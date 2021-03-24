HYDE — In the oddest of years, Brookville’s eighth straight District 9 Class AA Dual Meet Championship came down to a newly crowned state champion needing to win to secure the trophy.
One week after winning the PIAA heavyweight title in Hershey, Raiders senior Nathan Taylor had to take business in his matchup with Port Allegany’s Justin Young.
The Raiders had a forfeit coming in the final bout at 106, but with his team down 26-21, any slip up would give the win to the upstart Gators.
No matter. Taylor built a 6-0 lead before pinning Young 1:14 into the second period and the Raiders went on to win, 33-26, last Friday at Clearfield Area High School.
It’s the 12th D9 dual title since the format was introduced in 1999. The Raiders have won nine of the last 10 dual titles with 2013’s crown belonging to Redbank Valley.
The Raiders still haven’t been beaten on the mat — they forfeited to Brockway at the Ultimate Duals 2015 after learning later they used an ineligible wrestler in the match — since 2013 and that’s a streak of 81 straight wins against D9 foes.
“It was pretty nice (having Taylor) going on the mat, but we weren’t comfortable,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “Young is a solid wrestler and he’s the type of kid who can throw you on your back, so our game plan was to go out and win at all cost, no matter if it’s 1-0 or 10-0. We were trying to keep it on the mat as much as possible because we knew how dangerous he was on his feet.”
Taylor, who pinned Young at districts as well, improved to 30-1 with his 20th pin of the season.
Oddly enough, there were only two other wins on the mat for the Raiders who got three forfeit wins from Port Allegany at 113 and 126 to state-ranked Cayden Walter (his 99th) and medalist Owen Reinsel, and at the end at 106.
Wyatt Griffin held off Caleb Furgeson for a 4-2 decision at 160 and Jackson Zimmerman followed with a first-period pin of Ethan DeBockler.
Overall, the match played out just about as figured with Derek Kallenborn reversing the Raiders’ Bryce Rafferty’s pin from districts with a 5-2 win at 215.
“(Port Allegany) is well-coached, their guys battle and scrap and I felt we needed to get a win in the middle there and we felt like 138 was a toss-up (Scott Fuller’s 8-3 win over the Raiders’ Josh Popson)) and we felt like 120 was a match we could have won on a given day (Chase Weimer’s 9-2 win over the Raiders’ Logan Oakes) … Coyha Brown did a nice job at 152 against a district champion (4-1 loss to Taro Tanaka) and Ganen Cyphert was trying to get his feet wet at 189.
“I thought those were key, key bouts in this meet in terms of us coming away with a win. They saved a lot of points. And then the guys who showed up and won with Jackson, Nathan and Wyatt. It was a total team effort and that’s when you usually win these tournaments.”
In the opening match of the day, the short-handed Rams, who had 11 wrestlers in their postseason lineup at individual districts in February, had just eight get to the mat against Port Allegany and lost 31-18.
On the mat, the teams split their eight bouts with three no matches at 106, 113 and 126 with the Gators picking up six-point forfeit wins at 215 and heavyweight.
The highlight for the Rams was Nolan Shaffer’s 100th career win at 138 points when he decisioned Scott Fuller, 7-2. Shaffer took control early, scoring a five-point move in the first period, then taking down Fuller to go up 7-0 in the third period before Fuller reversed him in the closing seconds.