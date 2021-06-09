Odds and ends after a long hiatus ...
Will you go to a Pittsburgh Pirates game this summer?
Answering that question as the season began with certain COVID-19 mitigation measures still in place at PNC Park, my answer was a solid no.
Now, perhaps. But most of that is due to my own personal and family schedules along with financial considerations.
What the Pirates’ record might end up being is not a major issue when deciding to go to PNC Park, although it’s a factor.
I’d go just to watch Ke’Bryan Hayes play third base, I do know that.
The Pirates were 23-35 going into Tuesday night’s game with the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. That record pro-rates out to a 64-98 finish. Will it be a 100-loss season? The preseason Vegas odds makers had their over-under wins total at 58.5 on one reference, so it might be close.
I’ll go over.
And I’ll set my over-under “games attended” line at this point at 0.5.
PARK HAD A BLAST — While he did not get into a game at the Fayetteville, Ark., NCAA Division I baseball regional with his New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders last weekend, freshman right-hander and 2020 Brookville Area High School graduate Aaron Park was blown away by the scenery.
The Highlanders were seeded fourth and essentially the No. 64 seed in the 64-team first round double-elimination tournament at 16 regional sites. Their first game? Host and No. 1-ranked Arkansas.
The Highlanders led 3-0 going into the bottom of the third, getting a game-starting leadoff homer. But the Razorbacks recovered and won 13-8.
NJIT eliminated Northeastern, 3-2, before falling to Nebraska, 18-4, on Sunday. The Cornhuskers forced the “if necessary” game with Arkansas before the hosts clinched a berth in this weekend’s Super Regionals with a 6-2 win Monday night.
So a 1-2 showing as a No. 64 seed was a huge success for the Highlanders and head coach Robbie McClellan.
Adding to the thrill was the rabid Arkansas fan base which adopted the Highlanders as their second favorite team.
“The atmosphere there was unreal and awesome to be a part of,” said Park, whose team played in front of no crowds most of the season before last weekend. “We went from playing in front of little to no fans to 13,000. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. All of the fans were pulling for us to win, but not against them, and they were calling us America’s team.
“The people there were asking us for autographs and pictures.”
Much of the hype and love-fest around their trip can be followed on the team’s twitter account @NJTechBaseball.
Park, who saw limited action on the mound with the Highlanders, will play for the Utica Blue Sox in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League this summer.
ALL-STARS COMING — After a one-year COVID-19 hiatus, it’s back to the Little League All-Star summer.
For the Brookville Area Little League, President Kevin Smith indicated that the league will field Minor (9-10) and Little (11-12) League teams in baseball and softball, and Junior Little League (13-14) baseball.
The rough starts for those District 10 tournaments are June 19 for Little League softball, June 25 for Little League baseball, June 29 for Minor League baseball and July 3 for Junior Little League baseball.
Rosters will be published in this edition next week.
CATCHING UP ON READING — More book review stuff. The reading has continued and there are many great titles I’ve read recently worth passing on to prospective readers:
— Clemente, by David Marannis: I recently reviewed the Dave Parker book “The Cobra” and this 2006 work combined with Parker gives you a great clubhouse-out look at the Pirates organization from the mid-1950s through the early 1980s.
But this book is probably the one you want to read on Clemente. There are probably others, but a wonderful look deep into his personality. I didn’t know a lot of his background, so it was time to read something about it. I did this book on Audiobook.
— Trilogy of greats, books on Stan Musial, Ted Williams and Sandy Koufax. Stan Musial: An American Life was written by George Vescey. He’s a Western Pennsylvania native of Donora. That alone makes him worth an extra look. Musial at this point might be a forgotten star among the baseball greats. Ted Williams, by Leigh Montville, goes into great detail about his life, personality and sadly, how his ending years were manipulated by his overzealous son. Sandy Koufax, by Jane Leavy, brings the essence of one of baseball’s greatest lefties to light. Leavy explaining the pain Koufax suffered near the end of his career almost makes you want to have Tommy John surgery yourself.
— Lou: Fifty years of Kicking Dirt, Playing Hard and Winning Big in the Sweet Spot of Baseball, by Bill Madden. This is an “as told to” book from Lou Piniella himself. I’d always liked Piniella’s grit, sense of humor and ability to find his way onto a winning team as either a player or manager. Why? Because he was a winner. He was a glue guy and top performer on the crazy New York Yankees World Series teams of the late 1970s. His passion is obvious. I loved reading about it.
— The Greatest Game ever Pitched, by Jim Kaplan. This book centers around a matchup between two pitching greats, Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves and Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants, on July 2, 1963. Both pitchers threw over 200 pitches and went the distance in a 16-inning game won in the bottom of the 16th on a home run by Willie Mays. It’s a story about the game along with a close look at the winningest pitcher of the 1950s in Spahn, who was 42 at the time, and Marichal, the winningest pitcher of the 1960s.
— The Perfect Mile: Three Athletes, One Goal and Less than Four Minutes to Achieve it, by Neal Bascomb. In 1952, England’s Roger Bannister was the first human to run a sub-4 minute mile, but he was one of three who were closing in on that milestone at the same time. The other two were Kansas native Wes Santee and Australia’s John Landy. This was an incredible story of three world-class athletes trying to reach four minutes from three different angles.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.