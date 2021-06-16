BROOKVILLE

BASEBALL (12-7)

March

29-at Karns City;11-12 L

30-at Bradford;14-6 W

April

5-at Brockway;14-3 (5) W

7-at St. Marys;1-3 L

8-Punxsutawney;10-9 W

10-vs. Eliz. Fwd at DuBois;8-13 L

14-DuBois;10-0 (5) W

19-at Redbank Valley;17-1 W

20-Elk Co. Catholic;15-11 W

23-St. Marys;12-18 L

26-at Moniteau (Butler);3-4 L

May

6-at DuBois CC;14-0 (5) W

10-at DuBois;6-5 W

11-Clearfield;4-15 L

13-at Punxsutawney;3-0 W

14-Bradford;16-6 (5) W

17-DuBois CC;7-4 W

19-Brockway;8-6 W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

25-Curwensville;2-4 L

SOFTBALL (4-12)

April

7-St. Marys;3-18 (5) L

8-Punxsutawney;1-13 L

14-at DuBois;10-15 L

15-Brockway;13-6 W

16-at Marion Center;1-11 (6) L

19-at Redbank Valley;8-19 (6) L

23-Cranberry;9-18 L

26-at Moniteau;0-15 (3) L

28-Bradford;13-7 W

30-at St. Marys;0-10 (5) L

May

6-at Karns City;2-12 (5) L

7-at St. Joseph’s, susp. 1-1 top 2nd

11-at Bradford;10-3 W

12-at Brockway;7-5 W

13-at Punxsutawney;2-12 (5) L

17-at Penns Valley;1-7 L

18-Clarion;6-19 (5) L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (6-1)

March

31-Clearfield, Oil City, canceled

April

6-Punxsutawney;85-64 W

13-at Elk Co. Catholic;85-55 W

17-Host Mini-Meet

20-at Bradford;59-90 L

24-at Union Mini-Meet

27-at St. Marys;113-37 W

27-Port Allegany (at SM);111-39 W

May

1-Host Mini-Meet

4-DuBois;91-59 W

4-DCC;121-25 W

8-at Johnsonburg Meet

13-at Redbank Valley Invite

— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

GIRLS (3-4)

March

31-Clearfield, Oil City, canceled

April

6-Punxsutawney;60-89 L

13-at Elk Co. Catholic;85-55 W

17-Host Mini-Meet

20-at Bradford;40-110 L

24-at Union Mini-Meet

27-at St. Marys;64-81 L

27-Port Allegany (at SM);100-23 W

May

1-Host Mini-Meet

4-DuBois;59-91 L

4-DCC;101-43 W

Recommended Video

8-at Johnsonburg Meet

13-at Redbank Valley Invite

— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted

C-L

BASEBALL (10-4)

March

31-Redbank Valley;5-13 L

April

6-Clarion;9-5 W

14-at Clarion;2-3 (8) L

19-at Forest Area;8-1 W

20-at Cranberry;8-2 W

22-at Union;8-6 W

26-at Redbank Valley;6-3 W

May

6-Moniteau;6-4 W

10-at A-C Valley;7-1 W

14-Karns City;11-4 W

18-at Oil City;11-3 W

19-Keystone;10-0 W

21-at Curwensville;4-5 L

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

27-DuBois CC, at Brookville;3-6 L

SOFTBALL (9-8)

March

31-at Redbank Valley;8-6 W

April

6-Clarion;10-11 L

14-at Clarion;11-9 W

20-at Cranberry;6-16 (5) L

22-at Union;17-2 (5) W

26-Redbank Valley;17-7 (6) W

May

6-Moniteau;3-6 L

10-at A-C Valley;11-8 W

12-at Forest Area;19-6 (5) W

14-Karns City;2-7 L

17-at Keystone;3-10 L

17-at Keystone;2-6 (5) L

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

24-at Otto-Eldred;7-8 W

26-Elk CC, at Brockway;19-11 W

31-DuBois CC, at DuBois;2-12 (6) L

June

2-Clarion, at DuBois;6-2 W

PIAA Playoffs

7-Cambridge Springs, at PSU-Behrend;5-9 L

TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS (1-7)

March

31-at Cranberry;56-91 L

April

7-A-C Valley;73-75 L

13-Redbank Valley;61-84 L

21-at Moniteau;56-93 L

24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet, 9:15 a.m.

28-Karns City;53-97 L

28-Union;90-55 W

May

1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet

4-Union, moved to April 28

6-at North Clarion/Clarion;73-76 L

11-Keystone;64-86 L

13-at Redbank Valley Invite

GIRLS (3-5)

March

31-at Cranberry;65-84 L

April

7-A-C Valley;90-59 W

13-Redbank Valley;59-91 L

21-at Moniteau;38-112 L

24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet

28-Karns City;70-80 L

28-Union;91.5-51.5 W

May

1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet

6-at North Clarion/Clarion;63-86 L

11-Keystone;96-50 W

13-at Redbank Valley Invite

