BROOKVILLE

BASEBALL

March

29-at Karns City;11-12 L

30-at Bradford;14-6 W

April

1-at C-L, ppd. to April 16

5-at Brockway;14-3 (5) W

7-at St. Marys;1-3 L

8-Punxsutawney;10-9 W

10-vs. Eliz. Fwd at DuBois;8-13 L

12-at Elk Co. Catholic, ppd. to April 13

13-Elk Co. Catholic, ppd. to April 20

14-DuBois;10-0 (5) W

16-at C-L, canceled

19-at Redbank Valley;17-1 W

20-Elk Co. Catholic;15-11 W

21-Clearfield, ppd. to May 11

23-St. Marys

26-at Moniteau (Butler), 4 p.m.

28-Bradford

30-C-L

May

3-Brockway, 4 p.m.

5-St. Marys

6-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.

10-at DuBois

11-Clearfield

13-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

17-DuBois CC, 7 p.m.

— Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

SOFTBALL

March

29-St. Joseph’s, ppd. to May 5

31-at Bradford, ppd. TBA

April

1-C-L (DH), ppd. to April 12

5-Brockway, ppd. to April 15

7-St. Marys;3-18 (5) L

8-Punxsutawney;1-13 L

12-C-L (DH), ppd., TBA

14-at DuBois;10-15 L

15-Brockway;13-6 W

16-at Marion Center;1-11 (6) L

19-at Redbank Valley;8-19 (6) L

22-at Karns City

23-Cranberry

26-at Moniteau, 4 p.m.

28-Bradford

30-at St. Marys

May

3-at Brockway, 4 p.m.

5-St. Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.

7-at St. Joseph’s

10-DuBois

13-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

31-Clearfield, Oil City, canceled

April

6-Punxsutawney;85-64 W

13-at Elk Co. Catholic;85-55 W

17-Host Mini-Meet

20-at Bradford;59-90 L

24-at Union Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.

27-at St. Marys

May

1-Host Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.

4-DuBois

8-at Johnsonburg, TBA

— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS

March

31-Clearfield, Oil City, canceled

April

6-Punxsutawney;60-89 L

13-at Elk Co. Catholic;85-55 W

17-Host Mini-Meet

20-at Bradford;40-110 L

24-at Union Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.

27-at St. Marys

May

1-Host Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.

4-DuBois

8-at Johnsonburg, TBA

— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

C-L

BASEBALL

March

31-Redbank Valley;5-13 L

April

1-Brookville, ppd. to April 16

6-Clarion;9-5 W

8-at Forest Area, ppd. to April 19

14-at Clarion;2-3 (8) L

16-Brookville, canceled

19-at Forest Area;8-1 W

20-at Cranberry;8-2 W

22-at Union, 4 p.m.

26-at Redbank Valley

28-Karns City

30-at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

May

3-Union

4-at Keystone, 4 p.m.

6-Moniteau

10-at A-C Valley

11-at Oil City, 4 p.m.

17-at Otto-Eldred, 4:30 p.m.

19-Keystone

— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SOFTBALL

March

31-at Redbank Valley;8-6 W

April

1-at Brookville (DH), ppd. to April 12

6-Clarion;10-11 L

8-at Forest Area, ppd. to April 30

14-at Clarion;11-9 W

20-at Cranberry;6-16 (5) L

22-at Union, 4 p.m.

26-Redbank Valley

28-Karns City

30-at Forest Area

May

5-Union

6-Moniteau

10-at A-C Valley, 4 p.m.

19-Keystone

— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS

March

31-at Cranberry;56-91 L

April

7-A-C Valley;73-75 L

13-Redbank Valley;61-84 L

21-at Moniteau

24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet, 9:15 a.m.

28-Karns City

May

1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet, 9 a.m.

4-Union, 4:30 p.m.

6-at North Clarion/Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

11-Keystone

13-at Redbank Valley Invite

— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise listed

GIRLS

March

31-at Cranberry;65-84 L

April

7-A-C Valley;90-59 W

13-Redbank Valley;59-91 L

21-at Moniteau

24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet, 9:15 a.m.

28-Karns City

May

1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet, 9 a.m.

4-Union, 4:30 p.m.

6-at North Clarion/Clarion, 4:30 p.m.

11-Keystone

13-at Redbank Valley Invite

— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise listed

