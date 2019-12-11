BROOKVILLE — Visiting Clearfield swept Brookville in Tuesday night’s swim meet at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium.
Clearfield won the boys’ meet, 128-48, and the girls’ meet, 124-52.
Brookville had just two wins, both of them coming on the girls’ side from sophomore Sadie Shofestall. She won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.32 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.11.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Maddy Golier and Emma Fiscus finished second and third respectively in the 200 individual medley and third and fourth respectively in the 100 butterfly.
Julia Bailey and Grace Park were third and fourth in the breaststroke. Chloe Smith was fourth in the 200 and 500 freestyles while Kendra Himes turned in a fourth in the 100 freestyle and Taryn Hoffman a fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
For the Raiders, Brody Barto was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle. Calvin Doolittle was runner-up in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 individual medley. Donavan Hoffman was second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley.
Luc Doolittle was third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Bay Harper was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Shawn Foster and Gideon Waterbury were 3-4 in the 100 backstroke while Hunter Rupp finished fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Both teams are back in action next Thursday at home against Bellefonte.
In last Friday’s season-opener:
FRIDAY, Dec. 6
Brookville opens at Oil City
At Oil City, both Brookville teams lost by close scores, the boys 84-72 and the girls 88-76.
The Raiders won four races as the 200-yard medley relay foursome of Brody Barto, Calvin and Luc Doolittle and Donavan Hoffman touched the board in 1:54.78, a district-qualifying time. The same four also won unopposed in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.97 as Oil City swam exhibition.
Calvin Doolittle also won the 200 individual medley in a district-qualifying time of 2:14 as did the runner-up Hoffman in 2:23.45. Calvin also was second in the 100 butterfly.
Luc Doolittle won the 500 freestyle in 6:05.4 while Hoffman won the 100 breaststroke with a district time of 1:11.33.
Also for the Raiders, Barto and Luc Doolittle finished 2-3 in the 200 freestyle while Barto’s runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle was a district-qualifying time of 54.97.
Bay Harper was second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 100 freestyle, Shawn Foster finished fourth in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and Hunter Rupp was fourth in the 50 freestyle.
For the Lady Raiders, Chloe Smith, Sydney Barto and Kara Foster were 2-3-4 in the 500 freestyle and 3-4-5 in the 200 freestyle. Emma Fiscus finished third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 butterfly. Emma Afton was fourth in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 100 butterfly.
Sadie Shofestall was runner-up in the 50 freestyle with Kendra Himes finishing fifth. Himes added a runner-up in the 100 freestyle. Audrey Park was third in the 100 freestyle.
Julie Bailey finished fourth in the 50 freestyle and finished first in the 100 backstroke which was unopposed by Oil City. Dani Maring and Lakota Dunn were 2-3 in the 100 backstroke while in another unopposed race, Shofestall, Taryn Hoffman and Audrey Park were 1-3-4 in the 100 breaststroke.