It’s time for another all-star season and after a one-year hiatus, Little League is back in action this summer.
The accompanying story sets up the calendar for the four Brookville teams, three baseball and one softball.
It’ll be curious to see how a summer off due to COVID-19 affects the overall quality of play in all-star competition. Some leagues played more than others a year ago and for Brookville, it’ll be a curious look to see how what was mostly a year off for its players affects this summer’s performances.
OTHER ALL-STAR ACTION — It’s limited to graduating seniors, but it’s sort of an all-star game setup in baseball and football over the next two weekends.
Friday is the inaugural Keith Miller High School Senior Invitational All-Star baseball game scheduled for Friday at Showers Field starting at 6:30 p.m.
Brookville’s Jace Miner and Chase Palmer, and Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen are area players who will see action.
Next Friday at Brockway’s Varischetti Field, the 6th Annual Varischetti All-Star football game kicks off at 7 p.m.
It’s a new format of North vs. South with the South comprised of seniors from Redbank Valley, includes Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Central Clarion, DuBois Area, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley. Redbank Valley’s Blane Gold is the head coach.
Among the area players on the South are Jack Krug and Robert Keth from Brookville, Cutter Boggess, Calvin German, Logan Lerch and Hunter Craddock of Central Clarion, Dalton Bish, Coltin Bartley, Kobe Bonanno and Hudson Martz of Redbank Valley, and Eli Penny of Union/A-C Valley.
The North team includes players from Bradford, Kane, Ridgway, Elk County Catholic, St. Marys Area, Smethport, Port Allegany and Otto-Eldred. The team will be coached by Port Allegany head coach Justin Bienkowski.
BEIMEL TAKING A CRACK AT BIGS — He’s 44 and six years removed from his final year in the Majors, Kersey native and St. Marys graduation Joe Beimel is attempting a comeback after signing a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres late last week.
Beimel was an 18th-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates way back in 1998, debuted with the Pirates in 2001 and made other stops with the Twins, Dodgers, Nationals, Rockies, the Pirates again and after Tommy John surgery on his throwing left elbow in 2011, finished his career with two seasons with the Mariners in 2014 and 2015.
Beimel is in great shape and he’s throwing in the 90s, according to his announcement of ending his retirement and signing with the Padres.
It’d be quite the story for the lefty reliever, whom I saw play in his first season in the minors with the then short-season Erie Seawolves in the New York-Penn League back in 1998.
