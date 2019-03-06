It’s off to the PIAA state playoffs for three area basketball teams this weekend. The Brookville Lady Raiders and Clarion-Limestone Lions open Friday night while the Brookville Raiders are in action Saturday.
For the Lady Raiders (19-5) in Class 3A, it’s a matchup with District 6 third-place finisher Central Cambria Friday night at Punxsutawney Area High School starting at 6 p.m. Also Friday, the Lions (22-4) travel to Altoona High School to play D6 champion Juniata Valley at 7:30 p.m.
Then on Saturday, the Raiders (16-8) take on WPIAL sixth seed Deer Lakes at Clearfield Area High School at 6 p.m. That tip-off time could change to 7:30 p.m., but wasn’t moved as of press time on Tuesday.
Those three games are among the 18 games scheduled involving District 9 teams. First-round winners on Friday move on to the second round next Tuesday while Saturday’s winners play next Wednesday.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s games:
FRIDAY, March 8
Lady Raiders (19-5) vs. Central Cambria (17-7)
The Lady Raiders won last year’s state-opener against Northwestern of District 10 for their first state playoff win since 1985. They’ll try to match that again this year against a Central Cambria squad that won its consolation game, 42-33, over Tyrone.
The Red Devils fell into the third-place game after a 53-45 loss to Penns Valley in the semifinals. Their other losses have come to 20-3 Forest Hills (two), State College, Cambria Heights, 20-6 and D6 champion Penn Cambria (two).
Central Cambria, located in Ebensburg, also played Chestnut Ridge twice, blowing it out 77-28 and 65-29. Last week, the Lady Raiders routed Ridge in the D5/9 Sub-Regional final, 73-39.
Seniors McKenna Hayward and Jenna Bauer are the leading scorers for the Red Devils, averaging 14.6 and 10.3 points per game respectively. Bauer, a 5-foot-10 senior with 903 career points, is the team’s top rebounder at 7.8 per game. Hayward, a 5-foot-5 guard, leads the team with 4.1 assists per game and stands at 1,199 career points.
Juniors Cassidy Bezek (8.5 ppg.) and Liz Bopp (7.5 ppg.) are other key players.
Central Cambria is making its fourth straight state playoff appearance. It’s lost the last three years in the opener against Canevin of the WPIAL.
The Lady Raiders broke through their state slump last year against Northwestern, the D10 third-placer, before losing to East Allegheny in the second round. Head coach Mark Powell’s team returned virtually intact from last year, so building on last year’s run has been a big goal. After starting the year 5-3, the Lady Raiders have won 14 of 16 games, including the last seven in a row.
Junior Marcy Schindler averages 12.4 points and a team-best 9.3 rebonds and 2.0 blocks per game. She’s also among the team’s leaders in steals at 2.5 per game. Junior Morgan Johnson leads the team in scoring (13.5 ppg.) with a team-high 38 3-pointers on 37 percent shooting from long range.
Also for Brookville, junior Madison Johnson averages 8.4 points per game with a team-best 2.8 steals per game. Junior forward Lauren Hergert (7 ppg., 5 rpg.) and senior forward Lexis Hatzinikolas (5 ppg., 7.3 rpg.) help the Lady Raiders own a 6.2-per game advantage on opponents.
Defensively, the Lady Raiders have feasted off opponent’s turnovers all season, scoring 31.3 points off 26.3 turnovers per game. Conversely, foes are scoring just 11.9 points per game off the Lady Raiders’ 19.4 giveaways.
Central Cambria has made 116 3-pointers, led by Hayward’s 25. The Lady Raiders have bucketed 82 3-pointers with junior Kira Powell second to Morgan Johnson with 21. Madison Johnson has 14
Friday’s winner advances to next Tuesday to play either WPIAL runner-up Shady Side Academy or District 10 third-place Greenville at a site and time to be announced.
Lions (22-4) vs.
Juniata Valley (18-5)
The Lions take on the District 6 champion Green Hornets, who beat Bishop Carroll 50-45 in the championship game. Seeded third going into the playoffs, the Hornets beat St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 78-75 in overtime to advance to the final.
