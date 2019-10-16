CUP football falls to Cal, 35-20
CALIFORNIA – The Clarion University Golden Eagles football team forced three turnovers and held the California offense in check for stretches of the afternoon, but Clarion was unable to top the Vulcans on the latter’s Homecoming in falling 35-20 at Adamson Stadium last Saturday.
Clarion (3-3) will return to Memorial Stadium this Saturday when its hosts IUP in a noon kickoff.
Golden Eagles quarterback Jeff Clemens finished 25-of-43 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on the afternoon, and Muhammad was his top target with six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Amari Johnson led the team with 12 tackles, while Vaughn Wallace recorded his fourth sack of the season as part of a four-tackle performance.
L’jacks juniors headed to playoffs
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks junior division team opens the first round of the ABC Youth Football League at home actually is it hosts the first of three playoff rounds Saturday at the high school field.
The Lumberjacks (7-1) earned the third seed of the six-team tournament and face No. 6 seed Grove City at 11 a.m. The other junior preliminary round game is 9 a.m. with No. 4 Armstrong playing No. 5 seed Union.
In the senior prelims, it’s No. 4 seed Karns City facing No. 5 seed Redbank Valley at 1 p.m. and No. 3 seed Grove City vs. No. 6 seed East Brady at 3 p.m.
The top two seeds in each division received byes — No. 1 seed East Brady and No. 2 seed Slippery Rock in the juniors and No. 1 seed Union and No. 2 seed Armstrong in the seniors.
Saturday’s winners advance to the semifinals Oct. 26 at Redbank Valley and the finals and consolation finals are No. 2 at Grove City.
Last Saturday, the Lumberjacks beat Union, 12-6. Parker Kalgren scored on a 45-yard run in the first quarter and a 30-yarder in the second quarter. Gabe Hannah had an interception to spark the defensive effort.
The bantams finished out a solid season with a two-touchdown shutout effort against Union. Owen Weaver scored both touchdowns on 18-yard run and 67-yard TD pass from Landon Smith.
The bantam defense limited Union to just two first downs.
Junior high beats Moniteau
WEST SUNBURY — The Brookville junior high football team beat Moniteau, 46-8, improving to 5-1 going into Thursday’s home game with Union starting at 4 p.m.
Quarterback Charlie Krug threw touchdown passes to four different players — John Colgan (43 yards), Lucas Haight (14 yards), Brody Barto (6 yards) and Coyha Brown (39 yards). Brown also added a 10-yard TD run.
Jackson Zimmerman scored on runs of 30 and 11 yards and had a fumble recovery on defense.
Scoring two-point conversions were Krug and Brown.
Next Thursday, the ninth-graders visit DuBois at 6 p.m. then finish out the season Oct. 31 at home against Keystone.
The seventh-and-eighth graders wrap up their schedule Monday against Curwensville.
Elementary boys’ basketball
signups scheduled
BROOKVILLE — Registration for this year’s Brookville boys’ elementary basketball program for players in grades 1 through 6 will be held at the high school’s auxiliary gymnasium Nov. 4 and 7 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Practices begin Dec. 4 and continue through February. Practice times and schedules will be finalized after signups and gym time needs are assessed.
Grades 4-6 will play a game schedule against other schools starting in December with the schedule to be announced. Grades 1-3 will play intrasquad games beginning in January.
Other program scheduling beyond December will be announced. Grades 1-2 typically play through the second week of February.
For more information, contact Dalton Park at 856-3347, Matt Shaffer at 221-8300 or Rich Rhoades at 648-0790.
Youth soccer report posted
Here is a game report from the Brookville Soccer Association:
SUNDAY, Oct. 13
Under-8
All The Little Owls 6, Brockway 1
At the fairgrounds, the Owls got three goals from Trey Wilson, and goals each from Eli Reitz, Talen Bish and Noelle Reitz. Anna Smith and Wesley Butcher were the goalkeepers.