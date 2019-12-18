CUP wrestlers host Lock Haven
CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team closes out the 2019 portion of its schedule when it hosts Lock Haven Saturday at Tippin Gymnasium starting at 7 p.m.
The Golden Eagles, who haven’t beaten LHU since 2014, lost to its former Eastern Wrestling League rival and now Mid-Atlantic Conference foe 35-6.
Neither Brock Zacherl or Taylor Ortz, both former Brookville Raiders state champions, were in the CUP lineup at that point because of injuries. However, they should both be in the lineup this time around.
Zacherl, who finished seventh at the Cliff Keen Invitational, is 9-3 at 149 pounds. He’s ranked 11th nationally by intermatwrestle.com. Ortz is 2-3 at 141 pounds.
The Golden Eagles’ other nationally-ranked wrestler is Greg Bulsak is No. 13 at 197 pounds.
Brookville swimmers at home Thursday
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville swimming team is back in action for the first time since Dec. 10 when it hosts Bellefonte of District 6 on Thursday at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium starting at 6 p.m.
That’ll be the last meet until the new calendar year when Brookville returns to the pool at Hickory Grove on Dec. 9 against St. Marys.
Junior high basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — Here are the latest game reports from Brookville’s junior high basketball program.
Tuesday, the ninth-graders (3-1) were scheduled to visit Oil City. All three teams visit St. Marys Friday.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Dec. 14
Ninth-graders split at ECC
In a four-team, two-game schedule at Elk County Catholic, the Raiders beat Warren (46-40) and lost to ECC (45-42).
Against Warren, the Raiders got 21 points from Jack Pete while Connor Marshall and Isaac Hetrick scored nine and six points respectively.
One day after beating ECC, the Raiders dropped a 45-42 decision. Noah Peterson scored 17 points while Isaac Hetrick and Riley Smith each scored eight points.
FRIDAY, Dec. 13
Ninth Grade: Brookville 45, Elk CC 41
At home against the Crusaders, Noah Peterson scored 20 points and Connor Marshall added 10 points to lead the Raiders.
Eighth Grade: Brookville 35, Elk CC 20
Also at home, the Raiders (3-0) outscored the Cavaliers 20-10 in the second half to get the win. Jack Knapp scored 13 points while Jack Pete scored nine points to lead the Raiders.
Seventh Grade: Brookville 28, Elk CC 21
Kellen Haines and Gage Miller scored 10 and nine points respectively to lead the Raiders (3-0) past the Cavaliers. Jacob Semeyn added four points.
TUESDAY, Dec. 10
Ninth Grade: Brookville 57, DuBois CC 27
At DuBois, the Raiders routed the Cardinals as Noah Peterson and Connor Marshall scored 22 and 13 points respectively. Miles Bogush scored five points.
Eighth Grade: Brookville 58, DuBois CC 28
Also at DuBois, the Raiders put three players in double figures with Jack Knapp (18), Charlie Krug (17) and Jack Pete (12) leading the way. Nick Shaffer finished with nine points.
Seventh Grade: Brookville 38, DuBois CC 25
At DuBois, the Raiders had eight different players score in the win over the Cardinals. Gage Miller scored 13 points while Hunter Whitlatch and Kellen Haines each finished with five points.
Junior high wrestling roundup
BURRELL — The Brookville junior high wrestlers were 2-2 at the Burrell Duals and took a 3-2 record into Tuesday’s match with Redbank Valley.
At Burrell last Saturday, the Raiders lost to Chartiers Houston (42-27) and James Parker (58-27, and beat Norwin (37-33) and Valley (60-15).
Against Chartiers Houston, the Raiders were 4-8 on the mat, getting wins from Easton Belfiore (pin), Bryce Weaver (decision), Hunter Greeley (pin) and Bailey Miller (pin).
In the win over Norwin, the Raiders were 6-5 on the mat with Alec Geer (decision), Jared Popson (pin), Carson Weaver (decision), Belfiore (major), Bryce Weaver (pin) and Miller (decision) getting wins.
Against Valley, the Raiders were 5-4 on the mat as Popson (pin), Burke Fleming (pin), Carson Weaver (injury default), Belfiore (pin), Bryce Weaver (pin) and Geer (pin) won bouts.
In the loss to James Parker, the Raiders won twice on the mat, getting wins from Cole Householder (decision) and Carson Weaver (pin).
The Raiders also beat Johnsonburg last Wednesday, 16-9, counting just contested bouts on the mat. Popson (pin), Cole Householder (major) and Belfiore (pin) got wins. In exhibitions, Owen Fleming (decision) won a bout.
The Raiders, after wrestling Redbank Valley, go to the Fort LeBoeuf Tournament Dec. 28. They host Curwensville Jan. 7.