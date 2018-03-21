Brookville lands five on
D9 League All-Star team
Five basketball players from Brookville earned recognition from the District 9 League in its annual All-Star team.
For the boys, junior Bryan Dworek and sophomore Aaron Park were among the 10 players honored while sophomores Marcy Schindler and Morgan Johnson were on the 10-player girls’ squad. Madison Johnson was an Honorable Mention selection.
St. Marys’ Nathan Schneider was the top vote-getter and thus the Most Valuable Player for the boys. The rest of the All-Star squad consisted of Bradford’s Tyler Gigliotti and Deondre Terwilliger, DuBois’ Jonathan Cruz, Elk County Catholic’s Ryan Newton and Alex Breindel, Punxsutawney’s Brandon Matthews and St. Marys’ Jared Groll. DuBois’ Justin Manduley and Punxsutawney’s Ethan Blose were Honorable Mention picks.
For the girls, Punxsutawney’s Leah Miller was voted MVP. Joining her on the All-Star squad were Bradford’s Erica Marshall, DuBois’ Ashley Hallowell and Chelsea DeSalve, Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton and Josie Smith, Punxsutawney’s Kate Horner and St. Marys’ Megan Quesenberry. Bradford’s Brinya Moffett was also an Honorable Mention selection.
Bradford and ECC shared the boys’ title with 8-2 records. Punxsutawney ran the table at 10-0 on the girls’ side.
Powell, Olson shine on track for Slippery Rock U.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Brookville sophomores Elaina Powell and Hali Olson are off to good starts for the Slippery Rock University women’s track and field team’s outdoor season.
Last weekend at the Shamrock Invitational, Powell finished second in the javelin with a career-best throw of 132 feet, 5 inches. Only senior Chloe White of Division I Coastal Carolina threw better, just three inches, with a winning toss of 132 feet, 8 inches. Her previous best was 127.1 feet last year.
Powell’s other throws were 119.1 feet, 131.3 feet, 130.4 feet, her best throw of 132 feet, 5 inches, and 117.7 feet.
Powell was a PSAC qualifier last year and finished seventh. Her runner-up throw at Myrtle Beach also qualified for the PSACs, but also came close to the NCAA Division II provisional throw minimum of 41.29 meters, or 136 feet, 1 inch. She currently has the longest throw in the PSAC.
Making that distance does not guarantee a trip to nationals. The automatic mark is 164 feet.
Olson finished 36th in the 400-meter hurdles (1:30.2) at Myrtle Beach, but has qualified for the PSACs in the event. She ran a 1:07.65 in the 400s at the Coastal Carolina Invitational on March 9 and that time ranks second in the PSAC at the moment.
Slippery Rock runs at the California (Pa.) Invitational Saturday before heading south again for the Raleigh (N.C.) Relays March 30-31.
Share the Love set for April 7
BROOKVILLE — The seventh annual Share the Love Event, a 1-mile, 5K or 10K run/walk sponsored by the Brookville YMCA is scheduled for April 7.
The event starts at the YMCA in downtown Brookville at 11 a.m. Call 849-7355 for more information. Race day cost to participate is $25, which includes a t-shirt while supplies last. Register on-line at www.brookvilleymca.com.
The event raises money for the YMCA in loving memory of the late Connor Gerg. While the pre-registration rate has expired, runners can sign up for the race up at the YMCA through the morning of the race from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.