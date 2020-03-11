Basketball playoffs resume
District 9 went 9-9 in the opening round of the PIAA basketball state playoffs last weekend.
While the Brookville boys were scheduled to play Wednesday night, four games were scheduled for Tuesday with four others in addition to the Raiders on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s scores:
Class 1A Boys: Cornell 53, Elk County Catholic 44; Canevin 40, Cameron County 39.
Class 2A Girls: Bellwood-Antis 83, Redbank Valley 54; Bishop McCort 73, Keystone 34.
Wednesday’s other games:
Class 1A Girls: Coudersport vs. Blacklick Valley, Bald Eagle High School, 7 p.m.; North Clarion vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, Indiana High School, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Boys: Ridgway vs. Farrell, Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.; Clarion vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, Punxsutawney H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Winners from Tuesday or Wednesday advance to the state quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Click on to piaa.org for complete schedules and pairings.
Brookville lands four on
D9 League All-Star team
Two players from each Brookville basketball team were named on this week’s announcement of the District 9 League All-Star teams.
The Raiders put senior Aaron Park and junior Jace Miner on the squad while the Lady Raiders had seniors Marcy Schindler and Lauren Hergert named to the team.
In first-time special awards given out, Lady Raiders senior Kira Powell was the Comeback Player of the year for the girls.
For the rest of the boys’ honors, DuBois senior Chase Husted was named Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year and was joined by junior teammate Lennon Lindholm on the team. League champion Elk County Catholic had a trio of players, senior Carter Lindemuth and juniors Regis Wortman and Mark Kraus honored. Bradford’s seniors Tyler Gigliotti and Steven Knowlton, and St. Marys senior Cahil Parris were also named to the team.
ECC’s Leo Gregory was the boys’ Comeback Player of the Year while Cam Austin of Bradford earned Rookie of the Year honors.
The rest of the girls’ team had Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton named as the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. League champion Punxsutawney’s trio of juniors Sarah Weaver and Riley Presloid, and sophomore Chloe Presloid made up the biggest contingent while Bradford’s senior Erica Marshall and junior Hannah Lary, St. Marys’ senior Kaylee Muccio and junior Kyla Johnson, and DuBois junior Abby Guiher were all honored as well.
The Lady Chucks’ Chloe Presloid was Rookie of the Year.
Callen wins KSAC MVP
Another year, another Callen Most Valuable Player award in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
Junior Hayden Callen was accorded that honor this week in the conference’s all-star release. It’s the fourth time in the past five years that a Callen brother earned the award. Dan won the MVP in 2016 and 2017 and Ian took the honor in 2018.
Hayden Callen was a first-team selection last year as was senior Deion Deas who earned his third KSAC honor. Deas was a third-teamer as a sophomore.
Other first-team picks were Clarion’s Cal German, A-C Valley’s Levi Orton, Karns City’s Chase Beighley and Keystone’s Troy Johnson. On the second team were Cranberry’s Matt McQuaide, North Clarion’s Matson Higgins, Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt, A-C Valley’s Eddie Stevanus and Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain.
Third-teamers were Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall, Venango Catholic’s Andrew Burda, Keystone’s Isaac Jones, Clarion’s Nick Frederick and Union’s Caden Rainey.
The C-L Lady Lions got a player on the all-conference squad with sophomore Frances Milliron on the third team.
North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman was the girls’ MVP with Clarion’s Kait Constantino, Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter, Keystone’s Emily Lauer, Union’s Dominika Logue and Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer on the first team.
Second-team picks were North Clarion’s MacKenzie Bauer and Gabby Schmader, Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry and Kristin Auvil, and Redbank Valley’s Lauren Smith.
The rest of the third team was North Clarion’s Haley Sherman, Keystone’s Jozee Weaver, Clarion’s Jordan Best and Keystone’s Danae Hurrelbrink.
Golier to swim at PIAA states
LEWISBURG — Brookville freshman Madeline Golier competes at this week’s PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
Golier is seeded 32nd out of 32 swimmers in the 200-yard individual medley. The preliminary heats begin Friday starting at 11:07 a.m.
The top eight swimmers advance to the finals with the next eight best times qualifying for the consolation final race. Those are scheduled to start at 7:12 p.m. also on Friday.
Click on to piaa.org for complete results after races are concluded.
Ray eighth at AARTFC Indoors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Six Grove City College track and field athletes competed in the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Championships, hosted Friday and Saturday by Nazareth College.
Junior Seth Ray of Brookville helped lead the Grove City contingent by placing eighth overall in the heptathlon. Ray accumulated a Grove City-record 4,259 points and broke his own record over seven events at the two-day event. He also took 13th in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
Junior Jared Gay earned 11th in the shot put with a best mark of 46-6 1/4. Junior Chris Sweeney took 17th in the triple jump (41-5 1/4) and freshman James Parenti of Moniteau finished 23rd in the weight throw with a toss of 48-7.
The AARTFC meet closes the indoor season for Grove City. The Wolverines will begin the outdoor season March 21 at California (Pa.) University.