Last year, the Hornets were the top seed and didn’t make it out of the bracket, losing in the semifinals to St. Joe’s and then in the consolation game to Blacklick Valley.
Head coach T.J. Anderson, in his sixth year, has five seniors in his starting lineup. Three averaged in double figures through most of the season — Cameron Collins (23.3 ppg.), Quinn Zinoble (13.3) and Jaxon Rand (12.2). The Hornets like to run and shoot threes, averaging 69 points per game and putting up 24 3-point shots per game.
The Lions, comparatively, average 63 points per game and were shooting 14 3-pointers per game. They have three players averaging double figures in scoring — junior guard Deion Deas (20.5), Ian Callen (17.7) and Hayden Callen (16.0). Through 24 games, Ian Callen was averaging 7.6 rebounds and 5.5 steals per game while Hayden Callen was pulling down 8.3 rebounds per game. The Lions got a big boost from junior Curvin Goheen this year. He’s averaging 8.0 points and had owned a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game average going into the last two games.
The Lions are making their first state playoff appearance since 2015 when they went 2-1 and reached the quarterfinals before a 90-73 loss to Farrell. Lifetime, they’re 6-9 in state games.
Juniata Valley is back in states for the first time since 2017 when it reached the second round. That was its first trip since 2001. The Hornets were a perennial state power in the 1990s, winning the Class 1A title in 1996 after knocking off D9 champion Coudersport in the semifinals. They were the state runner-up in 1994.
Friday’s winner meets either District 5 runner-up Shanksville or WPIAL third seed Cornell next Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
SATURDAY, March 9
Raiders (18-6) vs.
Deer Lakes (16-7)
It’s back to states for the first time since 2014 for the Raiders, who earned the berth with last week’s come-from-behind win over Everett in the District 5/9 Sub-Regional Championship game in Johnstown.
Meanwhile, Deer Lakes waited to see where it fell in the bracket after losing in the WPIAL quarterfinals to eventual runner-up North Catholic 75-65 back on Feb. 21. With the WPIAL using reverse seeding to determine playoff berths, North Catholic’s loss to Lincoln Park in the finals put the Lancers in the state playoffs for the first time since 1985, the only other time the program made it this far.
The Lancers won the WPIAL’s Section 3 title with a 10-2 mark, first section title since 1992. The Lancers’ other losses coming to Shady Side Academy and Steel Valley in the section along with non-conference losses to Cornell, Ambridge, Our Lady of Sacred Heart and Knoch.
They’re a physical team led by 5-foot-9 senior guard Brad Perrotte, who averages around 19 points per game. Senior guard Jared Colton is the team’s best outside threat while 6-3 senior Kadlick and Jack Hollibaugh, a 6-1 junior, give the team bulk inside and will challenge the Raiders in the paint. Both were tight ends on the football team last fall.
Raiders junior forward Aaron Park leads the team in scoring and rebounding (11.7 ppg., 7.9 rpg.), but it’s mostly a balanced rotation with five other players averaging between 5.7 and 7 points per game — sophomore point guard Jack Krug (7 ppg.), sophomore guard Jace Miner (7 ppg.), sophomore forward Robert Keth (6.5 ppg.), junior forward Logan Byerly (6.3 ppg., 5.8 rpg.) and senior forward Trenton Gilhousen (5.7 ppg.).
The Raiders head into Saturday with a five-game winning streak, clearly with their defense sparking the run. They’ve held their foes to 41.8 points per game on a lowly 31 percent shooting from the field, including just 19 percent from the 3-point line. They’re outrebounding teams by over six rebounds per game and shooting 47 percent from the floor, including 42 percent from the 3-point line.
It’s the 18 state playoff game for the Raiders, whose lone win came in Class 3A as well back in 1997 when they opened with a 61-48 win over Seton-LaSalle.
Saturday’s winner gets either D6 third-place Forest Hills or WPIAL runner-up North Catholic next Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.
