CLARION — For both of Brookville state-qualifying basketball teams, it’s back to Clarion University’s Waldo Tippin Gymnasium for first-round games this weekend.
And for the Clarion-Limestone, the third-place finisher in Class 1A boys, it’s another road trip for the Lions into District 6 territory.
The Brookville Lady Raiders (12-11) are at Tippin Friday at 6:30 p.m. against District 6 third-place finisher Bishop Carroll while the Raiders face WPIAL sixth seed Neshannock at Tippin on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
The Lions, meanwhile, play Friday in Johnstown against District 6 champion Bishop Carroll at Richland High School starting at 6 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s games:
FRIDAY
Girls 3A
Brookville (12-11) vs. Penn Cambria (15-10)
It’s the Lady Panthers vs. the Lady Raiders. Penn Cambria finished third in the D6 tournament, losing to Cambria Heights (61-47) in the semifinals before claiming the consolation game with a 65-55 win over United.
They share a common foe with the Lady Raiders in Central-Martinsburg. The Lady Panthers beat the Dragons, 46-40 on the road in the quarterfinals. They also beat Central in the consolation game of their Christmas Tournament, 45-35.
Brookville lost to Central, 42-38, at home on Feb. 3.
It’s been a solid finish to the end of the season for the Lady Raiders, who have won four of five games since a five-game losing streak that included that loss to Central.
Four Lady Raiders average 9.2 or more points — seniors Marcy Schindler (14.7), Morgan Johnson (10.2), Lauren Hergert (9.3) and Madison Johnson (9.2).
Meanwhile for Penn Cambria, the top player is 5-foot-7 senior forward Lora Davis, the team’s only double-figure scorer at 14.7 points per game to go along with 10.1 rebounds per game. Senior Madison Grove averages 8.6 points per game. No other player averages more than 5.1 points per game.
Brookville lost its opener last year to the D6 third-placer Central Cambria, 73-44. In 2018, the Lady Raiders beat D10 runner-up Northwestern, 53-46, for their first state playoff win since 1985, then lost to WPIAL runner-up East Allegheny, 60-34.
Penn Cambria reached the second round of the state playoffs in 2018.
Friday’s winner plays next Tuesday against the winner of the Beaver (WPIAL-2) vs. Northwestern (10-3) game at a site and time to be determined.
BOYS
C-L (21-5) vs.
Bish. Carroll (15-10)
The last time the Lions met the Huskies at Richland High School, the Huskies routed the Lions 81-42 in the first round of the 2014 playoffs before losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Lincoln Park.
Since then, the Huskies are pretty much a fixture in the state tournament, getting to the third round last year and the semifinals in 2018. The exited in the first round in 2015 and second round in 2016.
This year, they backed up their top seed in D6 and won two straight over Blacklick Valley and Williamsburg, 67-47, to win their title. They don’t share a common opponent with the Lions.
Guard Tristan McDannell scored 19 points in the title win. Scotty Semelsberger finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lions are led by junior Hayden Callen (19.8 ppg.), senior Deion Deas (19.4 ppg.) and Curvin Goheen (8.4 ppg.).
C-L, in its first trip to states since 2015 last year, went 1-1 with a 62-51 opening win over D6 champion Juniata Valley before losing 59-39 to Cornell.
The C-L/BC winner plays next Tuesday against either Shade (5-2) or Nazereth Prep (7-3) at a site to be announced.
SATURDAY
Brookville (17-7) vs.
Neshannock (16-8)
While the Raiders were determining their postseason fate with a D9 title win over Kane and then last Saturday’s sub-region win over Chestnut Ridge, Neshannock had to wait until the WPIAL final to see what its fate was.
In the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader seeding format, the Lancers became the sixth seed when Lincoln Park lost in the district final to North Catholic. Lincoln Park beat Neshannock in the quarterfinals, 57-34, back on Feb. 20. It was the Lancers’ third loss to LP.
Senior guard Preston Turk (14.5 ppg.), 6-4 junior forward Spencer Perry (11 ppg.) and 6-3 junior guard Russell Kwait (10 ppg.) average double figures in scoring and it’s balanced somewhat considering that Turk, Perry, Kwait and 6-3 junior guard J.P. Mozzocio have all scored at least 21 points in a game.
The Raiders also have three players in double-figure scoring — junior guard Jace Miner (11.7 ppg.), junior forward Robert Keth (10.8 ppg.) and senior forward Aaron Park (10.8 ppg.).
The Raiders have limited opponents to 37.3 percent shooting.
Last year, the Raiders lost to WPIAL sixth seed Deer Lakes, 56-52, in overtime. Their last state playoff win was back in 1997 against Seaton LaSalle. Neshannock’s last trip to states was 2015 when it reached the second round in Class 2A.
Saturday’s winner meets either Lincoln Park or District 6 third-place finisher Penns Valley next Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.
ELSEWHERE— Here are the other games involving D9 teams this weekend, with district seed listed:
FRIDAY
Class 4A Boys
Clearfield (9-1) vs. Belle Vernon (WPIAL-2), St. Marys Area H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Boys
Elk County Catholic (9-1) vs. Imani Christian (WPIAL-6), Clarion University, 8 p.m.
Cameron County (9-2) vs. Williamsburg (6-2), St. Marys Area H.S., 6 p.m.
A-C Valley (9-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (WPIAL-1), Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Girls
Redbank Valley (9-1) vs. Cochranton (10-4), Clarion University, 5 p.m.
Keystone (9-2), vs. Cambridge Springs (10-3), Moniteau H.S., 7 p.m.
Clarion (9-3) vs Mount Carmel (4-1), Shamokin H.S., 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Class 2A Boys
Ridgway (9-1) vs. Shenango (WPIAL-4), Clarion University, 4:30 p.m.
Clarion (9-2) vs. Winchester Thurston (WPIAL-3), Keystone H.S., 2 p.m.
Coudersport (9-3) vs. Farrell (10-2), Sharon H.S. 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A Girls
Punxsutawney (9-1) vs. Central Valley (WPIAL-4), Clarion University, 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A Girls
Otto-Eldred (9-4) vs. Rochester (WPIAL-1), Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
North Clarion (9-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-4), Clarion University, 1 p.m.
Elk Co. Catholic (9-3) vs. Tussey Mountain (5-2), Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.
Coudersport (9-1) vs. Avella (7-4), St. Marys H.S., 2 p.m.