ROSSITER — Two days after sweeping a doubleheader at home, the Brookville Grays were swept in a five-inning twinbill at Rossiter’s Shaffer Field Tuesday.
The Miners won 6-3 in the first game, then walked off a 6-5 win over the Grays in the nightcap.
The two losses dropped the Grays to 5-5.
Wednesday, the Grays visit the Sykesville Senators in Reynoldsville before visiting the Pulaski Generals Thursday at DuBois Central Catholic. Sunday, they meet the Kuntz Motors Twins of Curwensville at Showers Field in DuBois starting at 2 p.m.
The Grays’ road trip continues through next week, Tuesday at the DuBois Lumberjacks and then June 27 at Sykesville again.
At this point, the Grays aren’t scheduled to be at home again until June 29 against Kuntz Motors.
In the first game, Daren Byers and Dylan Kachmar combined on a seven-hitter as the Rossiter scored five runs after sending 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third inning.
Byers, Addison Neal and Ashton Stonbraker each had two hits for the Miners.
Jamison Rhoades singled twice and scored on Hunter Geer’s sacrifice fly in the third inning. Thomas Plummer singled in a run in the fifth.
Geer took the loss, getting chased by the Miners in the third before Joey Lopez finished the game.
In the second game, the Grays led 5-3 going into the bottom of the fifth before an error and two walks loaded the bases with one out for Matt Gourley, who cleared them with a game-winning three-run double.
Nathan Bonfardine went the distance for the Grays on the mound, allowing just three hits while walking four.
Bonfardine singled in a run and Tanner LaBenne doubled in the Grays’ four-run fourth.
In other games:
SUNDAY, June 13
Grays sweep
Husker Chiefs
At McKinley Field, the Grays turned in a doubleheader sweep of the visiting PGP-Clearfield Legion Husker Chiefs.
In a twinbill using a six-inning format, Thomas Plummer came within one out of a no-hitter in the 6-0 opener while Jamison Rhoades threw a solid 5 2/3 innings in a 7-1 nightcap win.
Plummer, who struck out seven and walked one while hitting three batters with the only other runner reach was an infield error in the top of the first inning, was within an out of a no-no before Nolan Barr bounced a grounder through the left side with two outs in the sixth.
“The pitchers looked great out there,” Grays manager Bob McCullough said. “He looked in prime-time form to me.”
The original plan was for Rhoades to finish the game in the sixth, but Plummer went out and finished the game with an almost no-hitter.
“I liked how Jamison threw and I’m getting more and more in love with him as a pitcher. He’s throwing harder,” McCullough said.
The Grays were up 1-0 in the opener before breaking things open with five runs in the fourth. Three straight singles by Drew Beichner, Sam Leadbetter and Kane McCall got things going. McCall’s hit drove in pinch-runner Dan Ion, Jake Meeker singled in two runs and Cayliff Worling scored on a wild pitch before Brady Caylor’s groundout capped the scoring.
McCall had two hits as the Grays had six overall against Barr and Morgen Billotte.
In the second game, the Grays led 7-0 after three innings, breaking things open with a five-run third as they worked Husker Chiefs starter Ryan Gearhart for eight walks and four hits in the first 2 2/3 innings.
Meeker doubled Worling, who walked, to start the bottom of the first and Joey Lopez’s grounder pushed home Worling.
Up 2-0 in the third, the Grays took advantage of four walks, two of them with the bases loaded. Drew Pirritano doubled in a run and Worling doubled in two more to finish off the Grays’ scoring for the game.
Rhoades was strong throughout, striking out nine while walking five. The Husker Chiefs loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but Rhoades struck out Elijah Quick and Andon Greslick to end the threat.
In the sixth after two outs, Rhoades walked Nick Domico and gave up a single to Cole Bloom before Gearhart broke up the shutout bid with a double to right-center.
Sam Leadbetter got the final out, whiffing Greslick.
THURSDAY, June 10
DuBois 2, Grays 1
Also at McKinley Field, Thayne Morgan’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning was all the DuBois Rockets needed in a 2-1 win over the Grays.
Field availability issues forced the change of venue to Brookville with the Rockets being the home team and with the win they improved to 7-1.
And thanks to scheduling movements after the league set the matchups in the preseason, the Grays and Rockets are finished playing each other already. The Rockets won all three meetings.
The Rockets trio of Braiden Blair, John White and Dan Stauffer combined to toss a three-hitter. Blair went the first three scoreless innings, White gave up a run and a hit in two innings to notch the official win on the mound while Stauffer three two scoreless innings for the save.
Thayne and his brother Zane Morgan singled to start the bottom of the first inning, but Grays starter Kane McCall got Stauffer to ground into a double play and Sean Sleigh to fly out to right. In the second inning, the Rockets loaded the bases with two outs, but McCall got Thayne Morgan to pounce into an inning-ending forceout.
But in the fourth, the Rockets ended the scoreless battle. Chris Calliari led off with a single and reached second as did Morgan Bell when McCall misplayed Bell’s bunt back to the mound. Josh Sorbera bunted both runners over. McCall walked Luke Salvo then struck out White before Morgan’s single to center scored Calliari and Bell.
The Rockets stranded two runners on in the fifth after a Sleigh one-out double off Grays reliever Jamison Rhoades, who threw the final two innings.
The Grays hits came on Jake Meeker’s bunt single in the first, Sam Leadbetter’s single in the fifth and Cayliff Worling’s infield single in the seventh.
In the fifth, White walked Drew Pirritano and hit Tanner LaBenne before Drew Beichner’s sacrifice bunt try forced out Pirritano at third. Leadbetter singled to load the bases before Hunter Geer beat out a double play attempt by the Rockets on his grounder to short, allowing LaBenne to score.