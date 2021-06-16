Correction: Senior baseball all-star game Friday
DuBOIS — Three area players are part of the inaugural Keith Miller High School Senior Invitational All-Star baseball game scheduled for Friday at Showers Field starting at 6:30 p.m.
The game date was incorrectly reported in last week’s edition.
Brookville’s Jace Miner and Chase Palmer, and Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen are among the 50 players representing 23 different high schools in District 9 and 10.
The squads will be coached by Penn State-DuBois manager Tom Calliari and assistant Mike Nesbit. Their Lions recently won their third straight Small College World Series title.
Calliari’s team will be the Eagles while Nesbit’s the Bucks.
Miner and Callen will play for the Eagles while Palmer is on the Bucks roster.
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — Here are results from Pinecrest Country Club.
Men’s Day from June 10: The foursome of Bill Barrett, Tim Kammerdeiner, Dan Olson and Kevin Hoffman won last Thursday’s event, best three of four 80 percent handicap gross score title while the team of Wade Northey, Dan Conti, Cole Cook and Nick Neil won the low net title.
Skins winners were Tim Kammerdeiner (No. 4), Olson (No. 8), Paul Pysh (No. 12), Matt Megnin (No. 13), Gregg Rafferty (No. 16) and Tom McClaine (No. 18).
From last Tuesday’s Women’s Day event, Cheryl Kush won low net honors with Judy Roberts and Betsy Milford finishing second and third.
In men’s skins from Tuesday, winners were Neil (Nos. 4 and 14), Kevin Hoffman (No. 7), Dan Luton (No. 2), Ray Carlson (Nos. 13 and 15) and Bill McAninch (No. 18)
Hunting licenses on sale
Pennsylvania hunting licenses went on sale Monday.
The first day that county treasurer’s offices in the state are able to accept doe license applications is three weeks later on July 12. This year once again, state residents have one week before non-resident doe applications are able to be accepted on July 19.
Hunters must have a regular hunting license before applying to get an antlerless license. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available starting Aug. 2 and the second round on Aug. 16.
Prices for all hunting licenses are seven cents higher this year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks should be made payable to County Treasurer. Fill in three WMU choices for antlerless appliciations and use the envelope provided.
In Jefferson County, it’s 155 Main Street, Room 212, Brookville, PA 15825.
In Clarion County, mail to 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.