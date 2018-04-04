More postponements,
reschedules for B’ville, C-L
Even track and field had a date switched Tuesday as the spring season schedule continues to be dominated by wet weather.
Brookville’s track and field meet at Punxsutawney was moved to Wednesday while the baseball team’s trip to Oil City Wednesday as well was certainly in doubt. Friday, the Raiders visit Brockway. They had two games rescheduled last week, home games with Bradford (April 30) and Clarion (May 15).
Clarion-Limestone’s baseball and softball teams hadn’t played yet going into Thursday’s scheduled games at North Clarion for baseball and home against Sheffield in softball. Tuesday’s home games against Forest Area were postponed with no makeup date.
Last week, the baseball game at home against Clarion was moved to this Friday while the softball matchup was rescheduled for April 13. The softball game at home against Brookville last Thursday was reset for next Tuesday.
Both C-L track and field teams were scheduled to host A-C Valley Wednesday before next Tuesday’s meet at home against Redbank Valley.
College track update: Newsome wins TJ at Ole Miss Classic
OXFORD, Miss. — Former Brookville track and field standouts Lanae and Newsome competed for Ole Miss University at last weekend’s 11-team Ole Miss Classic, with both sisters turning in impressive finishes.
Lanae jumped a near personal-best distance of 40 feet, 7 1/2 inches to win the triple jump by six inches. She landed on the No. 28 spot on the NCAA list and No. 15 in the East Region.
Aisha finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.21 seconds.
Ole Miss heads to Georgia for the Spec Towns Invite April 6-7.
In other college track and field news:
RALEIGH, N.C. — Brookville’s Elaina Powell turned in another strong performance in the javelin for Slippery Rock University at last weekend’s Adidas Raleigh Relays at North Carolina State University.
In a mostly Division I field, Powell finished 18th with a throw of 131 feet, 6 inches, slightly shorter than her career-best throw from earlier in the season of 132 feet, 5 inches.
All-Star hoops game Saturday
KNOX — Some 40 of the top senior basketball players in District 9 were named to play in this year’s 18th Annual Clarion County YMCA Sportsmanship I District 9 Basketball All-Star Games set for Saturday at Keystone High School.
The girls’ game starts at 2 p.m. while the boys follow at around 4 p.m.
The girls will have a Red vs. White setup with North Clarion’s Terry Dreihaup and Karns City’s Steve Andreassi coaching the Red while Coudersport’s Brian Green and Brockway’s Dick Esposito are coaching the White.
Among the top players in action are D9Sports.Com Player of the Year Tori Obenrader of North Clarion and fellow first-team all-district players Ellie Thompson of A-C Valley, Emily Hegedus of Karns City and Leah Miller of Punxsutawney along with second-teamers Emily Fullem of Ridgway.
Coaching the boys are Clarion’s Jess Quinn and Johnsonburg’s Bill Shuey on the Red Squad with Brockway’s Rick Clark and North Clarion’s Andy Bish directing the White Squad.
Four of the six first-team all-district players are playing, including St. Marys’ Nathan Schneider, Coudersport’s Jared Green, Ridgway’s Neil MacDonald and Elk County Catholic’s Ryan Newton.
Check out the entire set of rosters on D9Sports.Com.
Share the Love runs Saturday
BROOKVILLE — The seventh annual Share the Love Event, a 1-mile, 5K or 10K run/walk sponsored by the Brookville YMCA is scheduled for Saturday.
The event starts at the YMCA in downtown Brookville at 11 a.m. Call 849-7355 for more information. Race day cost to participate is $25, which includes a t-shirt while supplies last.
The event raises money for the YMCA in loving memory of the late Connor Gerg. While the pre-registration rate has expired, runners can sign up for the race up at the YMCA through the morning of the race from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
