BALL getting ready another youth baseball, softball season
BROOKVILLE — Around 300 boys and girls from T-Ball to Junior Little League, ages 5 to 15, are signed up to play baseball or softball for the upcoming Brookville Area Little League season.
Action gets under way next week and there’s a work day scheduled for this Saturday, according to BALL President Mike Marrara. Check with coaches for the time and duties needed to get the fields ready for the season.
Little League baseball and softball games are scheduled for next week with the Little League baseball’s 69th season in Brookville opening Tuesday with the Pirates taking on FOE at 6 p.m. at Zufall Field.
Around 280 youths are playing in the Little League and younger divisions and counting the Junior Little League and Kelly Chrysler Jeep Dodge Junior Legion baseball teams, it’s around 305 players.
The FOE Junior Little League team opens its inter-league schedule Thursday against Buck’s Pizza in DuBois at City Park before playing at McKinley Field Friday night against Johnson Motors of DuBois at 6 p.m.
Kelly’s opened the season over the weekend with the preseason tournament in Punxsutawney, beating Jim’s Sports Center of Clearfield (11-3), Punxsutawney (14-1) and Kovacik Insurance of Blairsville (15-10).
Kelly’s is off until a non-league doubleheader May 13 at West Branch.
CUP wrestlers Bulsak,
Zacherl All-Academic
MANHEIM —The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) announced its 2018 All-Academic individuals on Thursday, with Clarion’s Greg Bulsak and Brock Zacherl earning the honor. It is the third time the NWCA has recognized Zacherl as an All-Academic individual, and the first time they have recognized Bulsak.
To qualify for NWCA All-Academic honors, the athlete must have completed at least one full year at their institution with a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or better while also winning 60 percent of their total schedule, or achieve a 3.0 GPA while also earning NCAA All-American status.
This year’s All-Academic team is comprised of 155 student-athletes, of which 123 were NCAA qualifiers in 2018. That group includes Bulsak and Zacherl, who both reached the Big Dance and competed at the 2018 NCAA Championships in Cleveland, with Zacherl reaching the quarterfinal round of the 141-pound bracket.
Bulsak (3.864, Nutrition & Fitness) was the Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) Freshman of the Year and took second place in the 184-pound bracket at the conference championships. He finished with a 21-9 overall record.
Bulsak earned the No. 3 seed entering the EWL Championships, upsetting second-seed Nick Corba to reach the finals. He punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships with a last-second win over Bloomsburg’s Trevor Allard, taking Allard down with one second left on the clock for a 6-4 decision.
Zacherl (3.481, Business Administration) made his third consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships in 2018 and spent most of the season ranked in the top-10 of the major national polls at 141 pounds. Finishing the year with a 29-3 overall record, he won the tournament titles at the Clarion Open and Wolfpack Open before going undefeated in dual match action for the second consecutive year.
Zacherl defeated three All-Americans over the course of the season, including Penn State’s Nick Lee, Eastern Michigan’s Sa’Derian Perry and Nebraska’s Chad Red.
