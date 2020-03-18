Here are some views, reactions and news from various areas, coaches and athletes regarding the current state of affairs due to the Coronavirus pandemic that’s forced suspension and cancellation of sports:
Last Thursday, Brookville freshman Madeline Golier was on her way to register at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University. She was scheduled to swim in the Class 2A 200-yard individual medley on Friday.
— Madeline Golier: “I was pretty annoyed when I first found out because I was already focused and ready to swim. Now, I have just used that as a way to set my goal for next year, to make states again.”
Golier did get in the pool at Brookville’s Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium the next day and swam a 200 IM.
“It wasn’t my fastest time, but technique-wise, it was my best swim all season,” Golier said. “It let me know that I would have had a great swim if the meet hadn’t been postponed.”
— Ray Doolittle, Brookville swimming coach: “At Bucknell, the overwhelming reaction was ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ Some coaches were trying to stay upbeat, telling their kids that they loved them but couldn’t put up with them for two more weeks. There were groups of kids crying, sometimes because they wanted to win so badly and sometimes because they were thinking of two more weeks of suffering through workouts to maybe get to swim.
“What we did on Friday was have her swim a fast 200 IM at our home pool with Calvin (Doolittle) pacing her and she finished her season with a good, hard effort. The split time is inconsequential compared to finishing the year on her own terms and not letting things end with just a vague question mark of what could have been. She had a great year as did the rest of the team, too.”
— Brookville senior Aaron Park, on stopping all activities. He’s playing baseball this spring and heads to New Jersey Institute of Technology in the fall to also play baseball: “I don’t think that everyone really understands the main reason why they’re doing this. They think that we live in a small area, that it’s really dumb that we’re doing this and that there’s been no cases around but I kind of agree with it because it may not affect us personally because we’re younger. But if we would give it to someone that could be affected close to us, that probably wouldn’t be the greatest thing that it spreads. I think that it’s the right decision but also really sucks since it’s my last year and I might not ever play again for Brookville.”
— Brookville senior Ian Thrush, who hopes to add to his state medal total in track and field: “It’s definitely frustrating. I have many goals for my senior year and many four-year long-term goals that I set as a freshman that need to be checked off this year. So with this two-week holding right now, it is tough to be able to continue to train with the thoughts of districts and states at the end of May.”
On to the college ranks where some Brookville natives watched their seasons officially ended:
— Slippery Rock senior Elaina Powell, a two-time NCAA Division II national qualifier in the javelin. She’s graduating this spring with a degree in Safety Management and a minor in Leadership. While classes are suspended for now, she’ll resume on-line instruction on March 30 and likely through the end of the semester. She has a job waiting for her in Virginia to start in July after graduation in early May.
“If they (do give back some eligibility for missing this spring season), I’m probably not going back and throw another year because I already have a job, so it’s just not in the books for me.
“I didn’t get to throw in a meet at all, so it’s very frustrating, especially working for seven months non-stop and then to not even have a shot is just hard. We practiced five days a week, four hours a day because we also lift with the team and that’s not even counting the stuff that I have done myself. I go to practice around 3 p.m. and then not be done with track until like 7, so it’s pretty tough knowing how many hours I’ve put in, then to not have a shot. It’s just very aggravating.”
Powell’s achievements at SRU is remarkable considering she threw the javelin just a couple times in high school. She wound up being a two-time national qualifier, two-time All-PSAC Honoree and a three-time PSAC Championship qualifier. And all of that came after trying out for the softball team at SRU, and not making it.
“I have no regrets since then,” she added. “I’ve made so many memories and so many friends and track has really brought me a lot and made me who I am today. It’s brought me so much and I’m so grateful for my coaches and teammates and I also found a new love in life with lifting. I never would’ve known that without track.”
— Seth Ray, a junior at Grove City College, finished a strong indoor track season and now won’t be able to follow that up this spring: “Certainly, we’re all upset and it’s definitely tough for the seniors that have to end it this way and there really is no upside. Getting mad about the situation doesn’t help either, so all we can do is move on. When I first round out about the NCAA and Presidents Athletic Conference canceling the season, I didn’t know how to react. ... I know some of us still plan to keep working wherever and however and there’s still a future to work toward, so we don’t plan to take any steps backward.”
— Bryan Dworek, a Slippery Rock freshman who is also coming off a strong debut on the track during the indoor season. The outdoor season, however, won’t happen of course: “I’m pretty sad about the situation and feel awful for the seniors, but there’s nothing we can control about the situation. I think everyone on the team was looking forward to outdoors and especially those who didn’t receive a jersey for the indoor season and to have their season stripped like this is devastating.
“I’m really just hoping it doesn’t effect the high school season with spring sports mainly because of Ian Thrush, one of my best friends and hardest working athlete I know. He’s been working hard and to see that taken away from him would be awful.”
— Dani MacBeth, freshman at Slippery Rock and member of track team: She was part of the team training during spring break in South Carolina when news broke of the canceled season last week. She’s back home with classes on campus canceled.
“It’s been tough. Losing the whole semester in general is tough. I’ve made great friends through the sport and we have all trained super-hard since September. So knowing that we don’t get to put ourselves to the test this season is difficult. Luckily, being a freshman I can use the training I’ve learned from this season to train from now through summer and come back strong next year.”
— Ryan Johnson, sophomore cyclist for Brevard College in Brevard, N.C.: He had gotten in one race on the team’s first gravel racing season, finishing 15th at the Southern Cross race at Georgia Southern University on March 7. But the rest of the season is canceled. He’s still on campus, although classes are not running as normal.
“We should begin classes on-line for a couple weeks and then the school will decided on what to do, end the semester early or decide to continue on-line. The college cycling season is canceled, but I’ll be racing. There’s a chance that a local five-day stage race will happen the end of April, but it’s too early to tell.”
— Penn State-DuBois freshman Tanner LaBenne, who started his first year with the baseball team this spring: “I’m upset with this situation, but your health is more important. I just hope that I get my year of eligibility back. It sucks, but it’s best for our health.”
LaBenne said that they’ll be on-line for classes for the next three weeks at the very least before going back. That obviously could change.
PSU-DuBois was in Myrtle Beach when the announcement was made. The Lions got eight games and were 4-4. LaBenne was 1-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in.