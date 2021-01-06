BROOKVILLE — For the Brookville Area High School swimming and diving team, it’s back to the pool this week as the government-mandated pause to PIAA sports ended.
Head coach Ray Doolittle isn’t fretting on what the team lost the past three weeks with the shutdown. It’s just a matter of getting back to work and taking advantage of the opportunities remaining.
“The kids were making great progress prior to the shutdown, and I think that fitness will return relatively quickly,” Doolittle said Monday. “I’m not looking at it as a bad thing. I feel like we can build back up and be where we need to be. The focus has to be on the now and not on what might have been. It’s a waste of time and energy to focus on things we can’t control, and all it does is provide an excuse if things don’t go the way we want them to. We will always be working on the basic building blocks of a successful swimmer: technique, endurance, speed, strength, and attitude. If we focus on that, the meets and races will fall into place beautifully.”
And, health willing, the team has an eight-meet schedule waiting to begin on Jan. 18 at Oil City. Some of the team will be competing Friday in a YMCA virtual meet at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium.
“From a positive perspective, the winter sports season is so long and grueling that for my entire lifetime, I’ve watched swimmers hit January and February and they are just exhausted,” Doolittle said. “It is such incredibly hard work that they can’t wait for the season to end. This year, the upside is that all the teams might be able to avoid that scenario and be able to send well-conditioned but healthy and motivated athletes into the post-season.
Doolittle has 23 swimmers — 15 girls and eight boys — on the roster. Both teams were third last year at districts while the boys were 6-5 and girls 4-7 in dual meets.
THE LADY RAIDERS return a state qualifier in sophomore Madeline Golier, who was runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley at districts and earned a state berth when race winner Julie Moini of Bradford declined to swim at states in that event. Although states were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Golier was the first pool state qualifier for the Lady Raiders since 2005.
“Madeline is obviously a great IM swimmer, but is very versatile, so we’ll have to see how we switch her up with IM versus some other events where she excels, like the 100 butterfly or backstroke,” Doolittle said of Golier who was also runner-up in the backstroke while swimming a leg on the runner-up 200 medley relay.
Senior Emma Fiscus was another standout IM swimmer, but Doolittle says she’ll focus on the 500 freestyle.
“It’s a tough event, but she is a tough kid,” Doolittle said. “She is really hungry this year to focus on distance freestyle and see how far she can go with that.”
Fiscus and Golier were half of the medley relay with juniors Sadie Shofestall and Emma Afton. Shofestall was third at districts in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke as well. Afton was fourth in the 100 butterfly.
“Sadie worked very hard all summer long with weights and cardio. She is excited about 50 free and 100 free this year,.” Doolittle said. “Emma (Afton) loves the butterfly but can go anywhere we ask her to go.”
Doolittle likes his experienced depth with other returning swimmers.
“It’s the same with the other girls — Julia Bailey, Audrey Park, Grace Park, Chloe Smith, Taryn Hoffman, Ella Fiscus, Coryna Thornton — most of our female swimmers have come up through the YMCA program and they do a fabulous job of developing swimmers who can do any stroke, any event, and do it well,” Doolittle said. “They create extremely well-rounded swimmers with a great foundation who are able and willing to do any event we ask of them.”
Doolittle expects freshman Kerrigan Swartz to make an immediate impact in the lineup. She’s likely the team’s top breaststroker and gives the team quality depth in other events along with the relays.
THE RAIDERS will be limited significantly in dual meets with just the eight swimmers, but there is some quality there as junior Calvin Doolittle set the team record in the 200 individual medley with a third at districts while finishing second in the 100 butterfly. He and sophomore Brody Barto were part of the runner-up 200 medlay relay and third-place 400 freestyle relay.
Barto was fourth in both the 100 and 200 freestyles
“Some of the goals have changed a little bit,” Coach Doolittle said. “Brody is very excited about tackling the 500 free. He got a taste of it last year and did extremely well with very little pure distance focus. We are aiming at that event this year for him and it’s exciting. Calvin is an IM guy, but he’s had some back issues lately that have caused him to focus a little less on IM and a little more on events like the 200 freestyle. He would like to see how fast he can go there.”
Junior Bay Harper was fourth at districts in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle.
“Bay is also wrestling with some shoulder issues but he is a hard worker and extremely motivated,” Doolittle said. “We’re trying to balance getting the most out of every practice while at the same time, making sure that we don’t overdo it. He loves breaststroke but is also able to excel in sprint freestyle.”
Hayden Kramer is a first-year senior while juniors Shawn Foster and Hunter Rupp, and sophomore Christian Ganoe are all back as well. Foster specializes in the butterfly and backstroke while Rupp and Ganoe will swim the freestyle races and relays.
North Clarion’s Patrick Young revives the school’s co-operative program setup with the Clarion County school and Doolittle expects Young to make a significant impact in the pool, especially with the spring freestyle races along with anywhere else he’s placed in the lineup.
Doolittle’s coaching staff includes Jill Northey, his wife Sharon and other volunteers Justin Ransel and former head coach Jaren Ananea.
ROSTER
BOYS
Senior: Hayden Kramer.
Juniors: Calvin Doolittle, Shawn Foster, Bay Harper, Hunter Rupp.
Sophomores: Brody Barto, Christian Ganoe.
Freshman: Patrick Young.
GIRLS
Seniors: Emma Fiscus, Audrey Park, Jennifer Smith.
Juniors: Emma Afton, Julia Bailey, Sadie Shofestall, Chloe Smith.
Sophomores: Madeline Golier, Kendra Himes, Taryn Hoffman, Grace Park.
Freshmen: Ella Fiscus, Victoria Hill, Kerrigan Swartz, Coryna Thornton.
SCHEDULE
January
18-at Oil City
21-Clearfield
25-at DuBois
28-at St. Marys
February
5-St. Marys
8-Bradford
15-DuBois
20-Warren, 11 a.m.
March
6-at District 9 Tournament, Clearfield, TBA
Meets begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.