BROOKVILLE
BASEBALL (12-7)
March
29-at Karns City;11-12 L
30-at Bradford;14-6 W
April
5-at Brockway;14-3 (5) W
7-at St. Marys;1-3 L
8-Punxsutawney;10-9 W
10-vs. Eliz. Fwd at DuBois;8-13 L
14-DuBois;10-0 (5) W
19-at Redbank Valley;17-1 W
20-Elk Co. Catholic;15-11 W
23-St. Marys;12-18 L
26-at Moniteau (Butler);3-4 L
May
6-at DuBois CC;14-0 (5) W
10-at DuBois;6-5 W
11-Clearfield;4-15 L
13-at Punxsutawney;3-0 W
14-Bradford;16-6 (5) W
17-DuBois CC;7-4 W
19-Brockway;8-6 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
25-Curwensville;2-4 L
SOFTBALL (4-12)
April
7-St. Marys;3-18 (5) L
8-Punxsutawney;1-13 L
14-at DuBois;10-15 L
15-Brockway;13-6 W
16-at Marion Center;1-11 (6) L
19-at Redbank Valley;8-19 (6) L
23-Cranberry;9-18 L
26-at Moniteau;0-15 (3) L
28-Bradford;13-7 W
30-at St. Marys;0-10 (5) L
May
6-at Karns City;2-12 (5) L
7-at St. Joseph’s, susp. 1-1 top 2nd
11-at Bradford;10-3 W
12-at Brockway;7-5 W
13-at Punxsutawney;2-12 (5) L
17-at Penns Valley;1-7 L
18-Clarion;6-19 (5) L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (6-1)
March
31-Clearfield, Oil City, canceled
April
6-Punxsutawney;85-64 W
13-at Elk Co. Catholic;85-55 W
17-Host Mini-Meet
20-at Bradford;59-90 L
24-at Union Mini-Meet
27-at St. Marys;113-37 W
27-Port Allegany (at SM);111-39 W
May
1-Host Mini-Meet
4-DuBois;91-59 W
4-DCC;121-25 W
8-at Johnsonburg Meet
13-at Redbank Valley Invite
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS (3-4)
March
31-Clearfield, Oil City, canceled
April
6-Punxsutawney;60-89 L
13-at Elk Co. Catholic;85-55 W
17-Host Mini-Meet
20-at Bradford;40-110 L
24-at Union Mini-Meet
27-at St. Marys;64-81 L
27-Port Allegany (at SM);100-23 W
May
1-Host Mini-Meet
4-DuBois;59-91 L
4-DCC;101-43 W
8-at Johnsonburg Meet
13-at Redbank Valley Invite
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
C-L
BASEBALL (10-4)
March
31-Redbank Valley;5-13 L
April
6-Clarion;9-5 W
14-at Clarion;2-3 (8) L
19-at Forest Area;8-1 W
20-at Cranberry;8-2 W
22-at Union;8-6 W
26-at Redbank Valley;6-3 W
May
6-Moniteau;6-4 W
10-at A-C Valley;7-1 W
14-Karns City;11-4 W
18-at Oil City;11-3 W
19-Keystone;10-0 W
21-at Curwensville;4-5 L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
27-DuBois CC, at Brookville;3-6 L
SOFTBALL (9-8)
March
31-at Redbank Valley;8-6 W
April
6-Clarion;10-11 L
14-at Clarion;11-9 W
20-at Cranberry;6-16 (5) L
22-at Union;17-2 (5) W
26-Redbank Valley;17-7 (6) W
May
6-Moniteau;3-6 L
10-at A-C Valley;11-8 W
12-at Forest Area;19-6 (5) W
14-Karns City;2-7 L
17-at Keystone;3-10 L
17-at Keystone;2-6 (5) L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
24-at Otto-Eldred;7-8 W
26-Elk CC, at Brockway;19-11 W
31-DuBois CC, at DuBois;2-12 (6) L
June
2-Clarion, at DuBois;6-2 W
PIAA Playoffs
7-Cambridge Springs, at PSU-Behrend;5-9 L
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS (1-7)
March
31-at Cranberry;56-91 L
April
7-A-C Valley;73-75 L
13-Redbank Valley;61-84 L
21-at Moniteau;56-93 L
24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet, 9:15 a.m.
28-Karns City;53-97 L
28-Union;90-55 W
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet
4-Union, moved to April 28
6-at North Clarion/Clarion;73-76 L
11-Keystone;64-86 L
13-at Redbank Valley Invite
GIRLS (3-5)
March
31-at Cranberry;65-84 L
April
7-A-C Valley;90-59 W
13-Redbank Valley;59-91 L
21-at Moniteau;38-112 L
24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet
28-Karns City;70-80 L
28-Union;91.5-51.5 W
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet
6-at North Clarion/Clarion;63-86 L
11-Keystone;96-50 W
13-at Redbank Valley Invite