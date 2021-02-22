DuBOIS — Both Brookville Area High School swimming teams wrap up their regular-season schedule Wednesday at home against … Warren, sort of.
It’ll be Senior Night for Brookville, but Warren won’t be making the trip. It’ll be a virtual matchup where Warren will be swimming in its pool presumably at the same time.
The DuBois boys won eight of 11 events while the Lady Beavers took home 10 of 11 events. The Beavers were led by the senior duo of Tucker Fenstermacher and Isaac Wayne, who both collected four victories.
The duo teamed up with Kolton Gwizdala and Joda Fenstermacher to win both the 200-yard (1:34.20) and 400 (3:33.67) freestyle relays.
Tucker Fenstermacher notched individual wins in both sprint races, the 50 (22.77) and 100 (49.97) freestyles, while Wayne touched the wall first in the 200 (1:53.71) and 500 (5:18.26) frees.
The 200 freestyle relay win came against the Brookville foursome of Calvin Doolittle, Bay Harper, Brody Barto and Patrick Young, who actually shaved off some time off their record time. They finished behind DuBois by a scant .03 with a time of 1:34.23. Their previous record was 1:34.27 turned in back on Feb. 5 at home against St. Marys.
Doolittle added wins in the 200 individual medley (2:09.26) and 100 butterfly (59.6).
The Lady Raiders’ lone win came from Madeline Golier in the 100 backstroke (1:07.94).
Barto added seconds in 200 free and 100 backstroke, while Young was second in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Harper was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke. Harper added a third in the 200 free, while Shawn Foster placed third in the 100 butterfly.
The Lady Raiders got seconds from Emma Fiscus (200 free), Sadie Shofestall (50 free) and Emma Afton (100 butterfly) and third-place finishes by Golier (200 IM), Ella Fiscus (100 butterfly), Shofestall (100 free), Chloe Smith (500 free) and Taryn Hoffman (100 breaststroke).
The losses dropped the Raiders to 4-2 and the Lady Raiders to 3-3.
“The meet at DuBois was a different kind of night,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “They have such strong swimmers and out-touched us in race after race. On one hand, that can be a little bit discouraging. On the other hand, I know that there were some recent hard practices in our Brookville swimmers’ arms that probably made their times a little lackluster.
“I enjoy swimming DuBois because they have such a great lineup and it really helps us see where we are. Mike Gressler (DuBois coach) and his and team do almost everything right, so it’s nice to see how we compare with them.”
Doolittle pointed out some notable time drops — Audrey Park and Bay Harper, three seconds each in their 200 freestyle races, Coryna Thornton three seconds in the 500 freestyle, Golier three seconds, Ella Fiscus five seconds in the 100 backstroke and Chloe Smith a season-best time in the 500 freestyle.
The District 9 Championship meet is scheduled for March 6 in Clearfield.