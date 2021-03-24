MECHANICSBURG — Wrapping up the season at the PIAA Class 2A Championships last Friday, Brookville’s state swimming contingent came away with finishes that just about matched their pre-meeting seedings.
Most were near or slightly better than their seeded times from districts as head coach Ray Doolittle’s team had two boys and four girls swim in a combined five events in a one-day event held at Cumberland Valley High School.
For the Lady Raiders, the foursome of freshman Ella Fiscus, sophomore Madeline Golier, junior Sadie Shofestall and senior Emma Fiscus swam in the 200-yard medley and freestyle relays with Fiscus competing in the 200 freestyle. For the Raiders, junior Calvin Doolittle entered the 100 butterfly and freshman Patrick Young competed in the 100 freestyle.
“States was a terrific experience, and as (assistant coach) Jill Northey said, it was the ‘icing on the cake’ of a terrific season,” Doolittle said. “The times were very consistent with what the kids swam at districts, which goes to show that they gave absolutely everything they had at the district meet. And that’s perfectly fine. Our main focus all season was on a peak swim at districts. No one gets to swim at the state meet at all unless they win districts, so our hardest workouts and our biggest taper went into preparing for the district meet. We ramped up a couple harder workouts and then eased off again before states, but I think they had already given it all.”
The Lady Raiders’ 200 medley relay finished 16th with a 1:58.97. They were seeded 16th, but cut some time off their D9-winning time of 1:59.26. The 200 freestyle relay was 16th with a seeded time of 1:47.70 and placed 16th with a 1:47.90.
Fiscus was seeded 16th with a 2:08.45 and was 16th with a time of 2:08.65.
“The girls from the relay team who will be returning next year, Sadie, Maddy and Ella all gained tremendous experience at the elite level,” Doolittle said. “They are going to be focused on putting in the work to get back there again next year, and I think they’ll be looking at qualifying for states in individual events as well as relays.
“As far as Emma, our graduating senior, goes, I can’t say enough good things about her. As a freshman, she didn’t even make top six at districts in any events. And then we have her as a senior at districts winning three golds and a silver. It’s tremendous. Her graduation is going to leave an immense gap on this team, not just in terms of her athletic accomplishments, but even more in terms of her leadership and positive attitude. I know that we will have other swimmers step up to the plate in many ways, but I also know that there are intrinsic qualities that Emma brought to this team that will be irreplaceable. I’m excited to see what she can do at the next level and I’m confident that she has a lifetime of athletic accomplishments ahead of her.”
Fiscus was one of just two seniors on the squad.
“It was great that I got to spend my senior year with my sister Ella and I’ll miss her next year,” said Fiscus. “I was happy with how I improved over the years and going from not being on the podium my freshman year to being part of three wins and a runner-up this year. Most of that had to do with having amazing coaches who pushed me and helped me improve more than I ever thought I could and now I’m excited for my swimming career at Grove City College next year.”
Calvin Doolittle was seeded 15th in the 100 butterfly with a 54.87 and finished 14th with a 54.32, cutting more than half of a second of his time.
Young, seeded 13th in the 100 freestyle with a 48.84, wound up 15th with a 50.12.
“Patrick, who hadn’t really had an off-race all season, actually sprained his ankle in school last week and it seemed to compromise his kick quite a bit,” Doolittle said. “He admittedly wasn’t himself. The timing stinks, but gaining this experience at the state level as a freshman is incredibly valuable. He will bounce back hard. Calvin dropped almost half-a-second in his 100 fly. He had his sights set on that school record, but even with the time drop, he missed by about two-tenths of a second. That’ll be fuel for the fire next year.”
The lone medal won by D9 swimmers was Clearfield’s Leif Hoffman’s fifth in the 500 freestyle.