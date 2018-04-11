DeMans Invite set for Saturday
BROOKVILLE — Athletes from 20 schools, including host Brookville, will participate at Saturday’s annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational.
Action gets under way at 9:30 a.m. with preliminary races in the sprint hurdles, 100-meter dash and the finals in the 4x800 relay along with the finals starting in a rotation in all of the field events.
Track finals begin around 11:45 a.m. and continue through at least mid-afternoon.
Brookville is one of 12 District 9 teams competing. The others are Cranberry, Coudersport, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg, Kane, Keystone, North Clarion, Oswayo Valley, Port Allegany, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and St. Marys.
From District 10: Fairview, Grove City, Mercer and Youngsville.
From District 6: Marion Center and Bellefonte.
C-L’s Smith plays in Senior
All-Star Game
KNOX — Clarion-Limestone senior Christian Smith played in the annual Sportsmanship I Clarion County YMCA District 9 Basketball All-Star Game held at Keystone High School last Saturday afternoon.
Smith finished with 11 points and five rebounds playing for the winning White Squad, which beat the Red, 117-103.
St. Marys’ Noah Schneider, also on the White, earned Most Valuable Player honors after scoring 24 points with five rebounds and five assists. Also for the White, Bradford’s Deondre Terwilliger won the Sportsmanship Award after scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds.
Clarion’s Austin Hummell led the Red with 23 points and hauled down 17 rebounds while Elk County Catholic’s Ryan Newton turned in a double-double as well with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
In the preceding girls’ game, the White routed the Red, 117-80, as Keystone’s Taylor Geer won MVP honors for the White with 24 points and eight rebounds. Otto-Eldred’s Ali Cousins earned the Sportsmanship Award with four points and 10 assists.
For the Red, North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader led the team with 18 points and 15 rebounds. A-C Valley’s Ellie Thompson finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Karns City’s Emily Hegedus had 13 points and six rebounds.
Miner loses at FightToWin Pro 69
CLEVELAND — Facing Vitor Oliveira in the main event in their FightToWin Pro 69 submission wrestling bout last Friday night at Cleveland’s NE Sports Plant, Brookville’s Keith Miner tangled with one of the top grapplers in the sport and lost by unanimous decision.
While neither grappler got a submission to win the bout at the end of their eight-minute event, the three officials raised their flags for Oliveira. The loss dropped Miner to 2-1 in the series and 3-1 overall.
While not thrilled with a loss, Miner certainly wasn’t disappointed with his effort against a worth foe.
“He’s the strongest human being I have ever competed against,” Miner said Tuesday. “He played a very safe game and he told me afterward, he did his homework.”
Oliveira took Miner to the ground just nine seconds into the bout, but Miner was able to regain his guard and got back to his feet around the six-minute mark. Oliveira avoided Miner’s leg entanglement efforts and Miner fought off a triangle move in the final two minutes.
Oliveira’s multiple takedowns and submission attempt was enough to earn him the decision.
“He’s a top one-percent guy in this sport, so it was a huge compliment to hear him say he looked me up and did his homework on me,” Miner said. “And then to go toe to toe with him and not get dominated or subbed was awesome. It proved to me what people have told me for a long time that I’m a world-class level grappler.
“But I hate losing,” Miner laughed.
Fiscus heads to Boston Marathon
Brookville’s Jenny Fiscus heads to the Boston Marathon for the fifth time next Monday.
It’s the first trip to the Marathon since Fiscus’ 2016 run that saw her fail to finish due to an injury right around the mid-point of the 26.2-mile race.
The other runs came in 2014 (3:16.15), where she was the 23rd female from Pennsylvania and 667th female to finish, which put her in the top 4.6 percent of the finishers. She ran a 3:23.51 in 2013, the year of the bombing, and her best time came in her first trip in 2011 where she finished in 3:14.58.
