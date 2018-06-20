UNIVERSITY PARK — The final numbers are impressive.
Punxsutawney senior pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter wound up striking out 240 batters in 115 2/3 innings, walking 25 and giving up just 46 hits with a microscopic earned run average of 0.67. Of those numbers, 15 strikeouts, four hits and three walks came in last Friday’s PIAA Class 4A Championship game.
Lingenfelter led the Lady Chucks to a 2-0 win over District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic on the same field where she’ll toil in college, at Penn State University’s Beard Field.
“I think they’re getting one of the best in the state,” Lady Chucks head coach Alan Pifer said. “I’m certainly biased, but they’re getting a good pitcher. They saw a glimpse.”
The win marked the fourth time a District 9 team won a state softball title and the first since 2015 when Elk County Catholic won the Class 1A title. Curwensville won Class 1A trophies in 2007 and 2009. The Lady Chucks were making their second finals appearance, losing to Donegal in the Class 3A final in 2006. Clarion fell in the Class 1A final in 2011 and Moniteau lost in the 2016 Class 2A championship.
This one was close on the scoreboard, but Bethlehem Catholic couldn’t convert on a couple of opportunities to score. In the seventh, Lingenfelter walked Addison Roche to start the inning after getting ahead 0-2. Then Jaden Spigner laid down a bunt and reached when second baseman Mia Lingenfelter dropped the throw at first.
No matter. The Lady Chucks fireballer got popup on another bunt attempt then a forceout grounder at third. And for the final out, she whiffed No. 2 hitter Alyssa Jimenez for the fourth straight time on three pitches to seal the championship run.
Punxsutawney (18-3), which outhit Bethlehem Catholic 7-4, scored both of its runs in the second inning. No. 9 hitter Riley Presloid had one of her two singles, reaching on an infield hit but advancing to second on a throwing error. Kylee Lingenfelter then doubled off the fence in center to score Presloid. Then with two outs, Madison Stonbraker singled to left to push home Lingenfelter.
That would certainly be enough for Lingenfelter, who gave up one run in 33 playoff innings with 74 strikeouts. She made sure the playoff run ended with a win this time around, on the same exact day on the calendar when Punxsutawney’s baseball team, led by Devin Mesoraco, won the Class 3A baseball title in 2007.
“I’m going to miss her greatly,” Pifer said. “We have a young team coming back and pitching is a big part of game of softball, maybe bigger than baseball. But you get a pitcher out there, you can see what can happen. When they’re on and focused and hitting spots and moving ball around and keep them guessing, they can obviously dominate a game.”
She was one of just three seniors — rightfielder Toya Jones and second baseman Mia Lingenfelter, a cousin — on Pifer’s roster. He made it clear before Friday’s game what was the No. 1 item on their agenda.
“One of the first things I talked to the girls about is that everybody says that getting here and getting this far, win or lose, is icing on the cake,” he said. “I told the girls that I want my have my cake and eat it too.”
Indeed he did.
Not surprisingly, Lingenfelter was named D9Sports.Com’s MVP and Pitcher of the Year while Pifer garnered the Coach of the Year honors earlier this week. DuBois Central Catholic’s Ashley Wruble was Offensive Player of the Year while DuBois Central Catholic’s Mia Meholick was Rookie of the Year.
In last week’s other finals, in softball:
— The WPIAL’s West Greene outslugged District 11 champion Williams Valley, 11-7, to win the Class 1A title. It was the third straight time these teams met in the final and the second straight win for West Greene.
— District 3 champion Upper Dauphin beat WPIAL fourth seed Mohawk, 2-1, in the Class 2A final. Clarion-Limestone graduate Cam Schirmer is an assistant coach for Mohawk.
— District 6’s Philipsburg-Osceola topped District 2 champion Holy Redeemer, 8-3, for the Class 3A title. It’s the Lady Mounties’ third state title in five trips to the state finals since 2000. They won in 2011 and 2007.
— District 3 runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg beat WPIAL champion West Allegheny, 6-2, in Class 5A. It’s Lampeter’s first title after losing in its first trip in 2016.
— WPIAL champion Hempfield made it three straight titles in Class 6A with a 4-2 win over District 11’s Parkland.
In baseball, at Penn State’s Medlar Field:
— WPIAL champion Vincentian won its second Class 1A title in three years with a 5-3 win over District 5 champion Southern Fulton.
— Rocky Grove became the first District 10 baseball champion ever when the Orioles held off District 3’s Camp Hill for a 5-4 win.
— In Class 3A, Lancaster Catholic of District 3 won its first title with a 5-1 win over South Side Beaver of the WPIAL.
— WPIAL’s Ringgold won the Class 4A title with a 6-4 victory over District 2’s Valley View for its first title.
— Marple Newton of District 1, in its first trip back to the finals since losing 5-4 to Punxsutawney in 2007, beat Lower Dauphin, 2-1 in 10 innings for the Class 5A title.
— Canon McMillan won its second state title and first since 2008 with a 10-3 win over District 1’s Bensalem for the Class 6A title.
