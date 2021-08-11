Pinecrest Country Club
golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — The foursome of Andy Martino, Bonnie Lefevre, Albert Pisarcik and Cheryl Kush combined to win the title at the Brad Johnson Memorial scramble Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Finishing second was the team of Mike, Terry and Linda Gray, and Mary Kay Slimak. Third place went to the team of Dan Greeley, Betsy Milford, and Ron and Karyn King.
CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEKEND — The men’s and women’s club championship are scheduled for this Saturday at Sunday.
Listed below is the current Fritz Cup standings based on performance by golfers throughout the season. A season-ending match play event captained by former club pro Gregg Fritz and current pro Andy Martino is structured based on the final point standings:
1. Terry Gray, 31.6; 2. Rick Tote, 31; 3. Matt Wieszcyzk, 31; 4. Paul Pysh, 30; 6. Cole Cook, 29.6; 7. John McLaughlin, 28; 7. Eric Coder, 28; 9. Nate Simpson, 26; 9. Tom McClaine, 26; 11. Jeff Hepler, 25.6; 12. Mark Powell, 24.6; 13. Larry Smith, 24; 14. John Pysh, 24; Chris Taylor, 24; 14. Michael Fritz, 14; 17. Larry Weary, 23; 17. Dave Osborne, 23; 19. Dan Greeley, 23; 20. Rick Smoose, 22; 20. Dan Olson, 22; 22. Bill Gatehouse, 21.6; 22. Denny Ames, 21.6; 22. Wade Northey, 21.6; 22. Alan Reitz, 21.6.
— In last Thursday’s men’s day event, best ball two of four, the team of Michael Fritz, Dave Osborne, Tim Kammerdeiner, Greg Sobol won the low gross score title.
Winning low net honors were Dan Luton, Ben Carrico, Rod Flake and Tom Simpson with the team of Bill and Rick Reitz, Larry Weary and Mike McMurray finishing second. Tying for third were the teams of Paul Pysh, Russ Wieszczyk, Dave Sayers and Alan Reitz, and the team of Cole Cook, Dan Conti, Ryan Schuckers and Bill Morrison.
Winning skins were Jamie Holt (No. 4) and Michael Fritz (No. 14).
— Last Tuesday’s Ladies Day event, also two best balls of four, had two teams sharing first place with Sheryl Riesmeyer, Linda Gray, Betsy Milford, and the foursome of Nancy Smoose, Alice Sampson, Judy Roberts and Bonnie Yeany.
Men’s skins from last Tuesday were Tim Kammerdeiner (No. 1), Gregg Rafferty (No. 2), Ryan Rupp (No. 3), Chris Taylor (No. 6) and Mark Powell (No. 13).