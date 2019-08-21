Pick football games, win prizes
High school football fans can enter a free contest and become eligible for winning $25 gift cards.
Just go on-line to register at pickem.thecourierexpress.com.
Lumberjacks triumph at Armstrong
KITTANNING — Parker Kalgren’s 14-yard touchdown run as time expired lifted the Brookville Lumberjacks’ junior division squad to a 12-6 win over Armstrong last Saturday.
The Lumberjacks trailed 6-0 after Kyler Craig’s 6-yard TD run in the third quarter, but Kalgren ran for the first of his two TDs on the next possession on a 50-yard gallop.
While the Lumberjacks aren’t fielding a senior division team, the bantams scored three touchdowns in their exhibition with Armstrong. Owen Weaver scored on two touchdown runs of 80 and 72 yards while Landon Smith added a TD on a 65-yard dash.
The Lumberjacks host Redbank Valley this Saturday with a 9:30 a.m. bantam kickoff followed by the juniors.
Flag Football signup dates set
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by July 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $40 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA on Sept. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. The six-game season will likely start Sept. 21 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the eighth season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broader use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
More details will be announced later. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.
Upcoming schedule
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21
Golf
Kane at Brookville girls, 3 p.m.
C-L boys at Cross Creek Resort, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, Aug. 22
Volleyball scrimmage
Brockway at C-L, 6 p.m.
Golf
Brookville boys at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.
Brookville girls at DuBois, Treasure Lake-Gold, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 23
Football
Brookville at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Clarion at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 24
ABC Youth Football
Redbank Valley at Brookville, 9:30 a.m.
C-L at Union, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY, Aug. 26
Golf
Brookville boys at DuBois CC, at DuBois CC, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 27
Volleyball scrimmage
C-L at Union, 6 p.m.
Golf
Brockway at Brookville boys, Pinecrest CC, 3:30 p.m.
Brookville girls at Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.
Soccer scrimmage
Keystone at C-L, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, Aug. 29
Golf
Brookville boys at DuBois, DuBois CC, 3:30 p.m.
Brookville girls at Brockway, 3 p.m.
C-L boys at Hunter Station GC, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Football
Brockway at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Clarion, at C-L HS, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
ABC Youth Football
C-L at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.