Senior Legion 2-0 in playoffs
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney American Legion Post 62 baseball team, with a combination of Punxsutawney and Brookville players, were 2-0 and the lone unbeaten team going into Tuesday night’s championship game of the Jefferson County League playoffs.
Post 62 met Clearfield with Clearfield needing to beat it twice to advance to regionals this weekend in Greensburg. Last Friday, Post 62 edged Clearfield 2-1 to send it into the losers’ bracket where Clearfield advanced with a win over DuBois on Sunday.
In Friday’s win, Post 62 broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alec Greenblatt singled and moved to second on a Seth Dunkle bunt before Isaac Stouffer doubled him in. With two outs, Stouffer came around to score when Tanner LaBenne reached on an error.
Clearfield did add a run in the top of the seventh as Stouffer outdueled Bryce Timko on the mound for the win, scattering six hits while striking out three and walking one. Timko allowed just three hits while striking out four.
In the opening round, Post 62 routed Curwensville 11-2, taking advantage of seven Curwensville errors while Dunkle scattered six hits while striking out six and walking one.
Tyler Park went 3-for-4 while Dunkle, Joey Dipietro and Logan Johnston each had two hits.
Five claim mid-season points titles at Thunder Mountain
KNOXDALE — Thunder Mountain Speedway crowned five mid-season point champions during last Friday night’s racing card. Results are listed below:
Pure Stocks: 1. Josh Fields, 2. Bill Mumau, 3. Andy Frey, 4. Dillon Smith, 5. Makinna Pearce. Heat winner: Fields.
Windstream Semi-Late Models: 1. Joe Martin, 2. Nick Loffredo, 3. Nick Erskine, 4. Josh Jacoby, 5. B.J. Hudson. Heat winners: Loffredo, Erskin, Nick Fulmer, Jacoby.
Legends Powersports Super Late Models: 1. Charlie Powell, 2. Brandon Groters, 3. Jon Lee, 4. Kyle Knapp, 5. Jerry Redden. Heat winners: Lee and Groters.
Bubba’s Racing Supply Front-Wheel Drive Four-Cylinders: 1. Zack Wissinger, 2. D.J. Clark, 3. Dylan Young, 4. Jeff Huber, 5. Curtis Mohney. Heat winners: Clark, Wissinger.
Chad Lilley Septic Services Street Stocks: 1. Brent Johnson, 2. Tim Bish, 3. Gary Luzier, 4. Jordan Eck, 5. Bob Rosman. Heat winner: Luzier.
The ATV/UTV series also joined us to put on two features. The ATV feature winner was Josh Brown and the UTV feature winner was Bill Vancuren. Brown and Vancuren also won the heat races.
This Friday, TMS features a 410 sprint car special paying $3,000 to win.
BAHS slates sports physicals
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School Athletic Director Dave Osborne announced that the school is scheduling July 30-31 for free physicals for all potential athletes participating in sports in the upcoming school year.
Stop by the main office at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule a time. Both days have slots available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These are the only two days that physicals will be offered, otherwise student-athletes must schedule their own appointments with an available physician. All physicals must be completed on the PIAA form provided at the main office at the high school or the district’s website.
Questions or for more information, contact the athletic office at 849-1111.
CARES for Kids Duathlon, 5K & Walk set for Saturday
COOKSBURG — This year Western PA CARES for Kids and the Brookville YMCA invite you to participate in their 10th Annual Duathlon, 5K and Community Fun Run/Walk on Saturday.
Registration forms and waivers can be found on-line at www.carescac.org under the “events” tab or at the Brookville YMCA. The first 50 participants to register will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. Racers are encouraged to raise donations for Western PA CARES for Kids, Inc. and bring them along on race day. Each participant bringing $75 or more in donations will be eligible to pick from over $2,500 in prizes. Lunch will be provided to all participants and spectators.
