Bulldogs win, Gremlins lose in PIAA openers
District 9 went 1-1 in their PIAA football playoff opening-round games last weekend.
Friday night at Wilmington, D9 Class 2A champion Karns City dropped a 42-14 decision to the D10 champion Greyhounds.
Karns City (6-3) trailed 35-0 before getting two second-half touchdown runs from Luke Garing. The Greyhounds ran for 267 yards, getting 88 yards on four carries and two touchdowns from Caelan Bender.
At Windber Saturday afternoon, Redbank Valley won its first-ever state playoff game with a 28-15 win over Northern Bedford in Class 1A. The Bulldogs forced six Northern Bedford turnovers, turning three quick first-half giveaways into a 21-0 lead by halftime.
Redbank Valley (7-0) faces District 10 champion Reynolds this Saturday afternoon in Brockway starting at 4 p.m.
Other PIAA state tourneys under way
The PIAA playoffs get going this week in volleyball and soccer.
Clarion swept Elk County Catholic for the Class 1A volleyball title last Saturday. The Lady Cats face either District 6 champion West Shamokin or District 5 champion Conemaugh Township this Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
Redbank Valley won the D9 Class 2A championship last Thursday with a four-set win over Keystone. The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host D5 champion Chestnut Ridge Tuesday with the winner getting WPIAL champion North Catholic Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
In Class 3A volleyball, DuBois faces Conneaut Area on Saturday.
In soccer, Redbank Valley won its first Class 1A girls’ district title with a 2-0 shootout win over Brockway last Wednesday after both teams played to a 1-1 tie. The Lady Bulldogs meet Cambridge Springs of District 10 Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
In Class 2A girls, Clearfield ended Karns City’s eight-year streak of titles with a 5-4 win last Tuesday. The Lady Bison face WPIAL champion North Catholic on Saturday.
In boys’ soccer, Brockway beat Clarion-Limestone 4-1 for the Class 1A crown. The Rovers play District 6 champion Belleville Mennonite Saturday at site to be determined. Karns City won the Class 2A title with a 1-0 win over Punxsutawney and hosted D5 champion Bedford Tuesday night. Class 3A boys’ champion DuBois plays D10 champion Cathedral Prep on Saturday.
Jr. high girls basketball splits with DuBois
DuBOIS — The Brookville junior high girls’ basketball teams split their games at DuBois last Friday.
Both teams finish up their schedule this week. The Lady Raiders have three games left, including a scheduled twinbill at DuBois Central Catholic on Monday, home with Brockway Wednesday and next Wednesday at DuBois.
Against DuBois, the seventh-graders won in overtime, 27-25, to improve to 5-6. Samantha Whitling scored 12 points, Hannah Geer added four points, and Adell Doty and Laela Kammerdeiner each scored three points.
The eighth-graders lost, 46-9, to drop to 3-8. Whitling scored four points while Lacie Silvis and Natalie Himes each scored two points apiece.