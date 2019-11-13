Clarion U. wrestlers open at home
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team opens its dual meet schedule Sunday at the newly renovated Tippin Gymnasium starting at noon.
It’ll actually be the third event hosted at Tippin by that point with the women’s volleyball team at home against Mercyhurst and Gannon Friday and Saturday.
“We are beyond excited to return to Tippin Gymnasium this weekend,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “This is a moment that our coaches, athletes, alumni and fans have looked forward to since ground was broken last year, and I am sure it will be a moment they will never forget.”
While competitions in the building will begin this weekend, some areas are still undergoing final phases of the renovation. As such, not all parts of the building will be accessible to fans, and certain features of the in-arena entertainment system are not yet installed. Plans are being developed for an official grand opening of the building in the spring semester.
“In our internal discussions, we thought it was important to give our volleyball and wrestling student-athletes the chance to close and open their seasons, respectively, in the facility,” Snodgrass said. “This was an opportunity to give them a special experience competing on that Tippin floor for the first time in two years. We ask that our fans show understanding, and help create a positive atmosphere by cheering on these deserving young men and women this weekend.”
For the wrestlers, it’s the first of two home dates at Tippin before the end of the calendar year. They’ll host Lock Haven on Dec. 21.
Against George Mason, Golden Eagles head coach Keith Ferraro plans to go with a starting lineup of Jake Gromacki at 125 pounds, Seth Koleno (2-2) at 133, Brookville’s Taylor Ortz at 141 and Brock Zacherl (3-0) at 149, Avery Shay (4-2) at 157, Mike Bartolo (3-1) at 165, Max Wohlabaugh (4-1) at 174, Luke Funck (3-2) at 184, Greg Bulsak (4-0) at 197 and Ty Bagoly (3-0) at heavyweight.
Ferraro, a Brookville graduate, enters his sixth season as head coach of the Golden Eagles, who were 7-7 last year in dual meets.
It’ll be the first season that the program is part of the newly expanded Mid-America Conference as well.
Clarion volleyball loses in state semis
HYDE — Playing for a berth in the PIAA Class 1A Championship game on Saturday, the Clarion Lady Cats volleyball team dropped a four-setter to defending state champion Northern Cambria Tuesday night.
Northern Cambria guns for its fourth state title on Saturday after a 31-29, 21-25, 25-18, 27-25 win. Clarion’s season ends at 18-2.
District 9’s only other team to get past the opening round of the state playoffs in volleyball or soccer was the Punxsutawney Chucks soccer team, which lost to WPIAL power Quaker Valley 4-2 last Saturday in a Class 2A second-round matchup.
CUP football routed, 57-10
CLARION — The Clarion University football team honored its seniors in a pregame ceremony last Saturday, but the Golden Eagles fell to Mercyhurst 57-10 at Memorial Stadium.
Clarion (3-7, 1-6 PSAC West) closes its season Saturday when they face East Stroudsburg on the road starting at 1:05 p.m.
The Lakers (5-5, 3-4) led 43-0 after three quarters before the Golden Eagles found the scoreboard on tight end Jake Whitenight’s 8-yard TD pass from Jeff Clemens and James Metzgar added a 23-yard field goal with 2:14 remaining in regulation.
Brentham finishes cross country season at Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK — Former Brookville Raiders standout and freshman Ethan Brentham ran on the Slippery Rock University men’s cross country team this fall.
At last weekend’s NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championships at Lock Haven, Brentham finished 67th on the 10-kilometer course in 33:40. Among the Rock’s five-man scoring lineup, Brentham was third on the team behind Daniel Janyska (29th, 32:42) and John Marenkovic (32nd, 32:49). Noah Yake (78th, 33:56) and Trenton Yoder (84th, 34:13) were the others.
At the PSAC Championships at Bloomsburg Oct. 25, the Rock finished sixth in the team standings. Brentham finished 41st overall and fourth among the Rock scoring runners with a time of 26:59 on the 8K course behind teammates Marenkovic (3rd, 25:31), Janyska (23rd, 26:27) and Yake (37th, 26:56).