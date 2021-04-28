BROOKVILLE
BASEBALL
March
29-at Karns City;11-12 L
30-at Bradford;14-6 W
April
1-at C-L, ppd. to April 16
5-at Brockway;14-3 (5) W
7-at St. Marys;1-3 L
8-Punxsutawney;10-9 W
10-vs. Eliz. Fwd at DuBois;8-13 L
12-at Elk Co. Catholic, ppd. to April 13
13-Elk Co. Catholic, ppd. to April 20
14-DuBois;10-0 (5) W
16-at C-L, canceled
19-at Redbank Valley;17-1 W
20-Elk Co. Catholic;15-11 W
21-Clearfield, ppd. to May 11
23-St. Marys;12-18 L
26-at Moniteau (Butler);3-4 L
28-Bradford, ppd. to May 5
30-C-L
May
3-Brockway, 4 p.m.
5-Bradford, 4:15 p.m.
6-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.
10-at DuBois
11-Clearfield
13-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
17-DuBois CC, 7 p.m.
— Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
SOFTBALL
March
29-St. Joseph’s, ppd. to May 5
31-at Bradford, ppd. TBA
April
1-C-L (DH), ppd. to April 12
5-Brockway, ppd. to April 15
7-St. Marys;3-18 (5) L
8-Punxsutawney;1-13 L
12-C-L (DH), ppd., TBA
14-at DuBois;10-15 L
15-Brockway;13-6 W
16-at Marion Center;1-11 (6) L
19-at Redbank Valley;8-19 (6) L
22-at Karns City, ppd. to May 6
23-Cranberry;9-18 L
26-at Moniteau;0-15 (3) L
28-Bradford
30-at St. Marys
May
3-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
5-St. Joseph’s, 4:30 p.m.
6-at Karns City
7-at St. Joseph’s
10-DuBois
13-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
31-Clearfield, Oil City, canceled
April
6-Punxsutawney;85-64 W
13-at Elk Co. Catholic;85-55 W
17-Host Mini-Meet
20-at Bradford;59-90 L
24-at Union Mini-Meet
27-at St. Marys;113-37 W
27-Port Allegany (at SM);111-39 W
May
1-Host Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.
4-DuBois
8-at Johnsonburg, TBA
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
GIRLS
March
31-Clearfield, Oil City, canceled
April
6-Punxsutawney;60-89 L
13-at Elk Co. Catholic;85-55 W
17-Host Mini-Meet
20-at Bradford;40-110 L
24-at Union Mini-Meet
27-at St. Marys;64-81 L
27-Port Allegany (at SM);100-23 W
May
1-Host Mini-Meet, 10 a.m.
4-DuBois
8-at Johnsonburg, TBA
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted
C-L
BASEBALL
March
31-Redbank Valley;5-13 L
April
1-Brookville, ppd. to April 16
6-Clarion;9-5 W
8-at Forest Area, ppd. to April 19
14-at Clarion;2-3 (8) L
16-Brookville, canceled
19-at Forest Area;8-1 W
20-at Cranberry;8-2 W
22-at Union;8-6 W
26-at Redbank Valley;6-3 W
28-Karns City
30-at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
May
3-Union
4-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
6-Moniteau
10-at A-C Valley
11-at Oil City, 4 p.m.
17-at Otto-Eldred, 4:30 p.m.
19-Keystone
— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted
SOFTBALL
March
31-at Redbank Valley;8-6 W
April
1-at Brookville (DH), ppd. to April 12
6-Clarion;10-11 L
8-at Forest Area, ppd. to April 30
14-at Clarion;11-9 W
20-at Cranberry;6-16 (5) L
22-at Union;17-2 (5) W
26-Redbank Valley;17-7 (6) W
28-Karns City
30-at Forest Area
May
5-Union
6-Moniteau
10-at A-C Valley, 4 p.m.
19-Keystone
— Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
March
31-at Cranberry;56-91 L
April
7-A-C Valley;73-75 L
13-Redbank Valley;61-84 L
21-at Moniteau;56-93 L
24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet, 9:15 a.m.
28-Karns City;53-97 L
28-Union;90-55 W
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet, 9 a.m.
4-Union, moved to April 28
6-at North Clarion/Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
11-Keystone
13-at Redbank Valley Invite
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise listed
GIRLS
March
31-at Cranberry;65-84 L
April
7-A-C Valley;90-59 W
13-Redbank Valley;59-91 L
21-at Moniteau;38-112 L
24-at Punxsutawney Mini-Meet
28-Karns City;70-80 L
28-Union;91.5-51.5 W
May
1-at Redbank Valley Mini-Meet, 9 a.m.
4-Union, moved to April 28
6-at North Clarion/Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
11-Keystone
13-at Redbank Valley Invite
— Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise listed