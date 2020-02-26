ST. MARYS — It’s all a focus for this weekend and it started way back in the preseason for the Brookville Area High School swimming team.
Build up and taper down for the District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships which are scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at St. Marys Area High School.
Friday, swimming gets going at 4:30 p.m. and finals will be held in six pool events. Saturday’s schedule starts with diving at 9 a.m. — Brookville has no entry — with the rest of the pool races beginning at 2:30 p.m.
All of the District 9 swimming programs — Brookville, Clearfield, DuBois, St. Marys and Bradford — will compete in the Class 2A division with the exception of the DuBois girls who are Class 3A this cycle.
To get to the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University March 12-13, swimmers or divers must win their event or swim a provisional qualifying time. For D9 swimmers, it’s likely win or go home when it comes to getting to states.
But for Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle, it’s swim fast and let the rest take care of itself.
“It’s not season bests, but we want to see lifetime bests,” Doolittle said. “A lot of these kids that have been swimming through our YMCA program and high school careers. We want to see them pull off the best times that they’ve ever swam in their lives, so a lot of hard work went into this season.
“We’re backing down a little bit this week and the taper is an inexact science, a lot of different philosophies on how you taper and how much you rest and how hard you push but I think we’re doing a good job and want the kids to be fresh physically and mentally and emotionally and ready to go.”
Both teams have a handful of high seeds. For the Raiders, sophomore Calvin Doolittle is seeded second in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly.
In each race, he’s not far behind the top seed in best-time comparisons. In the IM, Doolittle is seeded at 2:07.99, not far behind Clearfield sophomore Leif Hoffman’s 2:06.04. In the butterfly, he’s at 57.42 seconds, just behind Clearfield freshman Mason Marshall’s 56.42.
Also for the boys, Brody Barto and Donavan Hoffman earned third seeds in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke respectively.
For the Lady Raiders, the top-seeded entry is Madeline Golier’s No. 2 seed in the 100 backstroke (1:08.53) behind Moniteau’s top-seeded Baily Trettel (1:02.49). Golier is also a No. 4 seed in the 200 individual medley.
Lady Raiders sophomore Sadie Shofestall and junior Emma Fiscus each earned two No. 3 seeds.
Shofestall is the No. 3 seed in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. It’s a tight spread on seeded times in the 50 with top-seeded freshman Katelyn Reott (25.58) and Clearfield senior Raegan Mikesell (25.63) just ahead of Shofestall’s 26.32.
For Fiscus, it’s No. 3 seeds in the 200 individual medley (2:32.06) and 500 freestyle (5:58.73). The top seeds are Bradford’s Julia Moini (2:26.8) and Clearfield’s Karli Bietz (5:33.43).
Emma Afton earned a No. 4 seed in the 100 butterfly.
Doolittle reminded that in the postseason, one never knows what will happen even if the seeding sheets appear to be pretty black and white on who should win.
“It’s the time of year when anything can happen,” Doolittle said. “We never know who is going to have an absolute breakout performance, or which swimmer from another team may miss a turn or be battling a flu bug. There are a lot of kids who can go into their races feeling like anything is possible.”
District lineup, with seed:
BOYS
200 medley relay: 3 out of 3.
200 freestyle: 5. Brody Barto, 6. Luc Doolittle.
200 IM: 2. Calvin Doolittle, 4. Donavan Hoffman.
50 freestyle: 7. Bay Harper, 11. Hunter Rupp, 13. Christian Ganoe, 16. Gideon Waterbury.
100 butterfly: 2. Calvin Doolittle, 8. Shawn Foster.
200 freestyle relay: 3 of 5.
100 freestyle: 3. Brody Barto, 11. Christian Ganoe.
500 freestyle: 5. Luc Doolittle.
100 backstroke: 8. Shawn Foster.
100 breaststroke: 3. Donavan Hoffman, 5. Bay Harper, 8. Hunter Rupp.
400 relay: 3 of 4.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 3 out of 4.
200 freestyle: 10. Emma Afton, 12. Chloe Smith, 13. Sydney Barto, 15. Audrey Park.
200 IM: 3. Emma Fiscus, 4. Madeline Golier, 8. Grace Park.
50 freestyle: 3. Sadie Shofestall, 11. Julia Bailey, 14. Kendra Himes, 16. Audrey Barrett.
100 butterfly: 4. Emma Afton, 7. Grace Park.
200 freestyle relay: 3 of 4.
100 freestyle: 7. Julia Bailey, 12. Kendra Himes, 13. Emma Reynolds, 15. Dani Maring.
500 freestyle: 3. Emma Fiscus, 8. Sydney Barto, 9. Chloe Smith, 12. Kara Foster.
100 backstroke: 2. Madeline Golier, 11. Dani Maring, 13. Audrey Park, 15. Lakota Dunn.
100 breaststroke: 3. Sadie Shofestall, 8. Taryn Hoffman, 10. Emma Reynolds, 12. Audrey Barrett.
400 freestyle relay: 4 of 4.