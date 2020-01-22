So where is the time and place you’d want to go?
From what time have you heard the stories, the recollections, the family legends and maybe some myths thrown in there to spice up what the truth? Or the fond memories that you may recall, perhaps not totally, but wished you did?
Perhaps some home movies and even pictures have helped over the years, but mostly, it’s the story-telling that keeps those events alive.
Watterson, PA. Late 1950s.
There was this Rhoades clan that supposedly played baseball all day, with makeshift equipment, not enough balls.
That’s where family stories grew and most of them I certainly believe, especially the hunting stories. My oldest uncle was a fantastic pitcher, great knuckleballer and was the backbone of the roster that included mostly family members, including my dad, the second oldest son of four in his immediate family.
That’s where the stories mostly come from, how games were won in nearby villages when they were old enough to travel and play in surrounding areas. They didn’t lose much.
Dad told me a lot about his cousin and one of the foundations of the local ball team — Don Rhoades, who passed away earlier this week. He graduated a year behind him, grew up with him like a brother, and had a front-row seat for Don’s exceptional years as an athlete at Clarion-Limestone. For 53 years, he held the team’s basketball scoring record with 1,473 points and won three state medals at the PIAA Track and Field Championships his senior year in the spring of 1962.
Don (see his obituary in this week’s edition) probably had something to do with my own journalistic career in the dugouts at Comet Field during his years playing with my dad for Crooks Clothing in the Brookville Area Softball League. Already with the sports geek gene developing in my young life, he may have put the scorebook in my hand. The rest of that, you could say, is history.
Yes, I’d go back to those days and check the validity of all of those childhood stories I’ve heard time and time again. Some may have been a little off, but I’m guessing they’d be close enough for me. Playing ball in the backyard, or shooting hoops in the barn, those days helped sow the seeds of passing down the love of sports and the games they played to my generation.
Even though I wasn’t around back then, the stories and accomplishments live on today and I had a chance to tell a grandson how great of an athlete his grandpa was Monday night. I’d never had a chance to do that before.
I’d love to do that again, and again.
