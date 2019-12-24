BROOKVILLE — As quickly as things started out well for the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team, it didn’t last too long in last Friday’s 60-34 loss to visiting St. Marys.
Up 9-0 out of the gate, the Lady Raiders just couldn’t hold off a physical and aggressive St. Marys squad that
rallied with a 15-2 run that gave them a 15-11 lead just under a minute into the second quarter. From there, the trend continued as the Lady Dutch’s physical, scrambling and pressing defense forced Brookville into 33 turnovers and they never trailed the rest of the game.
St. Marys built a 28-18 advantage by halftime and led by double figures the rest of the way with the final score being the biggest lead of the game.
The loss dropped Brookville to 3-2 going into Monday night’s non-conference home game against Indiana. The Lady Raiders host their holiday tournament this weekend.
Morgan Johnson led the Lady Raiders with 13 points and eight rebounds. Marcy Schindler had seven points and six rebounds. The Lady Raiders lost two starters to injuries in the first half — Lauren Hergert and Elizabeth Wonderling — and they didn’t return. Their status going into Monday’s game was uncertain.
“The game got very physical for us tonight, especially once Lauren left the game,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “It was a 3-point game when she went out. We just got out-physicaled tonight.”
Ten players saw action in the Lady Dutch’s rotation with seven scoring points, led Megan Quesenberry and Kaylee Muccio who scored 13 and 12 points respectively with Muccio collecting seven rebounds. Quesenberry didn’t start and was part of the bench crew that scored 29 points.
St. Marys had 20 turnovers on its own and shot 25-for-70 (35.7 percent) from the field, including just 5-for-22 from the 3-point line. Allison Schlimm finished with eight points and 11 rebounds and Maria Chiappelli scored nine points.
Brookville only took 34 shots from the field comparatively and made just 10 (29.4 percent) while going 12-for-22 from the line.
At the outset, it was Brookville with its similar style of pressing and forcing the pace that had St. Marys back on its heels as the 9-0 lead was built by the 6:05 mark. Morgan Johnson’s 3-pointer and two-pointer and two baskets from Marcy Schindler had the Lady Raiders rolling early on, but that momentum was eventually stopped cold by St. Marys.
A 10-0 Lady Dutch run gave them the lead by the two-minute mark on Quesenberry’s basket and her three-point play on a layup with 37.5 seconds remaining in the quarter gave them the lead for good.
St. Marys forced 18 Brookville turnovers by halftime.