The spring sports preseason began with practices last Monday. Here is a quick look at the area school’s teams:
Brookville
Baseball
First-year head coach Nathan Bonfardine takes over for Bruce Ferry, who stepped down in the offseason. He’ll take over a Raiders squad that lost just one senior regular from a 10-9 season that ended in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals with a loss to Brockway. He has 24 players on the preseason roster.
Juniors Aaron Park (.451 average; 3-4, 1.25 ERA) and Seth Dunkle (.338, 8 doubles; 4-2, 0.84 ERA), and senior Brady Caylor (.338) are the top returning players.
The Raiders are scheduled to open the season at home against North Clarion March 27.
Softball
The Lady Raiders are coming off a 4-12 season and head coach Carl McManigle heads into his third year in his second term with the program.
His top returners are senior Carlie McManigle (.293, 17 RBIs; 3.84 ERA, 49 Ks in 54 2/3 IP), junior Lauren Hergert (.359) and sophomore Aleah Ames (.308).
They Lady Raiders are scheduled to open the season at Karns City on March 22.
Track and Field
It’s about 100 athletes out for the combined rosters of both teams, with around 50 on each roster. The Raiders look for a third straight District 9 Class 2A title and return all but one athlete from last year’s state meet lineup that won four medals
Junior Ian Thrush placed sixth in the 200-meter dash, senior Bryan Dworek was seventh in the long jump and two are back sophomore Jack Krug from the fifth-place 4x100 relay while Thrush, Krug and senior Dillon Olson return from the eight-place 4x400 relay. Senior Ethan Brentham also returns as a state qualifier in the 1,600 run as does Thrush in the 100 dash and Olson in the 300 hurdles.
For the Lady Raiders who were fourth at districts a year ago, they return all of their state qualifiers in the 4x400 relay of sophomore Rylee Stancliffe, juniors Madison and Morgan Johnson, and senior Dani MacBeth, and senior pole vaulter Mattisen Drake along with junior hurdler Brooke Quairiere. MacBeth also qualified in the 300 hurdles.
Both teams — once again coached by Dan Murdock for the boys and Doug Roseman for the girls — open the season at home on March 25 against Clarion. They host Punxsutawney and DuBois Central Catholic April 2. This year’s DeMans Team Sports Invitational is set for April 13.
C-L
Baseball
It’s Todd Smith’s second year coaching the Lions, who were 7-9 last season. Smith has 14 players on his preseason roster.
Among the key players back are junior Ben Smith (.333), senior Camden Hankey (.312), junior Curvin Goheen (.281, 12 RBIs) and sophomore Hayden Callen (2-2, 1.53 ERA; .226).
The Lions are scheduled to open the schedule at home against Keystone on March 26.
Softball
Jason Craig is the new head coach for the Lady Lions, who were 5-8 after a first-round loss to Cameron County in the D9 Class 1A playoffs.
Craig has 20 players on his preseason roster, led by junior Megan Stahlman (.450; 30 innings pitched), senior Karleigh Aaron (.500), sophomore Cassidy Makray (.459).
The Lady Lions have a scrimmage scheduled for March 21 at Oil City with the scheduled opener March 25 at home against Keystone.
Track and Field
Both squads, coached once again by Jenn Coast (girls) and Alan Cumo (boys), return with a handful of district qualifiers .
For the Lions, junior Austin Newcomb was third in the 110 hurdles, eighth in the 300 hurdles and 12th in the triple jump, and is the lone returning leg of the eighth-place 4x100 relay. Two district qualifiers in the discus also return in senior Jimmy Gunning and junior Mitch Knepp.
The Lady Lions’ senior Rachel Greeley was sixth in the 300 hurdles one of legs back on the sixth-place 4x100 relay. Senior Hannah Rittenhouse was eighth in the 3,200 run. Senior Maddy Craig qualified in the javelin.
Both teams open their dual meet schedule at A-C Valley March 27.
