Lauer (14) and Griffin Ruhlman (12). Cameron Hooven and Chase Palmer scored 10 points apiece.
TUESDAY, Jan. 15
Indiana 32, Lady Raiders 18
At Indiana, the Lady Raiders lost their second game of the year. Alayna Haight and Elizabeth Wonderling scored seven and six points respectively.
Jr. high basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville junior high basketball teams beat visiting Brockway last Thursday afternoon.
The trio of teams were supposed to play at DuBois Central Catholic Monday, but those games were postponed to Feb. 6. Going into Wednesday’s home games with Punxsutawney, the ninth-graders were 9-1, eighth-graders 11-5 and the seventh-graders 10-2.
All three teams travel to St. Marys Friday.
Here’s a closer look at last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Jan. 17
Ninth Grade: Brookville 48, Brockway 33
Ian Pete scored 20 points with nine rebounds while Hunter Geer and Garner McMaster turned in double-doubles, Geer scoring 13 points with 13 rebounds and McMaster adding 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Eighth Grade: Brookville 53, Brockway 23
Connor Marshall poured in 11 of his team-high 15 points in the first quarter as the Raiders put 10 different players in the scoring column. Dylan Tollini scored seven points while Noah Peterson and Jack Pete each scored six points.
Seventh Grade: Brookville 36, Brockway 18
Charlie Krug scored 12 points while Jack Pete added eight for the Raiders, who also got six points from Caleb Kornbau.
Junior high wrestlers win
ST. MARYS — The Brookville junior high wrestlers improved to 10-2 with last Tuesday’s 38-33 win over St. Marys.
The teams split their 14 bouts with the Raiders getting one forfeit win. Five weight classes had no bouts.
Winning for the Raiders were Brayden Kunselman (pin), Carson Weaver (pin), Bryce Rafferty (major), Ganen Cyphert (pin), Baily Miller (pin) and Brecken Cieleski (major). Tate Lindermuth won a decision in an exhibition bout.
The Raiders hosted Johnsonburg Tuesday before traveling to DuBois Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.